Scorpio N Vs Thar Roxx: Which Mahindra SUV Is Better On And Off The Road? Read This Before You Buy One This Diwali!

With the festival of lights just around the corner, it’s about time you upgraded to a swanky new ride. And if you have your eyes set on either the Mahindra Scorpio N or the Thar Roxx, choosing between the two, unfortunately, is not as straightforward as comparing their prices and calling it a day. Both share similarities; they are built on a ladder-frame chassis, offer off-road hardware for exploring the unexplored, and come with powerful petrol and diesel engines; yet their approach to the ‘UV’ in ‘SUV’ is the polar opposite.

The Scorpio N is the more traditional family SUV with a third row, a sizable boot and a commanding road presence. The Thar Roxx, meanwhile, is adventurous, gets a five-seat layout and more ground clearance, making it an appealing choice for buyers who prefer going off the beaten path more often.

Here’s how the two compare on price, ground clearance, four-wheel-drive hardware and everyday practicality.

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Price And Variants

Pricing is where things get interesting. The Scorpio N’s entry point is higher, while the Thar Roxx’s appeal lies in offering an adventure-focused SUV without sacrificing too much on everyday comfort.

Model Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Thar Roxx Price* Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh Rs 12.52 lakh to Rs 23.52 lakh Petrol engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol Diesel engine 2.2-litre turbo-diesel 2.2-litre turbo-diesel Seating 6 & 7 5

*Price range depends on the specific model year and variant.

The Scorpio N starts at Rs 13.69 lakh, while the Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.52 lakh. Prices vary by variant, engine, transmission and drivetrain, so it is worth comparing like-for-like versions rather than just the entry-level models.

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Powertrain Specifications

Both the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Thar Roxx are offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Here are their detailed specifications:

Model Scorpio N Thar Roxx Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power (PS) 203 PS Up to 175 PS Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque (Nm) 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6 speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD RWD RWD/4WD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

The Scorpio N’s turbo-petrol engine produces 203 PS, making it more powerful than the Thar Roxx’s petrol unit, although both deliver identical torque.

The diesel engines, meanwhile, produce the same power output. In our road tests, both SUVs reached triple-digit speeds effortlessly, offering good ride quality and confident handling. However, despite sharing powertrain options and offering four-wheel-drive capability, the two cater to different needs.

The Scorpio N feels like the more versatile choice for comfortable family road trips, occasional off-roading and everyday use. Meanwhile, the Thar Roxx stays true to its adventure-focused character, making it a more compelling option for buyers who intend to wander beyond the tarmac.

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Ground Clearance And Dimensions

Ground clearance is one of the most relevant numbers for anyone planning to drive off-road. It determines how much room there is between the underside of the SUV and the ground, although the actual ability to clear an obstacle also depends on the approach, departure and ramp-over angles.

The Thar Roxx has the advantage here, with 226 mm of ground clearance. The Scorpio N’s 187mm pales in comparison. That gives the Thar Roxx a useful advantage on uneven tracks, rocky approaches and rutted trails.

Dimension Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Thar Roxx Length 4662 mm 4428 mm Width 1917 mm 1870 mm Height 1857 mm 1923 mm Ground clearance 187 mm 226 mm Boot capacity 786 litres* 447 litres Water wading capacity 500 mm 650 mm

*Scorpio N boot capacity is with the third row folded and five seats in use.

The numbers tell a fairly clear story. The Scorpio N is longer and wider, which helps explain its more substantial road presence and greater luggage capacity. The Thar Roxx is taller, has a longer wheelbase and offers more ground clearance and water-wading depth. That does not automatically make the Thar Roxx the better SUV for every buyer. A longer SUV can be more cumbersome on narrow trails, but it can also be more accommodating for a family. The Scorpio N’s third row is meaningful for larger households.

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Off-Road Kit

This is where the Thar Roxx makes its strongest argument. Its design and proportions suggest that it’s built to explore, and its hardware specifications back it up. But the Scorpio N is not a soft-roader either: the right diesel-4WD variant has serious off-road equipment.

Both SUVs use ladder-frame construction and offer four-wheel drive on select diesel variants. Their respective 4WD systems are branded 4XPLOR, and both offer electronic locking differentials on applicable 4WD versions. These systems help maintain traction when one or more wheels encounter low-grip surfaces. Both also get low-range modes and shift-on-the-fly 4WD systems. Drive modes on the Scorpio N include Normal, Snow, Sand and Mud & Ruts, while the Thar Roxx sticks to the basics with Snow, Sand and Mud modes.

The Thar Roxx’s higher clearance and greater claimed water-wading depth give it an advantage when the route gets rough. Its approach and departure angles are also designed for more demanding terrain. The Scorpio N, however, gets a useful set of terrain modes and the hardware needed for slippery surfaces, making it capable of handling more than just a potholed road.

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features And Everyday Practicality

An off-road SUV that is uncomfortable on the daily commute can quickly lose its appeal. Thankfully, neither of these Mahindras asks buyers to give up modern conveniences for ruggedness.

The updated Scorpio N gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the top-spec Z8L variant, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Sony audio system and dual-zone climate control. The Thar Roxx AX7L gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Both offer a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and wireless smartphone connectivity.

CarDekho Says…

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Thar Roxx may share their ladder-frame underpinnings and 4x4 hardware, but they cater to different kinds of SUV buyers. The Scorpio N makes a stronger case as an all-rounder, offering more space, a third row, and the practicality needed for family road trips, while still tackling rough terrain in its 4WD guise.

The Thar Roxx, with its higher ground clearance and greater water-wading capacity, is better suited to buyers who want to venture further off the beaten path. If your SUV needs to balance weekday commutes, family duties and occasional adventures, the Scorpio N makes more sense. But if off-roading is high on your priority list, the Thar Roxx deserves a closer look.

Which of these two Mahindra SUVs better fits your lifestyle? Let us know in the comments!