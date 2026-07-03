Tata Sierra EV Pure S Vs Adventure: Find Out Which Mid-spec Variant Is For You

The Tata Sierra EV has been launched as one of the premium offerings in Tata’s electric vehicle lineup, extending the Sierra nameplate to an electric SUV avatar. It is offered in multiple variants, but the Pure S and Adventure variants are one of the most value-for-money variants that you can buy.

While the Pure S focuses on delivering value with a strong feature list and essential touches, the Adventure variant adds several upgrades that make it feel more plush and feature-packed.

So, should you save money with the Pure S or stretch your budget for the Adventure? Let’s take a closer look:

Tata Sierra EV Pure S Vs Adventure: Exterior

On the outside, both variants look nearly identical, with plenty of common design elements and features.

At the front, both the Pure S and Adventure variants get LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and even sequential LED turn indicators. The good thing is, the Pure S gets LED fog lights with cornering function, which is a significant upgrade over the base variant. The overall lighting setup gives both variants a premium and modern road presence. Both trims also feature a chunky faux skid plate, which aligns with the rugged appeal.

From the sides, both variants carry the same styling with 18-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles and the typical Sierra Alpine window design that stands out. The Pure S adds roof rails over the base variant, giving it a rugged SUV appeal. The Adventure variant does not get major exterior changes over the Pure S, making the visual difference between the two quite minimal. Do note that higher variants get larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, both variants get LED tail lamps and a shark-fin antenna. However, the Adventure variant gets extra points for including a rear defogger, which is missing on the Pure S.

Both variants miss out on welcome and goodbye light animations and rear fog lamps.

Tata Sierra EV Pure S Vs Adventure: Interior

Step inside, and both variants offer the same modern Sierra EV cabin layout with a black and grey theme. However, the Adventure variant feels more premium thanks to several additional touches like the thigh support extender for the front seats.

To get things started, the Pure S gets a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, front sliding armrest, rear window sunshades, and a parcel tray.

The Adventure adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, mood lighting, front seat back pockets and boss mode which adds to the premium cabin experience.

Both variants miss out on the more premium beige interior theme, which is reserved for the Empowered trims. Furthermore, you would also not get a 60:40 split rear seat and a rear armrest with cup holders.

A more sophisticated experience: The Pure S offers a well-equipped cabin, but the Adventure feels more special with premium materials and additional comfort-focused features.

Tata Sierra EV Pure S Vs Adventure: Features

This is where the Adventure variant starts justifying its price premium that it demands over the Pure S. The Pure S is already well-equipped and comes with features like a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, cooled glovebox and drive modes. These features give it a strong base for a lower-level variant.

However, the Adventure takes the experience up a notch with several premium additions that make the cabin feel more upmarket. It gets a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a soundbar, Dolby Atmos, Arcade app suite, wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, Boss Mode, thigh support extender, auto-dimming IRVM and express cooling function.

Both variants miss out on the triple-screen setup, which remains exclusive to the Empowered trims. Similarly, features like ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, driver memory function and a head-up display are reserved for the top-spec variants.

Check out our detailed variants explained story of the Sierra EV here.

Tata Sierra EV Pure S Vs Adventure: Safety

The Pure S gets essential safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front parking sensors, hill hold control, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a rear parking camera with sensors as standard.

However, the Adventure variant gets a more comprehensive safety package with additional features that improve everyday usability. It adds a rear defogger, a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor.

Level-2 ADAS features remain exclusive to the top-spec Empowered variants.

Tata Sierra EV Pure S Vs Adventure: Powertrain

The Pure S only comes with the 63 kWh battery pack, while the Adventure also gets the larger 75 kWh battery pack. Both variants miss out on the AWD option and are available only with the RWD configuration. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Battery 63 kWh (Pure S & Adventure) 75 kWh (Adventure only) Claimed range (MIDC) 565 kms 665 kms Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm

You can check out the variant-wise powertrain options in this report.

Tata Sierra EV Pure S Vs Adventure: Price

The Pure S is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, while the Adventure trim ranges between Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 22.19 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the variant-wise prices in this report.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Sierra EV Pure S makes a strong case for itself because it already offers most of the features buyers expect from a premium electric SUV. It gets the essential amenities, comfort features and safety equipment without feeling like a stripped-down version.

However, the Adventure variant feels like the more complete Sierra EV. The addition of a more premium sound system, mood lighting, leather-wrapped touchpoints, and extra safety features significantly improves the ownership experience.

For buyers looking for maximum value, the Pure S is the smarter choice as it delivers most of the Sierra EV experience. But if you want a more premium cabin and plan to keep the car for many years, the Adventure variant is worth considering.

Our recommendation would be the Sierra EV Adventure, as it adds meaningful features rather than just cosmetic upgrades. In the longer run, you would appreciate these features. Moreover, we also recommend choosing the Adventure variant with the larger battery pack.