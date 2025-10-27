All
    Music Maestro Shankar Mahadevan Brings Home The MG M9 Luxury MPV

    Published On Oct 27, 2025 01:04 PM By Bikramjit

    195 Views
    The M9 is available in three colour options, among which Mahadevan chose his in the Metal Black shade

    MG M9

    Indian music composer and singer, Shankar Mahadevan, has brought home a brand new MG M9 EV. The 5.2-metre-long MPV is the only electric premium MPV on our shores, which was launched back in early 2025. Just recently, the M9 was picked by Indian cricketer KL Rahul. It is offered in three colour options: Metal Black, Concrete Grey and Lustre White; the latter two come with a black roof for a dual-tone look. Mahadevan has chosen the all black hue of the luxury MPV. 

    Let’s take a look at the lounge-like interior as well as the features and specifications of the MG M9:

    Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s MG M9

    MG M9 dashboard

    Step inside the M9 and it’s all about minimalism and luxury. The cabin feels plush and welcoming, finished in a dual-tone tan and black theme with soft-touch materials all around. The real deal is the middle row with the two Ottoman captain seats with heating, ventilation, and massage function, as well as 16-way electric adjustment. They can also be reclined fully to form a bed.

    MG M9 middle-row seats
    MG M9 middle-row seats

    As for other amenities, it gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, dual sunroofs, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 13-speaker JBL sound system, three-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate. The front seats also get heating, ventilation, and a smart ‘welcome’ function that automatically slides back when the door opens.

    Safety features include 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, digital IRVM, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Battery Pack & Range

    The India-spec MG M9 EV features a single battery pack paired with a front-axle-mounted (FWD) electric motor. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery pack 

    90 kWh 

    Claimed range 

    548 km

    No. of electric motor

    1

    Power

    245 PS 

    Torque 

    350 Nm 

    Drivetrain 

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD) 

    It takes about 10 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent using an 11 kW AC charger, while a 160 kW fast charger can fully recharge it in roughly 90 minutes.

    Price & Rivals

    MG M9 driving

    The MG M9 is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The premium MPV doesn’t have a direct rival in India, but it serves as an electric alternative to the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.

