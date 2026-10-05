Tata Aeris Pure Vs Pure Plus: Is Spending Rs 60,000 More Worth It?

The updated Tata Aeris offers a sleek and elegant look with slim headlamps, a coupe-like rear end, and fuel-efficient engine options. But if you don't want to spend more for the higher variants and are looking at the mid variants such as Pure and Pure Plus, what does this “plus” have to offer?

Let’s find out in this comparison, starting with the prices:

Price

Here are the prices for both variants:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT Pure Rs 6.14 Lakh Rs 6.69 Lakh Rs 7.14 Lakh Rs 7.69 Lakh Pure Plus Rs 6.74 Lakh Rs 7.29 Lakh Rs 7.74 Lakh Rs 8.29 Lakh

The Pure trims start at Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual and go up to Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG AMT powertrain.

Whereas the Pure Plus trim starts at Rs 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 60,000 higher than the equivalent Pure trim. The CNG AMT option of the Pure Plus Trim is priced at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price difference between these two is roughly Rs 60,000.

Design

Looking at the front, both variants look identical, with slim halogen headlamps and a blacked-out panel with the Tata logo in the centre that connects the headlamps, and an updated front bumper with an air-intake grille.

In the profile, you have a few differences by which you can differentiate them, such as a shark-fin antenna and 15-inch hyperstyle wheels for the petrol and 14-inch hyperstyle wheels for the CNG powertrain present in the Pure Plus trim. Other than that, both have a similar coupe-like silhouette, body-coloured door handles, ORVMs with turn indicators, and a new Aeris badge on the front door, which adds a premium appeal.

At the rear, the Pure and Pure Plus trims have the LED-connected taillamp, a sculpted new rear bumper design, reverse parking sensors, and an Aeris badge on the boot.

Overall, visually there are subtle differences between these two variants.

Colour Options

Both the Pure and Pure Plus are offered with all six colours available with the Aeris. To know how this updated compact sedan looks in each colour, check out our variant-wise colours explained story.

Interior

Coming to the interior, the new Aeris has a practical and spacious cabin, which is enhanced with a choice of beige colour scheme for the dashboard, door panels, and the fabric seat upholstery. Both of them have a textured finish on the AC vent panel, which adds character to it.

The main difference you will notice is the addition of an infotainment touchscreen present in the Pure Plus trim, whereas the lower Pure trim has Bluetooth connectivity built into the semi-digital driver’s display, which has a BYOD setup. Visually, Smart and Pure variants have similar interior.

If you are comfortable using your phone for navigation and media, the Pure could be sufficient.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, both variants get a semi-digital driver’s display, all-four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual AC, height-adjustable driver seat, USB A and C charge ports, and steering-mounted audio controls. The difference comes from having an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, rear AC vents, and cruise control.

For safety, both variants are equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, speed-sensitive door locks, rear defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and reverse parking sensors. With the Pure Plus variant, you additionally have useful features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill hold control (HHC), which will help you in day-to-day scenarios.

Overall, if you want the basics, the Pure variant has got you covered, and with the Pure Plus variant, you wil be having helping hand features with it. Additionally, the Pure Plus trim features a rear defogger, which will enhance your visibility during rainy and foggy conditions. To know what features are available in other variants, check out this story.

Powertrain Options

The new Aeris is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and with an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit, which is available with manual and AMT transmissions. Both powertrains are available in Pure and Pure Plus trims.

Here are the detailed specifications of the Aeris:

Details 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The new Aeris has primary competition from the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and the popular Maruti Dzire.

CarDekho Says..

The Tata Aeris Pure gets the basics right, with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a semi-digital driver’s display, and six airbags. So, if you are looking for a straightforward variant without spending too much, it should cover the essentials.

However, the Pure Plus adds several features that could make a meaningful difference to the ownership experience, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, cruise control, TPMS and a front-centre armrest with storage. At Rs 60,000 more, it is worth considering if you value these added conveniences, particularly if you regularly drive on longer journeys.

For buyers on a tighter budget, the Pure remains the more sensible choice. But if you can stretch by Rs 60,000, the Pure Plus offers enough additional equipment to make the upgrade worth considering.