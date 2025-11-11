2025 Hyundai Venue HX7 Variant Comes Only With One Engine Option! Here Are The Details

The newly launched Hyundai Venue comes with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-petrol engine, and a diesel unit, spread out across different variants…

The 2025 Hyundai Venue lineup has just become more diverse, and also a bit confusing and perhaps strange. Hyundai’s new variant structure for the Venue includes HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8 and HX10. Among these, the HX7 stands out as an interesting choice for buyers seeking a well-equipped mid-spec model without going all the way to the fully loaded trims. But there’s a unique twist here. Unlike other variants that offer multiple engine choices, the HX7 variant of the 2025 Venue comes exclusively with one powertrain.

So, which one does it get? And what does the HX7 bring to the table in terms of features and value? Let’s break it all down.

Only One Engine Option For The HX7: The Diesel Powertrain

Hyundai has structured the powertrain lineup of the new Venue quite strategically. The SUV continues to be available with three engine choices: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. However, these are not offered across the board. Each engine is limited to specific variants, which means buyers can’t mix and match as they please.

The HX7 variant is positioned towards the upper end of the lineup, just below the HX8 trim, and is offered only with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. This motor produces 116 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Yes, only a manual, and that’s the second catch. While Hyundai has started offering a diesel-automatic option with the Venue 2025, you will have to consider a different variant.

In contrast, the naturally aspirated petrol option is reserved for the lower variants. The 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm) is mainly available in entry-level and mid variants, while the 1-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) can be had across several trims. Want to know more about the powertrain options spread across different variants? Tap here.

So if you want the diesel version of the Venue, and your budget doesn’t permit you to stretch and get the top-spec variant, you will have to settle for the HX7 variant.

Hyundai Venue HX7 Design

The Hyundai Venue HX7 looks like a higher variant and gets plenty of modern elements, similar to what you get with the higher-spec variants. The HX7 trim gets 16-inch alloy wheels over the HX 6. Moreover, it also comes with LED turn indicators and connected lighting elements. You are provided with an LED setup for the headlights and taillights as well.

Coming to the interior, you get dual-tone fabric upholstery, but a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob add a bit of premium feel. This variant onwards, you also get ambient lighting. However, you miss out on leatherette upholstery, the more premium-looking navy blue grey cabin and scheme and dual curved displays.

That being said. Let’s take a quick look at the HX7’s features.

Hyundai Venue HX7 Features

The HX7’s top features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, all four power windows, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 6 speakers, electronically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, connected car features, and ambient lighting. Top safety features include 6 airbags, hill start assist, a reverse parking camera and rear parking sensors.

However, it misses out on premium bits like a 12.3-inch infotainment and a 12.3-inch digital driver display, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, auto-dimming IRVM, and powered and ventilated seats.

Want to know what you get with each variant? Tap here.

Hyundai Venue HX7 Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue’s HX7 is priced at Rs 12.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). Overall prices for the Venue range from Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh. It competes with other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.