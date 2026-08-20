2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift: 5 New Features That Could Reshape the Premium Hatchback Game

The Maruti Baleno has been among the dominant hatchbacks on sale in recent times. It is among the top picks for first-car buyers and city car buyers. It is also popular among people who want a feature-rich premium hatchback with a fuss-free ownership experience. This second-generation Baleno was launched back in 2022. With the facelift due to launch by the first week of next month, let’s explore the top features you can expect in the Baleno facelift.

1. Level-1 ADAS: A First for Premium Hatchbacks in India

This could be among the first hatchbacks in the country to get ADAS. This feature has been slowly coming down to less expensive models and now entering the premium hatchback segment in India. Though ADAS is still a hit or a miss in our road conditions, it sure has some tangible safety features.

As we saw a few new updates to the Brezza’s safety package, the Baleno facelift is expected to come with Level-1 ADAS features. They include rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA), blind-spot warning, and safe exit alert. This can make the Brezza safer on the highways and easier to drive in the cities.

2. Ventilated Front Seats: A Boon For Indian Summers!

In the rising heat of our country, this feature is now becoming a need than a luxury. Ventilated seats are a boon for places where we see temperatures rising over 40-degree celsius in India. This feature again was once only found in luxury cars, has now made its way to common cars.

The addition of ventilated seats in the Baleno will make it more desirable given the limited options in the segment.

3. Wireless Phone Charger: The Cable-Free Cabin

Wireless chargers have now become commonplace in most cars available in India. Many phones nowadays are available with wireless charging. This will also help declutter the cabin thanks to fewer cables running around.

Moreover, since infotainment systems also offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the hassle of carrying and using cables will not be necessary anymore. This is one of the premium features which has been missing in the Baleno, which will now be found here as well.

4. Larger Touchscreen and Updated Cabin Tech

The recent update to the Brezza got a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti had updated the infotainment system originally with the introduction of the Victoris, and we expect the update to roll down to the premium hatchback as well.

With the Baleno facelift, we expect it to get the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This will help make the cabin look more premium and also give a better experience for people using the navigation system. This new system will also help to facilitate connected car technology, which can also make its way into the new Baleno.

5. Factory CNG-AMT: Efficiency With Convenience

This could be the most impactful update for a huge number of buyers. Currently, if you want the fantastic running costs of the Baleno S-CNG, you're stuck with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The facelift is strongly rumoured to introduce Maruti's AGS (Auto Gear Shift), which is an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), with the factory-fitted CNG kit. This combination offers the best of both worlds: the convenience of an automatic for city traffic and the pocket-friendly nature of CNG. While Maruti hasn't confirmed anything, some speculation points towards a claimed fuel efficiency of around 34 km/kg. For the urban buyer focused on practicality and low running costs, a Maruti Baleno CNG-AMT would be a nearly unbeatable proposition.

One of the top features in recent Marutis is the integration of the underbody CNG tanks. Now these have been engineered into the larger SUVs like the Victoris and the Brezza. We do expect the Baleno to get the underbody CNG integration since the adoption of CNG fuel is growing fastest among the small car and rural car buyers. However, we can only hope to see if the CNG with the AMT transmission as well.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Baleno facelift is expected to be priced at Rs 6 lakh ex-showroom onwards. It goes up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Citroen C3X and its own siblings like the Maruti Swift and the Fronx on either side of its budget.

CarDekho Says...

Maruti is not known to do radical facelifts for their models. However, as we saw in the recent Brezza facelift, even though the design didn’t see a big upgrade, there were commendable upgrades to the model under the skin. The Baleno facelift, being a popular model, can also see similar updates to its feature list, and also its safety credentials as well. We would also speculate that the new engine of the Dzire and Swift can make its way to the Baleno facelift, thereby improving the fuel efficiency and the city driveability of the Baleno as well.

*Images used of the Brezza for representation purposes.