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    Brezza Vs Nexon Vs XUV 3XO Vs Venue: Which Sub-4m SUV Should You Choose This Diwali?

    The Nexon, XUV 3XO and Venue offer features the Brezza misses out on, but the Maruti has its own advantages. Which SUV makes the most sense for your money?

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Modified On Oct 29, 2026 14:03 IST
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    Published OnOct 29, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 29, 2026 14:03 IST
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    Brezza Vs Nexon Vs XUV 3XO Vs Venue

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    Diwali is a popular time to bring home a new car, and if you're planning to buy a sub-4-metre SUV, there are plenty of options to consider. The 2026 Brezza, Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue may all be on your sub-4-metre SUV shortlist.

    While the Brezza offers a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG option, the Nexon and XUV 3XO bring turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains to the table. Notably, all four SUVs offer a feature-rich cabin. However, there are differences in their prices, dimensions, and safety features. So, which one should you consider this Diwali? Let's take a closer look.

    Price

    Model

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

    Tata Nexon

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Hyundai Venue

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh

    Rs 7.37 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh

    Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh

    Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh

    • The Tata Nexon has the lowest starting price, at Rs 7.37 lakh, making it the most affordable option.

    Tata Nexon Front Quarter

    • The Brezza starts slightly higher, at Rs 7.50 lakh, but has the lowest top-spec price at Rs 13.71 lakh.

    Maruti Brezza Front Quarter

    • The Hyundai Venue has the highest starting price and top-spec price among the four, while the Mahindra XUV 3XO sits between the Nexon and Venue at the top end.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Quarter
    Hyundai Venue

    • However, the final price difference will depend on the variant and powertrain you choose. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

    Tata Nexon

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Hyundai Venue

    Length

    3995 mm

    3995 mm

    3990 mm

    3995 mm

    Width

    1790 mm

    1804 mm

    1821 mm

    1800 mm

    Height

    1685 mm

    1620 mm

    1647 mm

    1665 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm 

    2498 mm

    2600 mm

    2520 mm

    • The Brezza and Venue are the tallest SUVs here, with the Brezza measuring 1685 mm in height and the Venue standing 1665 mm tall.

    Maruti Brezza Front
    Hyundai Venue Front

    • The XUV 3XO is the widest of the four at 1821 mm and also has the longest wheelbase, at 2600 mm. These figures give it an advantage on paper when it comes to overall width.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

    • The Nexon is 1804 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2498 mm, while the Brezza and Venue have wheelbases of 2500 mm and 2520 mm, respectively.

    Tata Nexon Side
    Tata Nexon Front

    • All four SUVs have similar overall lengths, so the differences in width, height and wheelbase are more useful when comparing their proportions. However, dimensions alone do not determine cabin space or comfort, so it's worth checking the rear-seat space and boot in person before making a decision.

    Features and Safety

    Feature

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

    Tata Nexon

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Hyundai Venue

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    No, 4-inch multi-info display 

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display

    12.3-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker audio system

    9-speaker JBL audio system

    7-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

    8-speaker Bose sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Ventilated front seats 

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System)

    ✅Level-2 ADAS

    ✅Level-2 ADAS

    ✅Level-2 ADAS

    • The Hyundai Venue has the largest screens in this comparison, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. The other three SUVs have smaller infotainment screens, while the Brezza gets a 4-inch multi-information display instead of a fully digital driver's display.

    Hyundai Venue Infotainment Screens

    • The Nexon, XUV 3XO and Venue offer panoramic sunroofs, while the Brezza gets a single-pane sunroof. The Nexon also gets a 9-speaker JBL system, while the XUV 3XO features a 7-speaker Harman Kardon setup and the Venue gets an 8-speaker Bose system.

    Tata Nexon Panoramic Sunroof
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Harmon Kardon Speakers

    • The Brezza, Nexon and Venue offer ventilated front seats, while the XUV 3XO misses out on this feature. The XUV 3XO makes up for it with dual-zone automatic climate control.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Dual-zone Climate Control

    • All four SUVs get six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Nexon, XUV 3XO and Venue also offer Level-2 ADAS, while the Brezza does not. 

    • The Brezza and Nexon additionally get hill descent control, which is not present in the XUV 3XO or Venue.

    • If features are high on your priority list, the Venue stands out for its larger displays. The Nexon and XUV 3XO offer premium audio systems and a panoramic sunroof.

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

    Tata Nexon

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Hyundai Venue

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    103 PS

    103 PS (Petrol)/ 88 PS (CNG)

    110 PS

    120 PS

    100 PS

    115 PS

    112 PS

    130 PS

    117 PS

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    139 Nm (Petrol)/121.5 Nm (CNG)

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    260 Nm

    200 Nm

    230 Nm

    300 Nm

    115 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-MT/ 6-AT

    6-MT

    6-MT

    5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA

    6MT

    6MT, 6AMT

    6 MT, 6 AT

    6 MT, 6 AT

    6MT, 6AMT

    5 MT

    6 MT, 7 DCT

    6MT, 6AT

    • The Brezza is the only option here with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a petrol-CNG setup, making it worth considering if you prefer lower running costs.

    Maruti Brezza Engine

    • The Nexon has a broad powertrain range, with turbo-petrol, turbo-petrol-CNG and diesel options. Its range of manual, AMT and dual-clutch transmissions also gives buyers more combinations to choose from.

    Tata Nexon Engine

    • The XUV 3XO offers two turbo-petrol options and a diesel engine. Its 130 PS T-GDi petrol is the most powerful petrol engine listed here, while its diesel develops 300 Nm, the highest torque figure among the four SUVs.

    • The Venue offers naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Its 120 PS turbo-petrol is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the diesel can be had with a manual or automatic gearbox.

    CarDekho Says…

    Ultimately, which sub-4m SUV you should choose depends on what you value most. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is worth considering if you want a more muscular body design. Along with multiple powertrain options, it also offers features such as ventilated front seats, a sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

    Maruti Brezza Front Quarter

    The Tata Nexon makes a strong case for itself with its wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel and CNG options. It also offers features like a panoramic sunroof, a JBL sound system and Level-2 ADAS. With its lower starting price than the other three, it could be worth a closer look if you want a feature-rich SUV.

    Tata Nexon Front Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out with its long wheelbase, wider body, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control. However, it misses out on ventilated front seats and ambient lighting in the supplied feature list.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue is the most expensive of the four, but it gets larger displays for the infotainment system and digital driver's display, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. It also offers naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, along with Level-2 ADAS. If cabin technology and a broad engine line-up matter to you, the Venue deserves a place on your shortlist.

    Hyundai Venue Front Quarter

    The Tata Nexon is our pick for buyers looking for an all-round package, as it offers the widest range of powertrains, along with premium features. However, the Brezza, XUV 3XO and Venue make a stronger case if you have specific priorities. Before making your final decision, compare the variants that fit your budget and take a test drive.

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