Top 5 Most Affordable Diesel SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh To Buy This Diwali

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Diesel vehicles are a dying breed. With stricter emission norms, it is becoming increasingly difficult for car makers to engineer and manufacture diesel engines without complications like in the diesel particulate-filters (DPF), and as a result, many of them just choose not to offer them anymore. But if you've ever lived with a diesel vehicle, you would know that nothing quite comes close to the balance of performance and fuel efficiency that you get with it, especially for somebody who has really high usage.

And no matter your regular use case, during the Diwali festival period, you inevitably tend to use your car a lot more than usual to visit friends and family around. So, if you were looking to bring a diesel SUV under Rs 10 home this Diwali, here are your top five options.

Mahindra Bolero

Diesel Variant Price (ex-showroom) B4 Rs 8.57 lakh B6 Rs 9.37 lakh B6 Opt Rs 9.69 lakh B8 Rs 9.99 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero is a traditional old-school, ladder-frame, diesel SUV. It does duties in various forms in India, from an ambulance to police vehicles because it is a utilitarian vehicle which focuses on function more than comfort and features. As a result, it isn’t exactly the ideal family car.

But if you have a rough and tough use case where you go over bad/rough roads, and you don't want your car to get stuck or worry about any damage, that is where the Bolero comes in.

It is powered by a single 1.5-litre diesel engine, which feels properly old school to drive with a heavy clutch, steering wheel and long gear action. Output stands at 76 PS and 210Nm. There is a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

It is a 7-seater with side-facing jump seats in the back, but we’d recommend avoiding them for long journeys, as they don't have seat belts and not much in terms of creature comforts either.

Compared to a modern-day car, it is sparse in terms of features and creature comforts, but Mahindra has launched a new Bold Edition, which brings some add-on accessories for fancier exterior styling and bronze leatherette seats.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Diesel Variant Price (ex-showroom) N4 Rs 9.06 lakh N6 Rs 9.69 lakh N10 R Rs 10 lakh

If you want the same rugged and abuse-friendly nature of the Mahindra Bolero, but in a more modern and sophisticated package, that's when you get the Mahindra Bolero Neo. It is available in five variants, but only three of them make the cut under Rs 10 lakh.

What you get is a rugged, ladder-frame SUV with a torquey diesel engine paired to a manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been uprated compared to the regular Bolero. As a result, it produces a healthy 100 PS and 260 Nm, which feels punchy right from the low RPMs. It has a more advanced suspension setup too, which is capable of tackling bad roads with ease, but also maintains composure over good ones at higher speeds.

The Bolero Neo too is a 7-seater SUV with jump seats in the third row, and if you want even more seats, you have the option of the Bolero Neo Plus with a nine-seater configuration, but that is beyond the Rs 10 lakh mark. Under Rs 10 lakh, this is the most capable and rugged SUV that you can get without a big compromise on family needs and comfort.

Tata Nexon

Diesel Variant Price (ex-showroom) Smart Plus MT Rs 9.27 lakh Smart Plus S MT Rs 9.57 lakh Pure Plus MT Rs 10 lakh

The Nexon is one of the few sub-4m SUVs in India that still offers a diesel engine alongside a turbo-petrol engine. Unlike the Bolero and Bolero Neo, it is a more urban-oriented SUV that focuses on features, creature comforts, in-cabin feel, and style.

The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit, producing 115 PS and 260 Nm. Only three variants are available under Rs 10 lakh, and all three variants are manual only. The diesel automatic (AMT) powertrain starts from the Pure Plus variant, which is priced at Rs 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

While options are limited for the diesel variants under this specific budget, you still get a complete package with the Smart Plus, Smart Plus S and Pure Plus variants, where you get a good balance of functional features, creature comforts, tech and even safety features. The Smart Plus S variant’s single-pane sunroof can come in handy for your family to enjoy the view and the lighting decorations during Diwali.

You will have to stretch your budget if you want feel-good features like a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. But for the price, these variants of the Nexon diesel gets most of the basic features covered.

Kia Sonet

Diesel Variant Price (ex-showroom) HTE (O) MT Rs 9.29 lakh HTE (O) AT Rs 10 lakh HTK (O) MT Rs 10 lakh

The Kia Sonet is another sub-4m SUV that you can get with a diesel engine under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). While prices for the diesel variants go up to Rs 14.36 lakh for the top-spec variants, there are only three variants under our Rs 10 lakh budget.

In terms of specifications, it gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 115.5 PS and 250 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, and you also get a torque converter automatic (AT) transmission option, which is much smoother and more refined than the Nexon’s AMT for the diesel engine. The Sonet also gets a NA petrol and turbo-petrol engine option.

Interestingly, the HTE (O) Diesel AT is the only automatic variant in this entire lineup of cars, but it is a bit limited in terms of features. It only packs the absolute basics while missing out on an infotainment system and speakers, which get added in the next HTK (O) variant for the same price. So you have to choose between the convenience of an automatic or the comfort of those extra features. If you want both, you will have to increase your budget.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Diesel Variant Price (ex-showroom) MX2 MT Rs 9.36 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m SUV like the Nexon and Sonet, which is available with multiple engine options: turbo-petrol, turbo-petrol with CNG (newly launched) and even a diesel. However, under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), there is only one diesel variant called the MX2.

It has the most powerful diesel (1.5-litre) engine in this list, with an output of 117 PS and 300 Nm. The MX2 variant gets a manual transmission only, and the AMT automatic is only available from the REVX Edge (O) variant priced at Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the MX2 variant, you get all the daily use features, creature comforts, adjustability, and even a tech package that includes an infotainment touchscreen with four speakers, so there's nothing really missing from a functionality point of view. But if the convenience of an automatic is a deal breaker for you, you will have to significantly stretch your budget, which is not the case with the Nexon and Sonet.

CarDekho Says…

The list of the top five most affordable diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh that you can buy this Diwali includes a variety of SUVs ranging from traditional ladder-frame, old-school options to new, modern-day, front-wheel-drive SUVs.

Chances are, during the festive season, you're going to be travelling in and around the city with your family, and for that, cars like the Sonet, XUV 3XO and Nexon will keep you more comfortable. However, if your travel involves going to places with rough terrain and weak signals where capability and reliability are your top priority, then the old-school Mahindra SUVs will serve you better.

Whatever decision you might take, we suggest you check out the model pages of all the cars to find the best possible offers near you, along with the on-road prices and EMI options of the cars. Happy festivities!