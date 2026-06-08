New Honda City Accessories List: Wireless Charger, LED Trunk Spoiler, And Even A Car Care Kit
Honda provides useful and aesthetic accessories that add youthfulness to your City
Published On Jun 08, 2026 01:03 PM By Ninad
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Being one of the popular choices for this segment, the sedan has now gotten a comprehensive update to keep excitement alive until we see a new generation in a few years. However, if you are in the market for a new City, here is the detailed official accessory list to make your new City stand out from the crowd:
2026 Honda City Accessories: Exterior
Here a list of exterior accessories for the new City:
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Accessory
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Price
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Front Upper Moulding Garnish
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Rs 4,590
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Bumper Protector (Front and Rear)
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Rs 2,990
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Trunk Entry Guard
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Rs 3,490
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Mud Guard (Front and Rear)
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Rs 1,840
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Trunk Garnish
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Rs 3,501
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Dual Channel Dashcam with Parking Monitoring
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Rs 20,990
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Trunk Spoiler With LED Stop Lamp
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Rs 11,521
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Door Visor With Chrome
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Rs 3,824
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Door Handle Protector
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Rs 1,519
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Body Cover
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Rs 1,947
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Door Lower Garnish
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Rs 5,944
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Door Edge Garnish
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Rs 828
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Tailamp Garnish
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Rs 2,948
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Body Side Moulding
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Rs 3,824
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Front Fender Garnish
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Rs 2,856
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Window Chrome Door Moulding
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Rs 2,856
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Wireless Charger (Plug and Play)
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Rs 8,998
These accessories will help you personalise the aesthetics of your City, while also protecting against some scrapes and scratches in dense urban confined. Now let's take a look at the interior accessories:
Honda City Accessories: Interior
Take a look at list of interior accessories for the new City:
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Accessory
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Price
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Side Step Illumination
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Rs 5,490
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Seat Cover - Embossed Perforation
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Rs 11,490
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Seat Cover - Hexagonal Perforation
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Rs 11,490
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Steering Wheel Cover
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Rs 597
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Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (via Honda Connect App)
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Rs 9,999
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Rhythmic Ambient Lighting - 7 Colours
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Rs 7,500
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Sunshade Rear Windshield
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Rs 1,843
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Sunshade Rear Door (2 Pcs)
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Rs 2,949
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Floor Mat
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Rs 2,737
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Trunk Tray
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Rs 3,363
Honda City Accessories: Packages
The City comes with a lot of accessories to personalise it the way you would like. If you are confused about which accessories to consider, Honda has given you the choice of accessory packages, which can help you personalise your City.
The accessory packages with which accessory they come with them are listed below:
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Signature Package - Rs 16,590
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Utility package - Rs 9,990
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Basic Kit - Rs 9,400
Signature Package
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Trunk Garnish
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Window Chrome Moulding
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Taillamp Garnish
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Lower Door Garnish
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Front Upper Moulding Garnish
Utility Package
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Trunk Entry Guard
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Door Handle Protector
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Body Side Moulding
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Door Edge Garnish
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Bumper Protector
Basic Kit
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Floor Mat
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Mud Guard
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Emergency Hammer
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Key Chain
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Microfiber Cloth
Honda City: Overview
The facelifted Honda City brings a major design overhaul. Up front, it gets a slimmer grille design, with an updated set of projector LED headlights that are sleeker than before. The bumper has been updated to give the front-end a fresh new look. Keen-eyed people will also notice that the Honda logo now sits right below the bonnet line instead of the grille. Besides this, you also have new 16-inch alloy wheels and a reworked rear-end with clear-lens tailamps, revised bumper and a bootlid spoiler.
The interior of the City gets an updated look with dual tone dashboard, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, which carries forward convenience features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster. It is also equipped with features like ventilated front seats, ambient lighting on the dashboard and front foot well.
Safety features include a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and hill hold assist (HHA).
The facelift Honda City continues with the same set of powertrain choices, which are:
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Engine
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1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5 naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid
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Power
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121 PS
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126 PS (combined)
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Torque
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145 Nm
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253 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/ CVT
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e-CVT
MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)
Prices & Rivals
The new Honda City is priced from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 21 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Honda City mainly rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna, which are a few cars left in this segment.