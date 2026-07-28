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    Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift LEAKED Before Launch: Spy Shots Show These Changes.

    This facelift will offer minor tweaks to the SUV, instead of a major design overhaul, which is a few years away

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 20:04 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 20:04 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 20:04 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    Mahindra’s Scorpio N facelift has been spied testing for quite some time, and now, weeks ahead of launch, it has been fully leaked on the internet. These spy shots, which give us a glimpse into the changes made in the SUV, show us some very important details. So then, let’s take a look at the details and what we know so far:

    What Can Be Seen?

    From the images floating around, we can see that there will be absolutely no changes to its design with one exception. It will carry over the same grille and front and rear bumpers with a silver skid plate and a tall boxy stance that gives it a dominating road presence. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    In profile as well, the design remains identical to the current version, with the exception of new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels that give it a slightly rugged appearance. You can also see camera housings on the ORVMs indicating the likely addition of a blind spot monitor.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    Inside is where the facelift gets a more substantial update with a redesigned dashboard, now housing a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system on top. Consequently, the central AC vents now also feature a slimmer profile, while a silver insert lower down rounds things off. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    As we had reported earlier today, the SUV will also feature a panoramic sunroof and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as seen in the Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO till now.

    Features & Safety

    In terms of the feature list, besides the additions mentioned above, it could get new equipment such as powered and ventilated front seats, besides existing features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, auto LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

    Safety onboard is likely to be similar to the outgoing version, with tech like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera. The SUV had previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. 

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, this facelift of the Scorpio N is expected to continue with the existing 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel powertrains, with the latter also getting an optional four-wheel drive system. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Mahindra Scorpio N Engine

    *Image of current Scorpio N for representation

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Mahindra has not officially confirmed a launch date for the Scorpio N facelift, although we can expect the launch to happen on August 15. It is likely to be priced from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The Mahindra Scorpio N has no direct rivals, except its own sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, it can be an alternative to SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO and even the body-on-frame Toyota Innova Crysta

    Source

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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