2025 Hyundai Venue Gets These 10 Features Over The Maruti Brezza!

The compact SUV segment in India is one of the most fiercely contested markets, with two of its biggest players, the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Brezza, constantly battling for dominance. Both models offer a strong mix of performance, practicality, and features, catering to the needs of Indian buyers. However, the 2025 Hyundai Venue has taken things up a notch with a refreshed feature list that makes it more premium, tech-forward, and comfort-oriented than ever before.

Compared to the Brezza, the Venue now feels like it belongs to a segment above, if you just compare their features. Here’s a detailed look at the ten standout features that the 2025 Hyundai Venue gets over the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Larger Displays For A More Premium Cabin

The new Venue features a curved dual-display setup, combining a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen. Display not only looks more upmarket but also integrates vehicle information, navigation, and multimedia seamlessly. The Brezza, on the other hand, offers a 9-inch touchscreen, which, though functional, feels a generation older in comparison. The Brezza does not get a digital driver display. However, the Maruti SUV comes with a head-up display, a feature that is not offered in the Venue.

Premium Bose Sound System

Music enthusiasts will love the 8-speaker Bose audio system in the 2025 Venue. Known for its crisp sound clarity and deep bass, this system elevates the in-cabin entertainment experience significantly. The Brezza’s audio setup, though decent, is a regular 6-speaker unit (tuned by Arkamys). For those who spend a lot of time behind the wheel, the Bose system will feel like a worthy upgrade.

Ambient Lighting

Hyundai has given the new Venue customizable ambient lighting, located in the lower centre console and the crash pad. The Brezza misses out on this feature. If you prefer driving at night, then you will appreciate the soft glow around the cabin, which enhances the feeling of luxury inside the cabin. In the N Line version of the Venue, you get red ambient lighting! Want to know more about the N Line? Check out this story.

Powered Driver’s Seat

Another premium touch is the 4-way powered driver’s seat, which allows easy adjustment of the driver's seat at the touch of a button. It enhances the driver’s comfort and ergonomics, and is a feature that most cars offer in the segment. This feature is still missing on the Brezza, where the driver’s seat continues with manual adjustments.

Ventilated Seats

Summers in India can be really hot, and this is where the Venue’s ventilated front seats make a world of difference. They help keep occupants cool and comfortable even on hot days. The Brezza, however, does not offer seat ventilation, giving the Venue an advantage in occupant comfort.

Rear-seat Recline Function

Comfort for rear passengers has received a big boost with the addition of a reclining rear seat in the 2025 Venue. This is a thoughtful feature, especially for families or those who frequently travel with passengers in the back seat. The ability to recline allows for more relaxed long-distance journeys and adds a new dimension of comfort. The Brezza’s fixed rear seatback doesn’t offer this flexibility, which makes the Venue a more comfortable option overall.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Perhaps one of the major safety additions to the 2025 Venue’s equipment list is the introduction of Level 2 ADAS. This suite includes features like forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and driver attention monitoring. These ADAS features add an extra layer of safety in your daily drives. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, in contrast, still relies solely on the driver’s skills and attention.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Another feature that highlights Hyundai’s attention to detail is the inclusion of a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), available across several variants. This system continuously monitors the air pressure in all four tyres and alerts the driver in case of a drop, helping prevent blowouts and improve fuel efficiency. The Brezza currently doesn’t offer a TPMS, and Maruti will likely introduce this feature with the next update of the car.

Front And Side Parking Sensors

Parking in tight urban spaces is now easier with the addition of front and side sensors on the 2025 Hyundai Venue. While rear sensors are common across most SUVs, Hyundai goes a step further by providing sensors on the front and sides to help the driver judge tight corners and obstacles better. The Brezza only offers rear sensors and a camera setup, which means the Venue would be the easier SUV to park and manoeuvre in crowded city conditions.

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) With Auto Hold

The new Venue also gains an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold functionality. This feature adds convenience, especially in stop-and-go city traffic, by automatically engaging the brakes when the car comes to a halt and releasing them as you press the accelerator. This feature is particularly helpful if you are planning to buy the automatic version of these cars. The Brezza still uses a conventional handbrake lever, which now feels outdated in comparison.

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom), while prices for the Venue range from Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Other SUVs in the segment include the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.