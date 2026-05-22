New Honda City Facelift Detailed In Images

The Honda City sedan has been on sale in its fifth-generation avatar since 2020 and has received its second midlife refresh now, after the first one was introduced in 2023. As part of the refresh, the Japanese carmaker has not only given it some design tweaks inside and out, but has also made a few revisions to its features set. So, if you were thinking of buying the facelifted City, take a look at its exterior and interior in images:

Exterior

Front

Honda has made quite a handful of changes to the fascia of its compact sedan. For starters, the honeycomb-patterned grille now extends right up to the width of the front profile on either side to give it a meaner appearance.

The multi-reflector LED headlights of the old City have also been revised and now have a much sleeker housing for the LED projector units positioned right above the newly designed grille.

Honda has also removed the chrome bar that was located right at the front portion of the bonnet and has provided a light strip to give it a connected lighting setup-like effect.

You can also notice a tweaked design for the bumper that now features triangular-ish ducts to let air in, while the fog lamps from the pre-facelift model have been given a miss.

Smaller Details: The Honda logo has now been shifted from the grille to the upper portion near the bonnet line. There’s also a front camera noticeable just below the grille, confirming the presence of a 360-degree setup.

Side

It’s from the sides that the new City resembles the pre-facelift model the most. The facelifted City still has the same shoulder lines and the ORVM-mounted turn indicators as the outgoing iteration.

Honda has given the new City a much dapper set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels compared to those of the pre-facelift model.

Rear

Changes at the back are minimal as well, with the only prominent ones coming in the form of a ‘clear-lens’ look for the LED tail lights and a tweaked design for the bumper to give it a sportier stance.

The ‘City’ badge continues to be located at the top left corner of the sedan’s tailgate.

Boot Space

With the update, the boot space on offer of the sedan has not changed and it continues to offer 506 litres of luggage storing capacity.

Interior

Once inside, you will notice that a lot seems familiar to what’s seen in the older City’s cabin. It has the same 3-spoke steering wheel, a layered dashboard layout, and the same physical air-con controls.

The Honda City facelift features a premium Ivory White cabin theme. The front seats use light-colored leather or leatherette upholstery with ergonomic contours, soft bolstering, and refined stitching that improve both comfort and premium appeal.

The center console combines practicality with modern styling through a compact gear selector layout, electronic parking brake, storage spaces, and a padded armrest.

The rear seats in the Honda City facelift provide strong passenger comfort with generous legroom, adjustable headrests, and a fold-down center armrest with integrated cupholders.

Besides, centre armrest, the rear passengers also get dedicated rear AC vents.

Features And Safety

Honda has provided the new City with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 360-degree camera setup as mentioned earlier.

It now also comes with ventilated front seats to keep up with the competition.

Other features on board include a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, connected car tech, and a single-pane sunroof.

The 2026 Honda City’s safety net comprises six airbags, Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Option

The facelifted City uses the same powertrain option as the old version. Here are its detailed specifications:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT*

Price And Rivals

*CVT - continuously variable transmission

The 2026 Honda City is priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.