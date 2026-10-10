Want A Panoramic Sunroof This Diwali? These 5 Cars Cost Under Rs 15 Lakh

Indians and their obsession with panoramic sunroofs, or sunroofs in general, need to be studied and documented. We know of instances where people have made a buying decision based on whether the car has a panoramic sunroof or not, and as a result, it is one of those feel-good features that have trickled down to the mass market like no other.

And while we firmly believe that they aren't of much use in a tropical environment like ours with harsh sunlight and dust on the roads, the period during Diwali is that one time when this feature can be particularly useful to watch the lights and decorations change shapes and colours above you.

So if you are in the market for a new car, here are five cars with a panoramic sunroof that you can buy under Rs 15 lakh:

Tata Nexon

Variant: Pure Plus PS

Price: Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Nexon didn't always come with a panoramic sunroof, but with updates to the model as time, Tata introduced a panoramic sunroof starting with the Pure Plus PS variant, which is priced at Rs 9.72 lakh. This variant is an extension of the Pure Plus variant, which is the one-above-base variant of the Nexon, and it offers all the necessary, must-have, daily-use features that you would expect from a modern-day car. So if you wanted a panoramic sunroof but didn’t want to stretch to the higher variant to get it, this variant is a great choice. While this price (Rs 9.72 lakh) might be for the turbo-petrol manual powertrain, you do have the option of a 6-speed AMT as well, and this variant also gets the option of a diesel engine (with both manual and AMT transmissions) and CNG as well.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Variant: REVX EDGE (O)

Price: Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Mahindra has been constantly making updates to the variant line of the XUV 3XO, and as a result, this newly launched RevX Edge (O) variant, which comes under Rs 10 lakh, is another great option if you want a panoramic sunroof on a budget. It is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, with all the daily-use features that you would expect, including an infotainment system and some convenience features as well. It doesn't ask for a compromise in the powertrain department either, as you get both petrol and diesel engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions. This XUV 3XO REVX EDGE launch story will take you through all the changes that you get with the new variant lineup.

Kia Syros

Variant: HTK PlusPrice: Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Kia Syros is one of the most feature-loaded cars in the sub-4 segment and probably the one with the biggest panoramic sunroof within its footprint. You can get the feature in the HTK Plus variant, and it offers a good mix of functional, convenience and safety features. With this variant, you can also choose from all the powertrain options that are available with the Kia Syros, so you can find that one specific powertrain as per your use case too.

MG Astor

Variant: Shine

Price: Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The MG Astor is one of those cars in the compact SUV segment which haven't really received an update in a long time, and yet, it continues to offer great value and a rich interior experience right from its one-above-base Shine variant. Apart from the panoramic sunroof, this variant does cover all the daily-use features, but it is prudent to note that it only offers 2 airbags in its safety kit. Your powertrain options are also limited with this car, as it only gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. This specific variant only gets the manual transmission.

Tata Curvv

Variant: Creative X Plus

Price: 12.91 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Tata recently made some changes to the lineup of the Curvv’s variants in order to make it a better value-for-money proposition. With this update, the panoramic sunroof is now available with the Creative X variant priced at Rs 12.91 lakh. This variant also comes with modern looks, a strong infotainment and tech package, and all the daily-use comforts that you can wish for, along with a strong safety package as well. It doesn't get the more powerful turbo petrol engine (Hyperion), but the standard turbo-petrol and diesel engines are both available with this variant. If you want to know more about the changes with this new variant lineup, check out this story.

CarDekho Says…

If you're upgrading from a small car or this is going to be the first car in your house, we understand the excitement of having a sunroof above your head to look at the sky. But trust us when we say that the novelty factor of a feature like this wears off very quickly.

So while it is OK to consider it as part of the package, we nudge you to not make a decision based on whether a variant has a panoramic sunroof or not. It has no functional value whatsoever, and doing your due diligence on features that will actually make your ownership experience better in the long run is far more important.

If you want help with just that, we do a variant-wise analysis of all cars and give recommendations for different use cases on our website as well as on our YouTube channel, so make sure you check them out before making your purchase.