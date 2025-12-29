2026 Tata Punch Facelift Looks Production Ready; Check Out Its Updated Front Design In Latest Spyshots

The Punch facelift is expected to feature subtle cosmetic updates with some design touches lifted from the Punch EV

The upcoming 2026 Tata Punch facelift was earlier spotted testing in Pune when we got a glimpse of its rear and silhouette. This time, the new Punch is seen again under heavy camouflage, giving us a look at its redesigned fascia. One notable thing is that this version of the Punch looks production-ready compared to the mules we have spotted earlier. Although not much of it could be seen undisguised, here is what we could make out of the new Punch:

What Was Spotted?

The latest spy shots of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift reveal some of the possible updates to the front, including a redesigned bumper and a revised grille with horizontal elements, along with slimmer LED DRLs and new LED headlamps that resemble those of the Punch EV. The test car also hints at new 5-spoke alloy wheel designs, while the chunky body cladding remains largely unchanged.

Keen-eyed viewers would notice the addition of a 360-degree camera system, which would be an upgrade for the Punch. Although the rear couldn’t be seen this time, earlier spyshots have given us a glimpse at the updated LED taillights and a tweaked bumper.

The interior also remains to be seen. The earlier sightings indicate a refreshed cabin with an updated touchscreen, an updated 2-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo, and the possibility of some new features.

Features & Safety

The 2026 Punch could get some added amenities besides the updated infotainment, like front seat ventilation. It will continue with its existing features like auto AC, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat and a cooled glove box.

Image Source

On the safety front, the Punch should be updated with six airbags as standard, which is not offered in the existing version. Other than that, it will continue with ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The new Punch is expected to be offered with the same powertrain configurations as its outgoing version. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol with CNG Power 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT- automated manual transmission

Launch & Rivals

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to launch sometime in 2026 and it can be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, Tata has already announced its plans to update the Punch EV as well.

It will rival the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Ignis and also act as an alternative to the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3.

Image Source