Tata Punch Facelift Launch Date Confirmed: Teaser Reveals New Features

Given its popularity, the facelift is sure to be ‘Punchy’!

After many months of being spied testing, Tata has finally dropped a teaser revealing a few key design details and feature upgrades that the Punch facelift will have. Along with the teaser, it also confirmed the launch date for its entry-level SUV, which is scheduled for 13 January, 2026. Let’s see what the teaser reveals:

What Can Be Seen?

The first teaser from Tata gives us a glimpse into a lot of the design changes that have been implemented. Starting from the front-end, we see a completely reworked front fascia which now features a slimmer grille, new DRLs and a new vertically-stacked headlamp cluster similar to the one seen on the Punch EV.

Further down, we also get to see a larger air-dam along with a more pronounced faux silver skid plate all of which work together to give it a meaner stance.

Moving on, there is a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels as well while the rear styling gets revised too and now features a connected taillamp cluster with a smoked effect like the Altroz. The car shown in the teaser is also finished in a new shade of blue which would be a part of an updated colour palette as well.

In terms of features, we can see a front camera underneath the Tata logo, which may hint towards a 360 degree camera setup to enhance the Punch’s safety credentials.

Other Expected Features

While we await official confirmation on the feature list, previous spyshots indicate a revamped interior layout along with an updated infotainment system. It is also expected to have a longer equipment list, which could include ventilated front seats and a digital instrument cluster in addition to existing features such as an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, the Punch facelift is likely to be equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), 360 degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

Under the hood, the Punch facelift is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the current car which is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Notably, Tata also offers an i-CNG version of the Punch with dual-cylinder technology. Here are the current Punch’s specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with CNG Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual Power (PS) 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque (Nm) 115 Nm 103 Nm

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

*Image of current Tata Punch for representation

Price And Rivals

We expect Tata to price the Punch facelift from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). When on sale, it will rival other cars like the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Maruti Ignis and Nissan Magnite.

Tata will also be launching an updated Punch EV soon, the details of which you can read here.