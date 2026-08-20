Skoda Adds A Sportline Trim In The Kylaq At Rs 11.32 Lakh!

Skoda has added a new ‘Sportline’ trim to its sub-compact SUV, the Kylaq, with prices starting from Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant slots in between the existing Signature Plus and Prestige variants.

In addition to this new variant, Skoda has also rejigged the feature list on the lower-spec Classic and Classic Plus variants, giving them a better value proposition.

Let’s have a look at what’s new:

Price And Variants

The Skoda Kylaq Sportline is positioned as the new second-below-top variant in a lineup that now offers a total of seven trims: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Signature Plus, Sportline, Prestige, and Prestige Plus.

The Sportline variant is offered with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Variant Ex-showroom Price Kylaq Sportline MT Rs 11.32 lakh Kylaq Sportline AT Rs 12.32 lakh

What's New?

The Sportline variant is focused on cosmetics and features. The exterior gets a blacked-out treatment for a meaner stance.

Exterior: Key changes include Deep Black ORVMs, glossy black front and rear diffusers, and a black front grille. The SUV also gets 17-inch black alloy wheels, a dual-tone floating roof finished in black, and black 'Skoda' lettering on the tailgate. A rear spoiler and 'Sportline' badging on the C-pillar and tailgate. The variant also includes LED projector headlamps.

Interior: The cabin gets a sporty, dark theme with a black dashboard, roof liner, and door trims. The leatherette seats feature 'Sportline' embossing on the front headrests and contrast stitching. Other small touches include aluminium pedals and ambient lighting.

Features: In the features department, it is equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, i.e. Virtual Cockpit, a wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control.

Alongside the new variant, Skoda has also updated the entry-level Classic and Classic Plus trims. Both now receive automatic climate control and a rear defogger.

Skoda Kylaq: Overview

The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech brand's entry into the sub-compact SUV segment in India. Built on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, which it shares with the Kushaq and Slavia, the Kylaq, like any Skoda car, is known for its solid build quality and engaging driving dynamics.

The broader Kylaq lineup is well-equipped. Depending on the variant, it offers features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated and powered front seats, and rear AC vents.

On the safety front, six airbags are standard across all variants, plus equipment like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Hold Control, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts are on offer. It even got a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

It continues to be powered by the same trusted 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmission.

Engine 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Rivals

In the much-crowded sub-compact SUV segment, the Skoda Kylaq goes up against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and crossover SUVs like the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

CarDekho Says...

The introduction of the Skoda Kylaq Sportline provides a balanced option for customers who found the mid-spec Signature Plus variant too plain and the top-end Prestige variant too expensive. The aggressive blacked-out styling and dark-themed interior provide the sporty look and feel associated with Skoda’s Sportline models.

For a buyer whose priorities are standout styling, a 5-star safety rating, and an enjoyable turbo-petrol driving experience, the Kylaq Sportline is a very strong contender.

What do you think about the Kylaq’s Sportline trim? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to CarDekho for more such updates.