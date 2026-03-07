Car News That Mattered This Week: Mercedes-Benz Luxury MPV Launch, Tata Sierra Achieves A Delivery Milestone And More

This week brought a mix of launches and early looks at upcoming models, along with the introduction of a couple of special edition models. A luxury MPV entered the market, while a popular sub-4m SUV completed a decade in India. Meanwhile, a rugged new rival for the Jimny has been teased through a concept.

If you missed the action, here’s a quick look at everything that made headlines.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched

Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class luxury MPV in India at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). Positioned as a premium people mover, the V-Class is aimed at buyers looking for a chauffeur-driven experience combined with high levels of comfort and space.

Inside, the MPV features plush captain seats, premium materials, and multiple comfort features designed for rear-seat passengers. This includes an adjustable 6-seat layout that can be configured in different seating arrangements. It is available with both a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine option.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched

Mahindra introduced the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, featuring cosmetic updates inside and out. It is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the electric SUV and is offered with identical features and powertrain options. On the outside, the Cineluxe Edition gets two new colour options along with unique badging to distinguish it from the standard model.

Inside, the highlight is the darker Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black cabin theme, which makes the cabin appear more premium. Bookings for the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition are already underway with deliveries expected to be commencing in upcoming weeks.

Mahindra Reopens Bookings For BE 6 Batman Edition

Mahindra has reopened bookings for the BE 6 Batman Edition, priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-edition model features cosmetic changes inspired by the Batman superhero franchise. The SUV gets distinctive styling elements, exclusive badges, and visual enhancements that set it apart from the standard model.

Apart from these cosmetic changes, the BE 6 Batman Edition retains the same electric powertrain and features as the top-spec Pack Three trim of the standard BE 6. That said, bookings will be open only for one day, March 10, 2026, while deliveries will commence from April 10, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Completes 10 Years In India

Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza completed 10 years in the Indian market since it was first introduced in March 2016. Over the past decade, the compact SUV has become one of the brand’s most successful models in the sub-4m SUV segment.

The Brezza has gone through multiple updates, including a generational change, new feature additions, and revised powertrain options. Despite growing competition in the segment, it continues to remain a strong seller for the brand, with another major facelift set to launch soon.

Tata Sierra Achieves 10,000 Deliveries Milestone

Tata Motors has announced that the Sierra has crossed the 10,000 deliveries milestone in India. The SUV received a strong response right from the start, with bookings crossing over 70,000 on the first day itself. The Sierra stands out with its distinctive design inspired by the original Sierra, along with a modern cabin featuring large digital displays and a host of comfort and safety features.

It is offered with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic transmission options, while the turbo-petrol is automatic-only

Renault Teased Bridger Concept

Renault has teased its upcoming sub-4m SUV called the Bridger, which is expected to rival lifestyle off-roaders like the Maruti Jimny. The teaser hints at a rugged design with boxy proportions and off-road-inspired styling elements.

The Bridger is being designed in India and will be developed with strong inputs from Renault’s local engineering and design teams. With this upcoming SUV, Renault aims to strengthen its presence in the growing sub-compact SUV segment.

Mahindra Vision S Spied Testing

Mahindra’s upcoming Vision S SUV has been spotted testing in near-production form in Manali. The test mule appears to be heavily camouflaged, but the spy shots reveal a boxy silhouette, upright stance, and rugged styling cues that hint at its off-road-focused character.

The Vision S is expected to be positioned in the sub-4m SUV segment and could serve as a more lifestyle-oriented offering in Mahindra’s lineup. The spy images also suggest elements such as chunky bumpers, squared wheel arches, and a tall stance. Once launched, the SUV is likely to feature a modern cabin along with a host of convenience and safety features.

Toyota Rumion Gets A More Accessible Entry Variant

Toyota has introduced a new base E MT variant of the Rumion in India, priced at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom). With this addition, the MPV becomes more accessible for buyers looking for an affordable three-row family car.

The new entry-level variant continues with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. While positioned as the base trim, the Rumion E still offers essential features such as manual AC, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering and safety features like six airbags, ESP and hill hold assist, and a practical three-row seating layout.