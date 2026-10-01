2026 Tata Aeris Smart Vs Pure Variants Explained! Worth An Additional Rs 1 Lakh?

The updated Tata Aeris, which is the replacement for the outgoing Tigor compact sedan, packs in a lot of standard features and safety equipment. With this update, it gains a new sleek-looking fascia, a similar notch-back-like silhouette, and a trending connected taillight look.

If you are in search of buying the new Aeris’s base Smart variant, you might also be considering the one above the Pure variant as well, and wondering what the additional cost really gives you?

So, today we are going to compare these two variants and find out the differences between them:

Price

Here are the prices for both variants:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT Smart Rs 5.29 Lakh - Rs 6.29 Lakh - Pure Rs 6.14 Lakh Rs 6.69 Lakh Rs 7.14 Lakh Rs 7.69 Lakh

The Aeris Smart trim starts at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual and the CNG manual powertrain, respectively.

The Pure trims start at Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual and go up to Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG AMT powertrain.

The price difference between these two is roughly Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh

Design

Looking at the front, both variants are identical, with halogen headlamps, no fog lamps, a blacked-out panel that connects the sleek-looking headlamps, and overall having an elegant look at the front.

In the profile, the Smart trim has black door handles, a body-coloured B-pillar, black ORVMs, 14-inch steel wheels, and fender-placed indicators, making it look basic.

With the Pure trim, you get body coloured door handles, a blacked-out B-pillar, ORVMs with turn indicators, and 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, making this trim look a lot more appealing and premium than the lower variant. Both of them get the new Aeris badge on the front doors, so you have no doubt about which car you are looking at.

At the rear, the only noticeable difference is the addition of a rear defogger with the Pure trim. Other than that, both have similar connected LED taillamps, a Tata logo in the centre of the boot, and below it is the Aeris badge as well.

Both even get the updated rear bumper with vertical reflectors, number plate housing, and reverse parking sensors.

Colour Options

The Aeris Smart trim is offered with only three colour choices, which include Daytona Grey, Pristine White and Pure Grey, whereas from the Pure variant onwards, you have the option of all the colours available in the new Aeris.

To know more about how the Aeris looks in each colour, check out this story.

Interior

The new Aeris brings in a minimal design interior with a dual-tone light colour cabin theme, which makes it look premium. Both variants have the same textured finish over the AC vent panel, silver finish inside door handles, dual-space to keep your smartphone, and a two-spoke steering wheel.

While most of the features offered in the Smart variant are manually operated, such as climate control, windows, and ORVMs, with the Pure trim you get electrically operated all-four windows, ORVMs with turn indicators, and additionally 2 speakers.

You even have steering-mounted controls in the Pure trim, and 15W USB-A and Type-C charging ports at the front.

Overall, visually they look very similar and have a similar experience with it.

Features

Coming to the features offered, the Smart trim is equipped with a semi-digital driver’s display, manual AC, manual ORVMs, manually operated windows, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel; you have the freedom to customise the cabin features as per your requirements.

In the Pure trim, a very useful feature is the Bluetooth audio function in the semi-digital driver’s display, where you have a spot on the dashboard to place your device. It also adds all-four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a day/night IRVM.

Overall, with the Pure trim, you basically have convenient features added, which are very useful in day-to-day scenarios.

Safety

In terms of safety, both trims are equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, cornering stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and three-point seat belts for all occupants. While in the Pure trim, you additionally have speed-sensing door locks and a rear defogger.

Overall, both trims are similarly equipped and have the required safety features.

Powertrain Options

Both variants of Aeris are offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and with an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit, which is available with manual transmission. From the Pure trim onwards, you have the option of an AMT transmission with both powertrains.

Here are the detailed specifications of the Aeris:

Details 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The Aeris primarily rivals the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and the popular Maruti Dzire.

CarDekho Says..

The Aeris offers a practical and spacious cabin with both these variants, with multiple storage spaces and smooth petrol and CNG powertrain options. The Pure trim surely adds some of the required features such as all-four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, adjustable driver seat, and speed-sensitive door locks, which are actually useful in your daily commutes.

So, if someone wants to enter the Tata family in the compact sedan space, getting the Aeris Smart variant will be suitable for it and will have the flexibility of customising the Aeris as per your liking.

With the additional Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh depending on the powertrain you choose, you are getting a lot for the money and don't want to spend much on accessories; this variant will certainly be suited for such buyers.