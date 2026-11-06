Last-Minute Diwali Gifts For Car Lovers That Won’t Break The Bank, List Starts As Low As Rs 150!

With Diwali just around the corner, are you still looking for the perfect gift for your car-enthusiast friends? If they love everything from miniature cars and automotive history to motorsport, finding something they’ll genuinely appreciate doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune. We’ve put together a list of five thoughtful, budget-friendly gift ideas that are easy to find, won't burn a hole in your pocket and could still make their festive season a little more special.

HotWheels

The quintessential gift for any car-loving person and also generally young boys. Hot Wheels is a part of many of our childhoods and, slightly embarrassingly, adulthoods as well. These model cars are something which is evergreen for car enthusiasts.

You simply can’t go wrong with gifting a Hot Wheels car model. And you never have to worry about the cost, since one can be bought for Rs 150 all the way up to Rs 5000, sometimes beyond.

Dashcam

This can also be a good gift for anyone who owns a car. However, if your friend has just bought a new car or is also a car enthusiast, you can score some bonus points with them by gifting a dashcam. Given the increasing traffic on the roads and reducing patience, the need for a dashcam is becoming a need rather than a want. In some instances, this can also help you with easier insurance claims.

Being a responsible friend and gifting a dashcam to a friend who has probably just bought a car or who doesn’t have one can elevate the sense of security for them while driving as well. Dashcams are available from as low as Rs 2500 for an HD model.

LEGO Kits

Yes, this is a children’s toy for many. While it is true to a great extent, Lego also makes more complicated and technical kits for building model cars.

This can be a great way to spend the Diwali weekend together building model cars, which also don’t cost a bomb. These Lego Technic kits can be available from over Rs 2000 onwards, depending on the model and platform you buy it from.

Automotive Books

You would be surprised by how many stories and innovations our automotive industry has gone through over a hundred years. What is equally exciting are the people behind the developments, innovations and also the motorsport.

Big names like Colin Chapman, Jeremy Clarkson, Adrian Newey, Ross Brawn and more have contributed greatly to the development of the automobile, motoring journalism and motorsports. And believe it or not, books written by automotive legends like these are not expensive at all if you search for them on common e-commerce platforms. Expect prices to start well below Rs 1000.

Merchandise

Wearing a Porsche-branded hat, T-shirt, or shoes gives you an elevated sense of aura and a lot of points with friends if you gift one as well. They can be any brands like Ferrari, BMW, Formula 1 teams, Mercedes-Benz and more.

While official merchandise can be expensive and sometimes hard to get, there are many companies out there that make tastefully designed car-themed T-shirts, hats and other merchandise. If not anything, a poster will also go a long way and will make sure that your friend will always remember you when they hang that poster on their bedroom wall.

Pro tip: If you’re looking to buy Formula 1 official merchandise, the end of December is the best time to shop thanks to the clearance sales which take place then.

CarDekho Says…

A good gift doesn't necessarily have to be expensive, especially when it reflects someone's passion. Whether it’s a HotWheels miniature that brings back childhood memories, a LEGO Technic kit to spend a weekend building, or a book that offers a peek into the world of motoring, there’s something here for every kind of car enthusiast.

Most of these options are available on popular e-commerce platforms, with some also offering quick or next-day delivery. While online shopping can offer better deals and convenience, visiting a toy store or merchandise outlet can give you more options to browse and choose from. So, even if you've left your Diwali shopping to the last minute, you still have a few good options!