Explore The 2025 Hyundai Venue Mid-spec HX 5 Variant In 17 Real-life Images

The Venue HX 5 not only offers all essential amenities, but it also comes with a single-pane sunroof

Hyundai recently launched the second-generation 2025 Venue with prices starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). It is being offered in 8 broad variants – HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10 (detailed variant-wise prices here) – with the HX 5 being that one mid-spec trim which can be had with all engine and transmission options, priced between Rs 9.15 lakh and Rs 11.58 lakh. Let’s check out how this variant looks and what it offers in 17 real-life images.

Front

The mid-spec HX 5 variant of the 2025 Venue has a very similar-looking fascia to its higher-spec counterparts. At the front, it gets connected LED DRLs, a blacked-out rectangular grille and a rugged bumper that integrates a prominent silver skid plate. However, it misses out on LED headlights and LED turn indicators, instead getting halogen projector headlamps. Also, the placement of the ‘Hyundai’ logo on the bonnet remains the same as on other variants.

Side

The 2025 Venue now has a sculpted design thanks to its raked A-pillar finished in black. Even the B-pillar and window frames have been given a black treatment as seen on higher-spec trims. There’s also a silver trim on the C-pillar with the ‘VENUE’ branding.

It also gets body colour door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), with turn indicators also placed on the outside mirrors. However, the roof rails are missing on this mid-spec Venue HX 5, which is offered from the HX 6 trim, and just sits above this.

It continues to get chunky body cladding along its length, under which you will find 16-inch stylised steel wheels, which are only available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel variants. If you choose the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated version of the Venue HX 5, then it will come with smaller 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, as shown in the other image.

Rear

It gets LED taillights where the centre strip isn’t illuminated. The strip also integrates a ‘VENUE’ badging in the centre. The bumper is finished in black with a chunky silver skid plate that also incorporates the reversing lights. Interestingly, the turn indicators are positioned on the bumper itself, in a vertical housing alongside the reflectors. Although the Venue HX 5 comes with a rear defogger, it still misses out on a rear wiper and washer.

Interior

Hyundai offers the mid-spec HX 5 variant of the Venue with a dual-tone dark grey and dove grey cabin theme along with fabric seat upholstery.

The dashboard is highlighted by a 10.25-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver’s display, and a new steering wheel with 4 dots.

Unlike the lower-spec HX 2 and HX 4 trims, this variant also gets a front centre armrest with storage. For added convenience, it includes two Type-C USB ports and a 12V power outlet at the front.

Other comfort and convenience features include manual AC, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver’s seat, push-button engine start/stop, cruise control, and auto-fold ORVMs. One of the highlight features of this variant is that it also comes with a single-pane sunroof.

If you pick the automatic version of the Venue HX 5, you also get paddle shifters. Do note that features like auto AC, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, a branded sound system, and a 360-degree camera are reserved for higher variants.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) offered with the Venue is limited to the top-spec HX 10 variant. You can explore the top-spec trim of the Venue in our detailed image gallery.

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Venue comes with three powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The HX 5 is the only variant of the Venue that can be had with all powertrain combinations. Also, explore the variant-wise engine and transmission options offered with the new Venue to know which engine is offered with which variant.

Overall Price Range And Rivals

Hyundai has priced the second-gen Venue between Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the sub-4 metre SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

