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    Tata Aeris Pure Vs Pure Plus: Is Spending Rs 60,000 More Worth It?

    The Pure Plus adds comfort and safety equipment, which will enhance your driving comfort!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 05, 2026 16:11 IST
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    Published OnOct 05, 2026 16:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 05, 2026 16:11 IST
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    Tata Aeris Pure Vs Pure Plus

    The updated Tata Aeris offers a sleek and elegant look with slim headlamps, a coupe-like rear end, and fuel-efficient engine options. But if you don't want to spend more for the higher variants and are looking at the mid variants such as Pure and Pure Plus, what does this “plus” have to offer?

    Let’s find out in this comparison, starting with the prices:

    Price

    Here are the prices for both variants: 

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    AMT

    Pure

    Rs 6.14 Lakh

    Rs 6.69 Lakh

    Rs 7.14 Lakh

    Rs 7.69 Lakh

    Pure Plus

    Rs 6.74 Lakh

    Rs 7.29 Lakh

    Rs 7.74 Lakh

    Rs 8.29 Lakh

    • The Pure trims start at Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual and go up to Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG AMT powertrain.

    • Whereas the Pure Plus trim starts at Rs 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 60,000 higher than the equivalent Pure trim. The CNG AMT option of the Pure Plus Trim is priced at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

    • The price difference between these two is roughly Rs 60,000.

    Design

    Looking at the front, both variants look identical, with slim halogen headlamps and a blacked-out panel with the Tata logo in the centre that connects the headlamps, and an updated front bumper with an air-intake grille.

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail
    Tata Aeris Pure Plus Front

    In the profile, you have a few differences by which you can differentiate them, such as a shark-fin antenna and 15-inch hyperstyle wheels for the petrol and 14-inch hyperstyle wheels for the CNG powertrain present in the Pure Plus trim. Other than that, both have a similar coupe-like silhouette, body-coloured door handles, ORVMs with turn indicators, and a new Aeris badge on the front door, which adds a premium appeal. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail
    Tata Aeris Pure Plus Side

    At the rear, the Pure and Pure Plus trims have the LED-connected taillamp, a sculpted new rear bumper design, reverse parking sensors, and an Aeris badge on the boot. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail
    Tata Aeris Pure Plus Rear

    Overall, visually there are subtle differences between these two variants. 

    Colour Options

    Both the Pure and Pure Plus are offered with all six colours available with the Aeris. To know how this updated compact sedan looks in each colour, check out our variant-wise colours explained story. 

    Interior

    Coming to the interior, the new Aeris has a practical and spacious cabin, which is enhanced with a choice of beige colour scheme for the dashboard, door panels, and the fabric seat upholstery. Both of them have a textured finish on the AC vent panel, which adds character to it.

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail
    Tata Aeris Pure Plus Interior

    The main difference you will notice is the addition of an infotainment touchscreen present in the Pure Plus trim, whereas the lower Pure trim has Bluetooth connectivity built into the semi-digital driver’s display, which has a BYOD setup. Visually, Smart and Pure variants have similar interior. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail
    Tata Aeris Pure Plus Rear Seats

    If you are comfortable using your phone for navigation and media, the Pure could be sufficient. 

    Features & Safety

    In terms of features, both variants get a semi-digital driver’s display, all-four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual AC, height-adjustable driver seat, USB A and C charge ports, and steering-mounted audio controls. The difference comes from having an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, rear AC vents, and cruise control. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail
    Tata Aeris Pure Plus Digital Driver's Display

    For safety, both variants are equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, speed-sensitive door locks, rear defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and reverse parking sensors. With the Pure Plus variant, you additionally have useful features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill hold control (HHC), which will help you in day-to-day scenarios. 

    Overall, if you want the basics, the Pure variant has got you covered, and with the Pure Plus variant, you wil be having helping hand features with it. Additionally, the Pure Plus trim features a rear defogger, which will enhance your visibility during rainy and foggy conditions.  To know what features are available in other variants, check out this story.

    Powertrain Options

    The new Aeris is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and with an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit, which is available with manual and AMT transmissions. Both powertrains are available in Pure and Pure Plus trims.

    Here are the detailed specifications of the Aeris:

    Details

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    76 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    Rivals

    The new Aeris has primary competition from the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and the popular Maruti Dzire.

    CarDekho Says..

    The Tata Aeris Pure gets the basics right, with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a semi-digital driver’s display, and six airbags. So, if you are looking for a straightforward variant without spending too much, it should cover the essentials. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    However, the Pure Plus adds several features that could make a meaningful difference to the ownership experience, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, cruise control, TPMS and a front-centre armrest with storage. At Rs 60,000 more, it is worth considering if you value these added conveniences, particularly if you regularly drive on longer journeys.

    Tata Aeris Pure Plus Front Quarter

    For buyers on a tighter budget, the Pure remains the more sensible choice. But if you can stretch by Rs 60,000, the Pure Plus offers enough additional equipment to make the upgrade worth considering.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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