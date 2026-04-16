2026 Hyundai Exter On-Road Prices Detailed: What It Costs In These Cities

Hyundai has given its Exter SUV a facelift earlier this year, with prices starting from Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). With this updated version, various changes have been made, including a new look inside and outside, a few more features and importantly, a revised variant lineup. If you were wondering how its prices translate on the road, here is a breakdown for the top 5 cities:

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

When you buy a car, the ex-showroom price is what you pay for the car itself, but before you drive home your new car, there are a few more charges and taxes that need to be paid. It is when you add these to the ex-showroom price that you arrive at what is called the ‘on-road’ price of the car. Here are the extra charges that are factored into the on-road pricing:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax (varies from state to state)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price of more than Rs 10 lakh

Accessories (optional)

Note: In the case of the Exter, all variants are priced below Rs 10 lakh and hence do not attract TCS at 1%.

Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

Hyundai Exter On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Hyundai Exter HX 2 MT (Base) Hyundai Exter HX 10 AMT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 5.80 Lakh Rs 9.42 lakh Insurance Rs 32,993 Rs 44,801 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 28,026 Rs 70,763 FASTag Rs 600 600 On-road price Rs 6,41,519 Rs 10,58,064

In New Delhi, the Exter will cost you between Rs 6.42 lakh and Rs 10.58 lakh on-road.

Tap here to check on-road prices for all variants in Delhi.

Hyundai Exter On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Hyundai Exter HX 2 MT (Base) Hyundai Exter HX 10 AMT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 5.80 Lakh Rs 9.42 lakh Insurance Rs 37,758 Rs 51,080 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 68,765 Rs 1,09,381 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road price Rs 6,87,023 Rs 11,02,961

In Mumbai, the Exter is a bit more expensive and ranges from Rs 6.87 lakh to Rs 11.03 lakh on-road.

Here is a detailed variant-wise list of Exter’s on-road pricing in Mumbai.

Hyundai Exter On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges Hyundai Exter HX 2 MT (Base) Hyundai Exter HX 10 AMT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 5.80 Lakh Rs 9.42 lakh Insurance Rs 37,879 Rs 51,202 Road Tax Rs 91,118 Rs 1,47,373 Registration Charges Rs 1,862 Rs 1,862 FASTag Rs 650 Rs 650 On-road price Rs 7,11,409 Rs 11,42,987

In this list, the Exter is most expensive in Bengaluru, and on-road prices range from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.43 lakh.

Booking Details: You can book the new Exter for an amount of Rs 11,000 on Hyundai’s official website or at your local dealer. Check out this story for more details about the booking process.

You can check what other variants of the Exter cost on-road in Bengaluru by clicking here.

Hyundai Exter On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Hyundai Exter HX 2 MT (Base) Hyundai Exter HX 10 AMT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 5.80 Lakh Rs 9.42 lakh Insurance Rs 40,112 Rs 56,170 Road Tax+Registration Charges Rs 78,887 Rs 1,25,947 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road price Rs 6,99,399 Rs 11,24,517

Next up is Chennai, and the Exter range can cost between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 11.25 lakh on the road.

Check out the on-road prices for other variants in Chennai here.

Hyundai Exter On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Hyundai Exter HX 2 MT (Base) Hyundai Exter HX 10 AMT (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 5.80 Lakh Rs 9.42 lakh Insurance Rs 37,689 Rs 51,796 Road Tax+Registration Charges Rs 60,690 Rs 96,890 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road price Rs 6,79,079 Rs 10,91,386

Last but not least, the Exter costs between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.91 lakh on road. Note that this includes the lifetime road tax for 15 years, while West Bengal also gives you the option to pay road tax for 5 years, which will reduce the total amount.

Check out the Exter’s detailed on-road pricing in Kolkata here.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance charges, local municipal taxes, accessories and even discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Hyundai dealership for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

Hyundai Exter Overview

Hyundai’s Exter is one of the carmaker's most popular entry-level models and has recently received its first mid-lifecycle refresh with changes to its styling, addition of new features and a rejigged variant nomenclature as well.

Up front, it gets a black radiator grille, ‘H-shaped’ DRLs and silver accents on the bumper. The side profile retains the boxy silhouette of the pre-facelift version but jazzes it up with new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear-end is characterised by an upright tailgate with LED taillamps, roof spoiler and a faux diffuser.

It retains a long feature list that now includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter), cruise control, electric sunroof, 4-speaker sound system, automatic climate control and auto headlamps. Take a look at the variants in detail here.

Safety features on the Exter include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, rear view camera and hill start assist (HSA).

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is mated to manual and AMT transmissions. It also gets an optional bi-fuel CNG kit fitted from the factory. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission (automatic)

Hyundai Exter: Rivals

The Hyundai Exter rivals the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, but can also be an alternative to Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS hatchback, which shares the platform.