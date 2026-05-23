Honda City Just Got A Facelift: Check Out Which Variants Get What Powertrain Option
The City continues to be offered in four variants and two powertrain options, including NA petrol and strong-hybrid setups
Published On May 23, 2026 03:03 PM By Bikramjit
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Honda City has always been one of the most favourite sedans in India. The City has now been updated with a facelift, launched at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It has a refreshed look with new details, a couple of new features, but the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and similarly sized petrol-hybrid powertrain options.
The City is available in four variants: SV, V, ZX and ZX Plus. If you are curious about which specifications are available with which variants, you can see that below:
Powertrain
The City continues with the same engine and transmission options as before. Here are the detailed specifications:
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Engine
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1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5 litre Naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid
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Power
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121 PS
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126 PS
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Torque
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145 Nm
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253 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT / 7-step CVT
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e-CVT
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Claimed Fuel Efficiency
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17.77 kmpl (MT), 17.97 kmpl (CVT)
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27.26 kmpl
Variant-wise Powertrain Options
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Variant
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1.5-litre NA Petrol
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1.5-litre Petrol Strong-hybrid
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MT
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CVT
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eCVT
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SV
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✅
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❌
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❌
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V
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✅
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✅
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❌
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ZX
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✅
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✅
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❌
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ZX Plus
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✅
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✅
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✅
- The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option paired with the manual gearbox is offered as standard across all four variants of the new Honda City.
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The base variant of the Honda City NA petrol, however, cannot be had with the automatic (CVT) option.
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The strong-hybrid option is only available with the top-spec variant of the new City.
2026 Honda City Facelift: Features & Safety
The City facelift now gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera for new updates. It continues with other features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver's display, an 8-speaker sound system, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, adaptive cruise control, push-button start/stop, steering-mounted controls and connected car technology.
Safety tech in the new City includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera as mentioned above, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start assist (HSA), rain-sensing wipers and Honda's suite of Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.
2026 Honda City Facelift: Price & Rivals
The new Honda City facelift is priced from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It has a few rivals like the Hyundai Verna, the Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus.