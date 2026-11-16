2026 Honda Elevate SV Vs ZX Plus Black: Should You Stretch To The Top Variant For Rs 5.1 Lakh More?

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The Honda Elevate facelift was launched in India last month, with introductory prices starting from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in six variants: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Black.

The SV variant serves as the entry point into the lineup, while the ZX Plus Black is a special edition based on the top-spec ZX Plus variant, sitting at the top as the most feature-loaded offering. Although both variants share the same design and new petrol engine, the top-spec model comes with several premium styling elements and additional equipment that give it a more sophisticated appearance. Here's a detailed look at everything the ZX Plus Black gets over the base-spec SV and a verdict on whether you should stretch your budget to purchase a higher trim.

Price

Variant 1.5-litre petrol (MT) 1.5-litre petrol (CVT) Honda Elevate SV Rs 11.80 lakh NA Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black Rs 16.90 lakh Rs 18.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

The new Elevate starts at a price of Rs 11.80 lakh for the base SV trim, while the top-spec ZX Plus Black variant starts at Rs 16.90 lakh. Both variants get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, but the base SV trim is exclusively available with a manual transmission, while the ZX Plus Black can be had with a CVT automatic gearbox as well.

The price gap between the variants stands at Rs 5.1 lakh, which is very steep, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the top variant since the base variant has similar styling and offers a good set of equipment that you would require in your daily usage. Let’s see what the differences are between the base and top variants and what extra you get for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Elevate variants.

Exterior

All variants of the Honda Elevate get the same overall silhouette, but the top-spec ZX Plus Black variant adds several premium and sporty styling upgrades over the base SV model. Here’s a look at all the exterior differences between the two variants.

Front

Starting with the front, both variants feature the Elevate's updated fascia with a large grille, a bulky bumper with a silver skid plate, and gloss black accents on the grille. However, the top-spec ZX Plus Black gets connected LED DRLs, a gloss black housing for the fog lights, and gloss black body cladding.

In terms of lighting, both variants get LED DRLs and headlights, but the DRL on the base-spec SV variant is not connected, and it misses out on LED fog lights. Apart from these, the overall front profile remains the same across both variants.

Side

Moving to the side, both variants retain the Elevate's familiar profile, but the differences in their styling become more apparent. The base-spec SV rides on 16-inch steel wheels without wheel covers, and gets body-colour-finished door handles and ORVMs with turn indicators.

In comparison, the top-spec ZX Plus Black upgrades to 17-inch gloss black painted alloy wheels and gets roof rails, giving it a more premium appearance than the entry-level variant. Both variants come with a shark fin antenna; however, the SV variant misses out on black painted body cladding and gloss black garnish on the lower parts of the doors that are offered with the top-spec ZX Plus Black trim.

Rear

At the rear, the differences are kept to a minimum. Both variants share LED taillights, an integrated roof spoiler, and the Elevate's flat tailgate design. The lower end of the rear bumper on both variants sports a silver skid plate.

However, the top-spec ZX Plus Black variant additionally gets LED taillights, a rear wiper with washer, and gloss black inserts on the rear bumper, adding a more premium touch to the rear profile. In comparison, the base-spec SV misses out on these mentioned features, although it retains the rear defogger.

Colour Options

Honda Elevate SV Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black Crystal Black Pearl Crystal Black Pearl Meteoroid Gray Metallic - Lunar Silver Metallic - Platinum White Pearl -

The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift is available with 7 different colour options, but only four of them are offered with the base SV variant, while the ZX Plus Black is exclusively offered in the Crystal Black Pearl shade to match its dark exterior styling theme. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Moving inside, both variants retain the Elevate's familiar dashboard layout, but the differences in equipment make them feel quite different. The SV variant features a dual-tone black and ivory cabin theme with fabric upholstery and matching fabric inserts on the door pads, while the ZX Plus Black variant features an all-black sporty interior theme with leatherette upholstery.

However, the absence of an infotainment touchscreen on the SV variant leaves a space in the centre of the dashboard, making the cabin feel incomplete. Both variants feature a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a 7-inch colour TFT MID with a digital speedometer, vertically stacked air vents, and a centre console with a front armrest.

In comparison, the top-spec ZX Plus Black gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also adds leatherette seat upholstery, soft-touch finishing on the dashboard and door pads, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, ambient lighting, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, a front seat back pocket, and a rear parcel shelf, making the cabin feel more premium and better equipped.

These additions, along with the better material quality, make the top-spec variant feel significantly more upmarket than the entry-level SV trim.

Detailed In Images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Honda Elevate’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The Honda Elevate’s base-spec SV variant feels a bit bare-bones in terms of the features it offers. It misses out on a lot of equipment, with the overall cabin being very basic. The SV variant does not even come equipped with an infotainment system or speakers. On the other hand, the top-spec ZX Plus Black variant gets you all the luxurious features that increase the feel-good factor of the car and make the deal feel like a complete package.

The list of features on the SV variant includes keyless entry, push-button start, automatic air conditioning, electrically adjustable ORVMs, all power windows with driver side one touch-up/down operation, a 7-inch colour TFT MID with a digital analogue instrument cluster and speedometer, adjustable headrests, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, manual day/night IRVM, gear shift indicator, and a 12V power socket. That is all.

Since the ZX Plus Black variant is the top-spec variant, it offers a strong set of features starting with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 8-speaker audio system, powered front seats, ventilated front and rear seats, a single-pane sunroof, orange ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, wireless phone charger, connected car tech, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, Honda is offering a decent set of standard equipment on the Elevate, consisting of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), hill hold control, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, seat belt pre-tensioner, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The top-spec ZX Plus Black variant offers all of the above-mentioned features, but it also offers a lot more safety equipment like a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, a lane watch camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (CVT only), all-wheel disc brakes (CVT only), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper, washer and defogger, all of which make the cabin a safer space and the stretch to the top-spec variant justifiable.

Engine Options

The Honda Elevate is offered with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed CVT gearbox.

No matter which variant you pick, you can always choose the manual transmission. The base-spec SV variant, however, misses out on the added option of an automatic gearbox; the base E variant is exclusive to the manual transmission, while the ZX Plus Black variant can be had with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Elevate’s base and top variants:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power (PS) 121 PS Torque (Nm) 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed CVT

MT- manual transmission; CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Rivals

The Honda Elevate competes with the likes of other mid-size SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Citroen Aircross X, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Honda Elevate’s base-spec SV variant is a logical choice for buyers with a budget constraint who are in need of a spacious SUV with a reliable and smooth petrol engine, decent standard safety equipment, and the essential features required for daily use. At Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers an accessible entry point into the Elevate range, but it feels bare-bones because of its very basic feature list and the absence of an infotainment system.

The top-spec ZX Plus Black, on the other hand, transforms the overall ownership experience with a much more premium cabin, sporty all-black exterior and interior styling, packed with technology, advanced safety features, and additional convenience equipment. It also gives buyers the flexibility to choose between a manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

If your budget is limited, the SV gets the job done. But if you want to experience everything the Elevate has to offer and plan to keep your car for a longer duration, you should definitely consider having a look at the ZX Plus Black variant, or maybe even a mid-variant, as the additional investment is well justified by the significant upgrade in features and overall appeal.

Not a fan of the all-black styling package? The one-below ZX Plus variant offers the exact same package with chrome detailing on the outside and a premium dual-tone cabin theme.

Which variant would you pick? Let us know in the comments!