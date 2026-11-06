Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Delisted From India Website

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Volkswagen has delisted the Tiguan R-Line from its Indian website, suggesting that the model has been discontinued. Whilst the German carmaker is yet to share a public announcement, the reason behind this could be due to the fact that the Tiguan R-Line was brought as a limited import and all the units could have been sold out. The last recorded price of the Tiguan R-Line was Rs 47.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Current SUV Lineup

With the Tiguan R-Line delisted from the Volkswagen India website, there are currently only two SUVs on offer from the German carmaker: the entry-level Taigun which caters to the mass market segment and the more expensive Tayron for someone looking for a premium Volkswagen SUV. Here are the detailed specifications:

Current Volkswagen India SUV Portfolio Model Taigun Tayron Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol/1.5 litre turbo-petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS/150 PS 204 PS Torque 178 Nm/250 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT / 7-speed DCT (1.5-litre only) 7-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD AWD Price Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.47 lakh Rs 42 lakh to Rs 47.74 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission, DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

The Taigun is the entry-level Volkswagen SUV that comes with either a 3-cylinder, 1-litre engine or a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine (both are turbocharged).

The Tayron on the other hand is now the only luxury SUV on offer in Volkswagen’s fleet. With the same engine as the now discontinued Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron is not only bigger in dimensions than it, but also has a 5- and 7- seater configurations whilst being more affordable. This is due to the fact that the Tiguan R-Line is an imported car, whereas the Tayron is a locally assembled car.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Features

The Tiguan R-Line came with features such as a 10.25 inch digital driver’s display, 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-speakers, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting and a wireless mobile charger.

While the features department covered all grounds, it did miss out on two important features: powered and ventilated front seats.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features

In terms of safety features, the Tiguan R-Line packed 9 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, Level-2 ADAS,, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill descent control (HDC), hill start assist (HSA) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Powertrain

The Tiguan R-Line was a petrol-only model and its detailed powertrain specifications are as follows:

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG Drivetrain AWD

DSG - Direct Shift Gearbox

Despite being a SUV, the Tiguan R-Line boasted great ride and handling manners, making it a genuine fun car to drive. In addition to that, it also came with adaptive dampers, where you can soften it for better ride comfort or stiffen it to aid handling.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line’s main rivals were the Jeep Compass, Skoda Kodiaq, and even its own sibling, the Volkswagen Tayron. It was an affordable alternative when compared with the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and BMW X1.

CarDekho Says

The discontinuation of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is sad. But if you’re someone looking for a premium Volkswagen SUV, then the Tayron is there for you. It is basically an extended version of the Tiguan with bigger dimensions, more space, more features and the practicality of a 7-seater option. So while we’d miss the Tiguan, the more practical Tayron continues to be available for those who want to bring home a top-end Volkswagen.