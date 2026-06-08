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    New Honda City Accessories List: Wireless Charger, LED Trunk Spoiler, And Even A Car Care Kit

    Honda provides useful and aesthetic accessories that add youthfulness to your City

    Published On Jun 08, 2026 01:03 PM By Ninad

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    Honda City Accessories

    Being one of the popular choices for this segment, the sedan has now gotten a comprehensive update to keep excitement alive until we see a new generation in a few years. However, if you are in the market for a new City, here is the detailed official accessory list to make your new City stand out from the crowd: 

    2026 Honda City Accessories: Exterior

    Here a list of exterior accessories for the new City: 

    Accessory

    Price

    Front Upper Moulding Garnish

    Rs 4,590

    Bumper Protector (Front and Rear)

    Rs 2,990

    Trunk Entry Guard

    Rs 3,490

    Mud Guard (Front and Rear) 

    Rs 1,840

    Trunk Garnish 

    Rs 3,501

    Dual Channel Dashcam with Parking Monitoring 

    Rs 20,990

    Trunk Spoiler With LED Stop Lamp

    Rs 11,521

    Door Visor With Chrome

    Rs 3,824

    Door Handle Protector 

    Rs 1,519

    Body Cover

    Rs 1,947

    Door Lower Garnish

    Rs 5,944

    Door Edge Garnish

    Rs 828

    Tailamp Garnish

    Rs 2,948

    Body Side Moulding 

    Rs 3,824

    Front Fender Garnish

    Rs 2,856

    Window Chrome Door Moulding

    Rs 2,856

    Wireless Charger (Plug and Play)

    Rs 8,998

    These accessories will help you personalise the aesthetics of your City, while also protecting against some scrapes and scratches in dense urban confined. Now let's take a look at the interior accessories:

    Honda City Accessories: Interior 

    Take a look at list of interior accessories for the new City: 

    Accessory

    Price

    Side Step Illumination

    Rs 5,490

    Seat Cover - Embossed Perforation 

    Rs 11,490

    Seat Cover - Hexagonal Perforation

    Rs 11,490

    Steering Wheel Cover

    Rs 597

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (via Honda Connect App)

    Rs 9,999

    Rhythmic Ambient Lighting - 7 Colours 

    Rs 7,500

    Sunshade Rear Windshield

    Rs 1,843

    Sunshade Rear Door (2 Pcs)

    Rs 2,949

    Floor Mat

    Rs 2,737

    Trunk Tray

    Rs 3,363

    Honda City Accessories: Packages

    The City comes with a lot of accessories to personalise it the way you would like. If you are confused about which accessories to consider, Honda has given you the choice of accessory packages, which can help you personalise your City. 

    The accessory packages with which accessory they come with them are listed below: 

    • Signature Package - Rs 16,590

    • Utility package - Rs 9,990

    • Basic Kit - Rs 9,400

    Signature Package 

    • Trunk Garnish

    • Window Chrome Moulding

    • Taillamp Garnish

    • Lower Door Garnish

    • Front Upper Moulding Garnish

    Utility Package

    • Trunk Entry Guard

    • Door Handle Protector

    • Body Side Moulding

    • Door Edge Garnish

    • Bumper Protector 

    Basic Kit

    • Floor Mat

    • Mud Guard

    • Emergency Hammer

    • Key Chain

    • Microfiber Cloth

    Honda City: Overview

    The facelifted Honda City brings a major design overhaul. Up front, it gets a slimmer grille design, with an updated set of projector LED headlights that are sleeker than before. The bumper has been updated to give the front-end a fresh new look. Keen-eyed people will also notice that the Honda logo now sits right below the bonnet line instead of the grille. Besides this, you also have new 16-inch alloy wheels and a reworked rear-end with clear-lens tailamps, revised bumper and a bootlid spoiler. 

    Honda City Front

    The interior of the City gets an updated look with dual tone dashboard, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, which carries forward convenience features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster. It is also equipped with features like ventilated front seats, ambient lighting on the dashboard and front foot well. 

    Honda City Interior

    Safety features include a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and hill hold assist (HHA). 

    The facelift Honda City continues with the same set of powertrain choices, which are:

    Engine 

    1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5 naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid

    Power 

    121 PS

    126 PS (combined)

    Torque 

    145 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    e-CVT

    MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    Honda City Engine

    Prices & Rivals

    The new Honda City is priced from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 21 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Honda City mainly rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna, which are a few cars left in this segment.

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