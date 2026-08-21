Top Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh That Offer A 360-Degree Camera

The Indian automotive manufacturers have now been racing towards new safety innovations. Offering standard safety features such as 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) or tyre deflation warning, and rear parking sensors as well.

With cars getting bigger and longer nowadays, to guide you through tight spaces and even park in difficult spots, brands are offering safety aids like a 360-degree camera. These are starting to be included even in some mid-spec variants or on the top-spec models.

So, let’s take a look at which cars priced under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) from each brand are offering a 360-degree camera as part of their safety packages:

Maruti Cars With A 360-degree Camera

Maruti initially introduced a factory-fitted 360-degree camera with its premium hatchback, the Baleno. After receiving feedback from its customers, it started to offer it in other cars in its portfolio, like the Brezza, Dzire, and the Victoris from the Arena line, and Fronx, XL6, Grand Vitara, and eVitara from the Nexa showroom as well.

Coming to the features of the 360-degree camera setup, it offers multiple views, such as a top-down view and a surround view, to look at the car itself in 3D space. In terms of quality, it does the job as a camera system, but it could have been better, as the competition offers much better clarity in their systems.

Hyundai Cars With A 360-degree Camera

Hyundai Motors India also introduced its 360-degree camera system with the premium SUV, the Tucson. Later, under Rs 20 lakh, it offered this tech in one of its highest-selling SUVs, the Creta. This 360-degree camera is one of the best-quality cameras in the segment, offering great clarity. It can also work as a continuous live rear-view monitor while driving. Other Hyundai cars which include the feature are the Venue, Verna, and the i20 N-Line.

Tata Cars With A 360-degree Camera

Tata Motors is usually not the first to offer such a feature in its cars, but when it does, it offers this feature from mid-spec variants itself, so you won't need to churn out more money for the top-end trim. The 360-degree camera is offered in the highest-selling SUV in its segment, the Nexon. It is also available in the Curvv and Curvv EV, Punch and Punch EV, and also in its smallest car, the Tiago, in multiple variants.

The quality of the camera feed is good and offers plenty of features, such as top-down view, surround view, and front-only view as well, which help while driving through tight intersections as well.

Mahindra Cars With A 360-degree Camera

In its sub-Rs 20 lakh portfolio, Mahindra provides a 360-degree camera setup on the XUV 3XO and Thar Roxx models. While the other SUVs from its offerings also offer this feature, the variants that offer a 360-degree camera are above Rs 20 lakh.

This 360-degree camera setup, it offers multiple views, such as a surround view and a top-down view. It also works as a blind-spot monitor when you use the turn indicators.

Honda Cars With A 360-degree Camera

Honda also offers a 360-degree camera in its sedans, which are the Amaze and the City. To be in line with the trend, it recently started to offer a 360-degree camera setup, whereas earlier it used to have only a rear-view camera and the blind-spot monitor placed on the passenger-side ORVM.

The quality of these cameras is satisfactory and does help to guide in day-to-day scenarios.