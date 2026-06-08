New Honda City Accessories List: Wireless Charger, LED Trunk Spoiler, And Even A Car Care Kit

Being one of the popular choices for this segment, the sedan has now gotten a comprehensive update to keep excitement alive until we see a new generation in a few years. However, if you are in the market for a new City, here is the detailed official accessory list to make your new City stand out from the crowd:

2026 Honda City Accessories: Exterior

Here a list of exterior accessories for the new City:

Accessory Price Front Upper Moulding Garnish Rs 4,590 Bumper Protector (Front and Rear) Rs 2,990 Trunk Entry Guard Rs 3,490 Mud Guard (Front and Rear) Rs 1,840 Trunk Garnish Rs 3,501 Dual Channel Dashcam with Parking Monitoring Rs 20,990 Trunk Spoiler With LED Stop Lamp Rs 11,521 Door Visor With Chrome Rs 3,824 Door Handle Protector Rs 1,519 Body Cover Rs 1,947 Door Lower Garnish Rs 5,944 Door Edge Garnish Rs 828 Tailamp Garnish Rs 2,948 Body Side Moulding Rs 3,824 Front Fender Garnish Rs 2,856 Window Chrome Door Moulding Rs 2,856 Wireless Charger (Plug and Play) Rs 8,998

These accessories will help you personalise the aesthetics of your City, while also protecting against some scrapes and scratches in dense urban confined. Now let's take a look at the interior accessories:

Honda City Accessories: Interior

Take a look at list of interior accessories for the new City:

Accessory Price Side Step Illumination Rs 5,490 Seat Cover - Embossed Perforation Rs 11,490 Seat Cover - Hexagonal Perforation Rs 11,490 Steering Wheel Cover Rs 597 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (via Honda Connect App) Rs 9,999 Rhythmic Ambient Lighting - 7 Colours Rs 7,500 Sunshade Rear Windshield Rs 1,843 Sunshade Rear Door (2 Pcs) Rs 2,949 Floor Mat Rs 2,737 Trunk Tray Rs 3,363

Honda City Accessories: Packages

The City comes with a lot of accessories to personalise it the way you would like. If you are confused about which accessories to consider, Honda has given you the choice of accessory packages, which can help you personalise your City.

The accessory packages with which accessory they come with them are listed below:

Signature Package - Rs 16,590

Utility package - Rs 9,990

Basic Kit - Rs 9,400

Signature Package

Trunk Garnish

Window Chrome Moulding

Taillamp Garnish

Lower Door Garnish

Front Upper Moulding Garnish

Utility Package

Trunk Entry Guard

Door Handle Protector

Body Side Moulding

Door Edge Garnish

Bumper Protector

Basic Kit

Floor Mat

Mud Guard

Emergency Hammer

Key Chain

Microfiber Cloth

Honda City: Overview

The facelifted Honda City brings a major design overhaul. Up front, it gets a slimmer grille design, with an updated set of projector LED headlights that are sleeker than before. The bumper has been updated to give the front-end a fresh new look. Keen-eyed people will also notice that the Honda logo now sits right below the bonnet line instead of the grille. Besides this, you also have new 16-inch alloy wheels and a reworked rear-end with clear-lens tailamps, revised bumper and a bootlid spoiler.

The interior of the City gets an updated look with dual tone dashboard, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, which carries forward convenience features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster. It is also equipped with features like ventilated front seats, ambient lighting on the dashboard and front foot well.

Safety features include a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and hill hold assist (HHA).

The facelift Honda City continues with the same set of powertrain choices, which are:

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid Power 121 PS 126 PS (combined) Torque 145 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT e-CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Prices & Rivals

The new Honda City is priced from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 21 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Honda City mainly rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna, which are a few cars left in this segment.