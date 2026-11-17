The James Bond movie franchise is one of the most popular and oldest running ones out there, and a big part of the 007 character is his excellent taste in cars, with many iconic names and brands featured over the more-than-six-decade run of the franchise. Here is a look at the top 10 iconic cars that define the movie series:

Aston Martin DB5

Featured In: Goldfinger, Thunderball, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die

Starting off this list is the most iconic car associated with the spy franchise, which is the Aston Martin DB5. The sporty 1964 coupe first appeared in Goldfinger, which has come to be one of the most revered films of the franchise. Over the years, it featured in a lot more movies given its iconic status, and was shown to have some really cool features to suit Bond’s character, including bulletproof glass, a radar scanner, water cannons in the exhaust tips, oil jets, mini guns, a mine dispenser and, not to forget, the iconic ejector seats, controlled via the red button under the gear lever!

Initially launched at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show, it is powered by a 4-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, which makes up to 329 PS of power, and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 3-speed automatic transmission was also an option at launch. An incredibly fast car for its time, the DB5 accelerated from 0 to 97 kmph in just 8 seconds, with a 233 kmph top speed!

Lotus Esprit S1

Featured In: The Spy Who Loved Me

Next up is a lesser-known car, which has become a topic of interest among fans more recently. In the film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’, the Lotus Esprit makes its first and only appearance in the franchise. Interestingly, according to the plot, the enthusiast-favourite sports car transforms into a submarine, and features retractable wheels which get replaced by fins and rudders and a whole set of cool tricks including a sea-to-air missile command screen, in-built torpedoes, a 360-degree periscope, cement sprayers and even an underwater mine deployment system.

The Esprit is one of Lotus’ most revered products to date, with a sleek wedge-like design by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro, who still remains one of the most respected automotive designers of all time. The S1 version showcased in the movie was launched in 1975 and came powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mounted behind the cabin, with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It made a modest 162 PS of power, but its ultra-light 900 kg kerb weight meant some serious performance, with a claimed 0 to 97 kmph acceleration time of just 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 222 kmph.

Fun Fact: The exact Esprit used in the movie is now owned by Elon Musk, who bought it for a princely sum of GBP 550,000 in a 2013 auction!

Land Rover Series III

Featured In: The Living Daylights and No Time To Die

One of the bestselling cars ever by Land Rover, the classic Series III also makes an appearance in the Bond franchise. In ‘The Living Daylights’, it is seen for a short time in the pre-title sequence being driven by an assassin, as James Bond clings to the SUV in a bid to nab the killer. However, in ‘No Time To Die’, it is the preferred choice of Bond to drive as his private vehicle.

While not as important to the plot as some of the other cars in this list, the Series III was the rugged workhorse of choice back in its near 15-year production run in the 1970s and 80s. With around 4.4 lakh units produced, it came with a multitude of powertrain options, including a 3.5-litre V8 petrol engine with permanent four-wheel drive and a central locking differential.

Aston Martin DB10

Featured In: Spectre

Quite literally a concept car for the roads, Aston Martin offered the DB10 for Bond to drive in ‘Spectre’, making it the first car exclusively created just for the film and participating in the iconic chase sequence involving the antagonist Hinx chasing the spy in a Jaguar C-X75, which was also a concept car. Although a short role, the DB10 in the movie was equipped with an ejector seat, a rear-mounted twin-barrel machine gun and exhaust-mounted flamethrowers.

With only 10 units ever built, and 8 designated for the film production, the DB10 is perhaps the most elusive car on this list. The car is based on a modified V8 Vantage platform, although with a longer wheelbase, and is powered by a 4.7-litre naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine which propels it from 0 to 97 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 306 kmph according to Aston Martin.

BMW Z8

Featured In: The World Is Not Enough

The ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ also found its place in the Bond franchise, with 007 briefly driving the Z8 in ‘The World Is Not Enough’. While it did not feature any usual ‘cool tricks’ of other Bondmobiles, it was part of a thrilling sequence where it was sliced in half by a helicopter with tree-cutting saws.

Codenamed E52, the Z8 continues to remain a sought-after model for BMW fans and collectors due to its retro-cool design language, convertible form factor and a brilliant powertrain. On sale for just three years, less than 6,000 units were produced due to its hefty $128,000 price tag back in the year 2000. However, performance remained strong with a 4.9-litre naturally aspirated V8 doing duty under the hood, with a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 4.7 seconds, according to BMW. It had an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Aston Martin V12 Vanquish a.k.a. VanishQ!

