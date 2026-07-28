Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift LEAKED Before Launch: Spy Shots Show These Changes.

Mahindra’s Scorpio N facelift has been spied testing for quite some time, and now, weeks ahead of launch, it has been fully leaked on the internet. These spy shots, which give us a glimpse into the changes made in the SUV, show us some very important details. So then, let’s take a look at the details and what we know so far:

What Can Be Seen?

From the images floating around, we can see that there will be absolutely no changes to its design with one exception. It will carry over the same grille and front and rear bumpers with a silver skid plate and a tall boxy stance that gives it a dominating road presence.

In profile as well, the design remains identical to the current version, with the exception of new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels that give it a slightly rugged appearance. You can also see camera housings on the ORVMs indicating the likely addition of a blind spot monitor.

Inside is where the facelift gets a more substantial update with a redesigned dashboard, now housing a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system on top. Consequently, the central AC vents now also feature a slimmer profile, while a silver insert lower down rounds things off.

As we had reported earlier today, the SUV will also feature a panoramic sunroof and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as seen in the Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO till now.

Features & Safety

In terms of the feature list, besides the additions mentioned above, it could get new equipment such as powered and ventilated front seats, besides existing features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, auto LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Safety onboard is likely to be similar to the outgoing version, with tech like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera. The SUV had previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Powertrain

Under the hood, this facelift of the Scorpio N is expected to continue with the existing 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel powertrains, with the latter also getting an optional four-wheel drive system. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

*Image of current Scorpio N for representation

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Mahindra has not officially confirmed a launch date for the Scorpio N facelift, although we can expect the launch to happen on August 15. It is likely to be priced from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio N has no direct rivals, except its own sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, it can be an alternative to SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO and even the body-on-frame Toyota Innova Crysta.

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