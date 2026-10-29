Brezza Vs Nexon Vs XUV 3XO Vs Venue: Which Sub-4m SUV Should You Choose This Diwali?

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to speak directly to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form, and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

Diwali is a popular time to bring home a new car, and if you're planning to buy a sub-4-metre SUV, there are plenty of options to consider. The 2026 Brezza, Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue may all be on your sub-4-metre SUV shortlist.

While the Brezza offers a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG option, the Nexon and XUV 3XO bring turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains to the table. Notably, all four SUVs offer a feature-rich cabin. However, there are differences in their prices, dimensions, and safety features. So, which one should you consider this Diwali? Let's take a closer look.

Price

Model 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 7.37 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh

The Tata Nexon has the lowest starting price, at Rs 7.37 lakh, making it the most affordable option.

The Brezza starts slightly higher, at Rs 7.50 lakh, but has the lowest top-spec price at Rs 13.71 lakh.

The Hyundai Venue has the highest starting price and top-spec price among the four, while the Mahindra XUV 3XO sits between the Nexon and Venue at the top end.

However, the final price difference will depend on the variant and powertrain you choose.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 3990 mm 3995 mm Width 1790 mm 1804 mm 1821 mm 1800 mm Height 1685 mm 1620 mm 1647 mm 1665 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2498 mm 2600 mm 2520 mm

The Brezza and Venue are the tallest SUVs here, with the Brezza measuring 1685 mm in height and the Venue standing 1665 mm tall.

The XUV 3XO is the widest of the four at 1821 mm and also has the longest wheelbase, at 2600 mm. These figures give it an advantage on paper when it comes to overall width.

The Nexon is 1804 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2498 mm, while the Brezza and Venue have wheelbases of 2500 mm and 2520 mm, respectively.

All four SUVs have similar overall lengths, so the differences in width, height and wheelbase are more useful when comparing their proportions. However, dimensions alone do not determine cabin space or comfort, so it's worth checking the rear-seat space and boot in person before making a decision.

Features and Safety

Feature 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅(connected) ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display No, 4-inch multi-info display 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display 12.3-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker audio system 9-speaker JBL audio system 7-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System 8-speaker Bose sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) ❌ ✅Level-2 ADAS ✅Level-2 ADAS ✅Level-2 ADAS

The Hyundai Venue has the largest screens in this comparison, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. The other three SUVs have smaller infotainment screens, while the Brezza gets a 4-inch multi-information display instead of a fully digital driver's display.

The Nexon, XUV 3XO and Venue offer panoramic sunroofs, while the Brezza gets a single-pane sunroof. The Nexon also gets a 9-speaker JBL system, while the XUV 3XO features a 7-speaker Harman Kardon setup and the Venue gets an 8-speaker Bose system.

The Brezza, Nexon and Venue offer ventilated front seats, while the XUV 3XO misses out on this feature. The XUV 3XO makes up for it with dual-zone automatic climate control.

All four SUVs get six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Nexon, XUV 3XO and Venue also offer Level-2 ADAS, while the Brezza does not.

The Brezza and Nexon additionally get hill descent control, which is not present in the XUV 3XO or Venue.

If features are high on your priority list, the Venue stands out for its larger displays. The Nexon and XUV 3XO offer premium audio systems and a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain Options

Model 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 103 PS 103 PS (Petrol)/ 88 PS (CNG) 110 PS 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 139 Nm 139 Nm (Petrol)/121.5 Nm (CNG) 170 Nm 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-MT/ 6-AT 6-MT 6-MT 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 6 MT, 6 AT 6 MT, 6 AT 6MT, 6AMT 5 MT 6 MT, 7 DCT 6MT, 6AT

The Brezza is the only option here with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a petrol-CNG setup, making it worth considering if you prefer lower running costs.

The Nexon has a broad powertrain range, with turbo-petrol, turbo-petrol-CNG and diesel options. Its range of manual, AMT and dual-clutch transmissions also gives buyers more combinations to choose from.

The XUV 3XO offers two turbo-petrol options and a diesel engine. Its 130 PS T-GDi petrol is the most powerful petrol engine listed here, while its diesel develops 300 Nm, the highest torque figure among the four SUVs.

The Venue offers naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Its 120 PS turbo-petrol is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the diesel can be had with a manual or automatic gearbox.

CarDekho Says…

Ultimately, which sub-4m SUV you should choose depends on what you value most. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is worth considering if you want a more muscular body design. Along with multiple powertrain options, it also offers features such as ventilated front seats, a sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

The Tata Nexon makes a strong case for itself with its wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel and CNG options. It also offers features like a panoramic sunroof, a JBL sound system and Level-2 ADAS. With its lower starting price than the other three, it could be worth a closer look if you want a feature-rich SUV.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out with its long wheelbase, wider body, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control. However, it misses out on ventilated front seats and ambient lighting in the supplied feature list.

The Hyundai Venue is the most expensive of the four, but it gets larger displays for the infotainment system and digital driver's display, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. It also offers naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, along with Level-2 ADAS. If cabin technology and a broad engine line-up matter to you, the Venue deserves a place on your shortlist.

The Tata Nexon is our pick for buyers looking for an all-round package, as it offers the widest range of powertrains, along with premium features. However, the Brezza, XUV 3XO and Venue make a stronger case if you have specific priorities. Before making your final decision, compare the variants that fit your budget and take a test drive.