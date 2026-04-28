2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Base Vs Top Variants Compared In Images

The facelifted Hyundai Verna was launched in our market recently. With the mid-life refresh, the compact sedan not only got a handful of visual changes inside and out, but it also came with a revised variant lineup: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6 Plus, HX 8 and HX 10. In this story, we have decoded how different the base-spec HX 2 variant is compared to the fully loaded HX 10.

Price

Variant Price Hyundai Verna HX 2 Petrol MT Rs 10.98 lakh Hyundai Verna HX 10 Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 18.25 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

The base HX 2 Petrol MT variant of the Verna is priced at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the top-end HX 10 Turbo DCT variant will set you back by Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom). What does this Rs 7.27 lakh premium get you? Let’s find out:

Exterior

Front

In the HX 2, the new Hyundai Verna comes with auto-halogen projector headlights as opposed to the dual-LED projector headlights on the top-spec HX 10. The latter also features an LED positioning lamp and LED DRLs, both of which are missing on the HX 2. There’s a black chrome finish on offer for the grille right from the base variant of the updated Hyundai sedan.

Side

When viewed from the sides, the Verna’s base and top variants do sport a few differences. These include the absence of a chrome window beltline, ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators and a side camera (as part of the 360-degree setup), and larger 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, all of which are present on the fully loaded HX 10 variant. The base-spec HX 2 also comes with body coloured door handles instead of the chrome finish as seen on the top variant.

Opting for the fully loaded HX 10 variant with the turbo-petrol engine also gets you the Verna with dark grey alloy wheels and red brake callipers at the front.

Rear

The base-spec HX 2 misses out on LED tail lights and even a boot lip spoiler, both of which are present on the HX 10 variant. What you do get from the base variant, however, is a connected lighting setup, a ‘Verna’ badge on the tailgate, and rear parking sensors. Hyundai also offers the updated sedan with a silver-finished surround for the rear skid plate as standard.

Colour Options

Hyundai sells the new Verna in a choice of seven colourways, including two new monotone shades. The updated sedan is available in six monotone shades and a single dual-tone paint option. We have already covered the exact variant-wise colour options on offer to help you pick the new Verna in your preferred paint shade.

Interior

Both the variants get a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, but the fully loaded HX 10 variant also comes in an all-black interior with red accents when opted for the turbo-petrol powertrain. More differences are also visible in the form of absence of a touchscreen infotainment system in the HX 2, a simpler twin-pod analogue instrument cluster, and the omission of ambient lighting.

The seats are also done up in fabric in the HX 2 while the fully loaded variant gets leatherette upholstery. That said, the new Verna features a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel with the ‘Hyundai’ logo done up in Morse code. In the HX 2, only the front headrests get height adjustment whereas all headrests in the HX 10 come with this adjustment.

Features

Being the entry-level variant, the HX 2 misses out on multiple creature comforts that are offered on the HX 10 trim. However, it does come with some useful features such as all four power windows, manual AC, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The top-spec HX 10, on the other hand, is packed to the gills with equipment such as dual digital displays (measuring 10.25-inch each) for infotainment and driver instrumentation, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, and automatic climate control.

Safety

While six airbags, hill-start assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors are available as standard, safety tech such as a centre airbag, a reverse parking camera, front parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are reserved for the higher-spec trims, including the HX 10. However, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is available from 1-above-base HX 4 variant onwards. Our detailed comparison between HX 2 and HX 4 will help you decide whether to shell out extra over the base variant or not.

We have covered the variant-wise features on offer with the updated Hyundai sedan to help you buy the right variant for your needs.

Powertrain Details

Hyundai offers the new sedan with two engine options, details of which are given below:

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT^ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

^CVT - continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

We have also detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options on offer to help you select the right one for your needs. The HX 8 turns out to be the fully loaded variant if you want the Verna with a manual gearbox with either of the engine options. So, we have tried to answer if it’s worth upgrading over the HX 8 to the HX 10 or not to ease your new car buying worries.

Rivals

The 2026 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 18.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a rival to the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the Honda City.

Image Source HX 2