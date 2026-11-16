Renault November 2026 Offers And Discounts: Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber And Renault Duster Get Benefits Up To Rs 1.50 Lakh

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The main festive season might be over, but offers for cars are still roaring. If you’re planning to buy a Renault car, this month might be your best bet, as Renault India is currently offering benefits and discounts for November 2026. Currently, the Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, and Renault Duster are available with benefits up to Rs 1.50 lakh!

Renault is offering handsome discounts on its current lineup, which should make you seriously consider them. Let’s have a look at all the available deals:

Renault Model Wise Discounts

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Benefits Up to Rs 15,000^ Scrappage Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The Renault Kwid gets benefits of up to Rs 15,000. However, this is only applicable to selected variants.

Additionally, Renault also offers referral benefits of up to Rs 3,000 on all variants of the Kwid.

Do note that all the offers mentioned above are not valid in Uttarakhand, Kerala, Telangana, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

^ - Cash benefit on selected variants only

Renault Kiger

Offer Amount Benefits Up to Rs 45,000* Cash Discounts Up to Rs 20,000* Exchange Benefits Up to Rs 25,000* Loyalty Benefits Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Rural Discount Rs 4,000 Scrappage Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The Renault Kiger gets benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

* - Selected Variants

Cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 is offered for those picking the Evolution Plus, Techno & Emotion variants of the Kiger. You can also get exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on these variants.

Additionally, if you’re an existing customer of Renault, then you can avail a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000, along with AMC on all the variants of the Kiger.

Renault is also offering corporate offers (specific corporate companies only) of up to Rs 5,000 on all the variants of the Kiger.

If you’re a farmer, sarpanch, or a gram panchayat, then you can also avail a rural discount of Rs 4,000.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Benefits Up to Rs 45,000^ Corporate Discounts Up to Rs 5,000 Rural Discount Rs 4,000 Scrappage Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The Renault Triber also gets benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

^ - Selected Variants

This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 and exchange benefits up to Rs 25,000. Do note that both these offers are available on selected variants. However, Renault has not clarified which variants are eligible, so the best advice would be to contact your local dealer and confirm the details about the benefits for your desired variant.

Additionally, Renault is offering loyalty benefits on the Triber but has not given a breakdown on this offer.

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Benefits Up to Rs 1.50 lakh* Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000* Loyalty Benefits Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh* Scrappage Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The final car on this list is the Renault Duster, which gets benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Additionally, it also gets a cash discount of Rs 50,000 or a 4.99 percent rate of interest (ROI) on the Techno Plus and Iconic variants of the Duster.

* - Selected Variants

Renault also offers an exchange benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Iconic and Techno Plus variants, and Rs 50,000 on the Evolution and Adventure variants of the Duster.

If you are an existing owner of a Renault Duster, then you can get an exchange offer of Rs 1.50 lakh on the Techno Plus and Iconic variants, and Rs 1 lakh on the Evolution and Adventure variants.

You can also avail a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 along with an AMC, if you’re an existing customer of Renault.

CarDekho Says…

Renault is honestly offering a lot of valuable discounts on all their cars. One should note that the referral benefit of up to Rs 3,000 if you refer a customer to Renault and they book one. Additionally, scrappage benefits of up to Rs 25,000 are also available if you scrap your old car for a new Renault.

That being said, we would highly suggest that you contact your local dealer first, as these offers are only applicable for bookings made from November 9, 2026 to November 30, 2026. So we would advise you to be quick if you had your eyes on one.