Featured In: Die Another Day

One of the automaker’s most iconic models in recent times, the first-generation Aston Martin V12 Vanquish grand-tourer made an appearance in ‘Die Another Day’ in the movie’s most well-known chase sequence filmed on a frozen lake. In a way, the car’s role in the climax also throws a nod towards the original DB5 with an ejector seat, while also featuring an adaptive camouflage system, front-mounted heat-seeking missiles, ice tyres with spikes and even target-seeking shotguns.

The first-generation Vanquish was launched in 2001, sitting at the top of Aston Martin’s lineup and was the first car from the automaker fully designed by Iam Callum, who later went on to define the brand’s design language. At its time, it was powered by the most powerful V12 engine by the carmaker, which produced 466 PS of power, giving it a claimed 0 to 97 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 306 kmph, unlocking a new performance benchmark.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Featured In: The Living Daylights and No Time To Die

Yet another signature product of Aston Martin, the original Vantage V8, is an iconic car of the 007 universe, being featured in ‘The Living Daylights’ and ‘No Time To Die’ movies. While the former featured the convertible ‘Volante’ version, the latter got the standard coupe form. Just like other Astons, these also feature some neat tricks like front-mounted missile launchers, a rocket booster behind the rear number plate and even a self-destruct system.

The V8 Vantage was iconic in its own right too, with its 1977 launch introducing it as ‘Britain’s First Supercar’ owing to its 270 kmph top speed from its 5.3-litre V8 petrol engine. Over the course of its production, updates also introduced an even more powerful 6.3-litre V8 petrol engine, giving it a strong 456 PS of power and earning it a spot in the Guinness Book Of World Records as the ‘world's fastest independently road-tested production car’.

BMW 750iL

Featured In: Tomorrow Never Dies

In ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, James Bond drives the iconic BMW 750 iL issued to him by the Q branch. Being an executive sedan, it is a departure from the character’s usual choice of sports cars and convertibles and was used for scenes set in Germany. It featured a fingerprint-protected safe, hidden behind the passenger airbag compartment, a cable-cutting device and roof-mounted rocket launchers. Everything, including the car, could be remote-controlled via Bond’s Q-branch-issued Sony Ericsson cellphone! Some nostalgia these memories bring.

The 1994 BMW 7 Series is one of the most celebrated generations of the flagship luxury sedan with its sleek and timeless design at the forefront. Despite being made for the ‘backseat’, it still embodied BMW's core values with taut handling, a powerful and smooth 5.4-litre V12 petrol engine and a claimed 0 to 97 kmph acceleration time of just 6.3 seconds.

Aston Martin DBS V12

Featured In: Casino Royale and Quantum Of Solace

A replacement for the first-generation Vanquish, the DBS V12 took the top spot in the automaker’s lineup and appeared in two Bond films, namely ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Quantum Of Solace’. Unlike other Aston Martins here, it had few tricks, with the films only showing an in-built defibrillator and a spare gun used by 007. However, during filming, it did set a new Guinness Book of Records world record for performing seven cannon-assisted barrel rolls in a car.

The DBS featured a sleek and mature look, which marked a departure from the curvier Vanquish it replaced. It is powered by a 5.9-litre naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine making 517 PS, which can be paired with an optional 6-speed manual transmission for buyers seeking an analogue experience. Performance is strong, with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 4.3 seconds and a 307 kmph top speed.

Alfa Romeo GTV6

Featured In: Octopussy

Representing the Italians in this list is the Alfa Romeo GTV6 coupe, which was cast as 007’s ride in a short chase sequence in ‘Octopussy’. While not a Q branch issue, the film follows Bond stealing the car while trying to chase down the notorious villain ‘Kamal Khan’, who is on the way to smuggle an atomic bomb into a circus. The GTV6 plays a short role here, showcasing its famed handling characteristics. Notably, a few scenes of the film were also shot in India, making it the only Bond film to be set in the country.

Essentially a high-performance version of the Alfetta, the GTV6 was powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine, later being offered with twin-turbochargers as well, which took output up to 233 PS. Its ride and handling, particularly due to the ‘De Dion’ rear suspension, was a highlight which gave it a near 50:50 weight distribution and poise around tight corners.

CarDekho Says…

From the gadget-laden DB5 to the submarine-turned-Esprit, throughout the 25 films, 6 decades and one very enviable garage later, Bond’s cars are as much a part of the legend as the man himself. With Amazon MGM Studios officially naming Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond for Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film, we are eager to see what cars await us in the next instalment of the franchise, given the absolutely iconic and tasteful garage that has graced the character till now.

If you were Bond for a day, which one of these would you pick? For us, it certainly has to be the OG Aston Martin DB5!