From Tata Harrier EV To Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: 5 Longest-Range EVs Under Rs 50 Lakh For Your Diwali Road Trip

Diwali is all about heading home, catching up with family, and squeezing in that much-awaited road trip. And what better way to make the journey more affordable than doing it in an electric vehicle?

With lower running costs than petrol and diesel cars, EVs can also make those long festive drives easier on your wallet. But for a highway getaway, range matters just as much as savings, especially when you have the family on board and a destination to reach.

So, if you are planning to bring home an EV this Diwali, here are five electric cars under Rs 50 lakh with some of the longest claimed ranges, making them worth considering for your next family road trip.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Price - Rs 19.45 Lakh to Rs 26.95 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Range - 708 Km

At the top sits the futuristic-looking Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ. This electric SUV packs in a large 79 kWh battery pack, which produces 286 PS and 360 Nm of torque, which is delivered instantly. The BE 6 SPORTEQ packs in a plethora of features and equipment such as a triple-screen setup and a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon premium sound system, which your co-passenger will enjoy during long-distance trips.

The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ features the longest range of 708 km, which will make road trips like Mumbai-Goa a breeze, where you won't be stopping for charge that much. It starts at Rs 19.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Launch Edition.

Mahindra XEV 9S

Price - Rs 20.65 Lakh to Rs 30.15 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Range - 679 Km

Coming up next is another Mahindra born-electric product, which is the flagship XEV 9S. The XEV 9S is an electric version of the XUV 7XO SUV, which brings the practicality of seven seats in the EV space.

With the XEV 9S, you can rest assured for that long road trip with friends and family; whether you are having more people or more luggage, it has got you covered. Most importantly, the XEV 9S also packs a large 79 kWh battery pack, which provides a range of 679 km. The XEV 9S is priced from Rs 20.65 lakh to Rs 30.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra EV

Price - Rs 18.79 Lakh to Rs 26.48 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Range - 665 Km

Next up, the journey back in time brought the iconic Tata Sierra EV back to life again, with an electric avatar as well. The Sierra EV brings the nostalgia back with the alpine windows, boxy silhouette, and a mature design language as well.

When planning out that nostalgic trip out with friends to that same old place, you don't want to have any kind of range anxiety ruining your road trip experience. Which is why the Sierra EV packs a large 75 kWh battery pack, which provides a range of 665 km.

BYD Seal

Premium Variant Price - Rs 41.50 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Range - 650 Km

If you are looking for a luxurious yet sporty electric offering under Rs 50 lakh, the BYD Seal is the only option available. With a minimalist cabin, better use of soft-touch materials around the dashboard, door panels, and even the comfortable seats, the Seal brings a more premium experience.

The Seal packs an 82.5 kWh battery pack, which delivers 313 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque, along with a range of 650 km. This electric sedan packs in incredible performance and a sports car feel at a competitive price, which starts at Rs 41.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 53.65 lakh (ex-showroom). So, if you want your road trips to be even more fun, the BYD Seal would be a good pick.

Tata Harrier EV

Price - Rs 21.79 Lakh to Rs 30.54 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Range - 627 Km

The Harrier EV also packs one of the largest battery packs in this list, which is a 75 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 627 km, providing power of 238 PS and 504 Nm of torque for the all-wheel-drive setup.

The Harrier EV packs in impressive performance, a spacious cabin, huge boot space, and a lot of features, which make it a great family electric SUV. With a wider spread network of Tata’s fast chargers around the highways as well as cities, planning a trip with this SUV won’t be a challenge.

CarDekho Says..

An electric car can make a lot of sense for a family road trip, especially during Diwali, when every kilometre saved on running costs counts. With claimed ranges of over 600 km, these EVs offer the potential to cover long distances between charging stops, while their spacious cabins and feature-rich interiors make the journey more comfortable for the whole family.

However, claimed range figures are best treated as a guide, as highway speeds, air-conditioning and luggage can affect real-world efficiency.

From the futuristic-looking BE 6 SPORTEQ to the sporty BYD Seal, these electrics will make your journeys more memorable with the fun you would have travelling in these vehicles. But the most surprising part of this list is the dominance of Indian electric cars, which under Rs 50 lakh provide an incredible package with the longest range as well.

After all, the best road-trip EV isn’t just the one that goes the farthest on paper, but the one that makes every festive journey easier on your wallet and more enjoyable for your family. So, which EV are you bringing home this Diwali? Let us know in the comments!