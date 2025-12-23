Tata Sierra EV, Tata Avinya And Updated Tata Punch EV To Launch In 2026; Future Roadmap For Tata EVs Announced

Besides the Sierra EV, Punch EV and Avinya, Tata will also introduce three new EV nameplates by FY2030

Tata Motors is already basking in the limelight pulled in by the Tata Sierra. The carmaker further announced that it will launch five new EVs and an update for one of its models by FY30. And this lineup confirms the launch of Sierra EV, the refreshed Punch EV and Avinya in 2026. If that gets you excited about what’s up on Tata’s plate, here’s an overview of the upcoming models:

More About The Upcoming EVs

Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Sierra EV was already teased by Tata Motors in its production-ready form alongside its ICE version. From what we have seen, it closely mirrors the Sierra ICE in design, with the only notable design difference being a body-coloured, closed-off front fascia instead of a gloss-black grille. The Sierra EV will be underpinned by the Acti.ev + platform, which also underpins the Harrier EV. We expect two battery options in a typical Tata fashion, with a claimed range of up to 500 km as well as an all-wheel drive option. Prices are likely to start from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV will receive a model-year update in 2026. Tata will likely introduce a few new features to improve its appeal, along with minor cosmetic updates such as new colour options for the exterior and cabin. It might sport an updated freestanding infotainment display with thinner bezels, as seen in the test mule of the Punch ICE facelift. Besides, it can also get an updated audio setup. Minor enhancements could be made to the powertrain for a better claimed range.

Tata Avinya

The Tata Avinya luxury sub-brand will sit at the premium end of Tata’s EV lineup. Tata showcased the Avinya X at Auto Expo 2025, highlighting its SUV-coupe design and futuristic styling. The design elements like T-shaped LED DRLs, a closed front grille, vertical headlamps and a silver skid plate give it a quite standout look. The interior follows a minimalist approach with a dual-tone theme, a two-spoke steering wheel and an integrated digital display layout.

Before the Avinya X, Tata also showcased the Avinya concept back in 2022. It was a proper crossover and even came with interesting design elements like suicide doors (as seen in Rolls Royce cars).

What Else?

Besides the above three names, Tata Motors has also announced adding three new names to its EV lineup. The carmaker claimed they have already sold over 2.5 lakh EVs in the Indian market, among which the Nexon EV has been the forerunner, with over 1 lakh units of it being sold. Tata Motors has always been aggressive towards the greener transition to electric vehicles, and the new names to their lineup will only strengthen their presence in this segment.