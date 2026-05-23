Honda City Just Got A Facelift: Check Out Which Variants Get What Powertrain Option

Honda City has always been one of the most favourite sedans in India. The City has now been updated with a facelift, launched at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It has a refreshed look with new details, a couple of new features, but the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and similarly sized petrol-hybrid powertrain options.

The City is available in four variants: SV, V, ZX and ZX Plus. If you are curious about which specifications are available with which variants, you can see that below:

Powertrain

The City continues with the same engine and transmission options as before. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5 litre Naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid Power 121 PS 126 PS Torque 145 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT e-CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl (MT), 17.97 kmpl (CVT) 27.26 kmpl

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variant 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Petrol Strong-hybrid MT CVT eCVT SV ✅ ❌ ❌ V ✅ ✅ ❌ ZX ✅ ✅ ❌ ZX Plus ✅ ✅ ✅

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option paired with the manual gearbox is offered as standard across all four variants of the new Honda City.

The base variant of the Honda City NA petrol, however, cannot be had with the automatic (CVT) option.

The strong-hybrid option is only available with the top-spec variant of the new City.

2026 Honda City Facelift: Features & Safety

eCVT: Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

The City facelift now gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera for new updates. It continues with other features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver's display, an 8-speaker sound system, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, adaptive cruise control, push-button start/stop, steering-mounted controls and connected car technology.

Safety tech in the new City includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera as mentioned above, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start assist (HSA), rain-sensing wipers and Honda's suite of Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

2026 Honda City Facelift: Price & Rivals

The new Honda City facelift is priced from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It has a few rivals like the Hyundai Verna, the Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus.