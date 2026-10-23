Honda City Gets Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh! Here Are The Special Offers For Honda Cars In October 2026!

If this festive season, you are searching for a sedan in a market full of SUVs, Honda is offering the widest range of sedans in the market currently. With products like the City, the new-generation Amaze, and the second-generation Amaze as well, Honda has updated the products in recent times, giving it another chance at this segment. Also, as we approach festivals, Honda is offering quite a lot of benefits on some of its products.

So, let’s have a look at the benefits offered in October 2026:

Honda City

Offer Amount Total Benefits Rs 1.71 Lakh

One of the oldest sedans in India, the Honda City, has benefits of upwards of Rs 1.71 lakh in October 2026.

The City packs a spacious and premium cabin with a large boot as well, and if you are in the market looking to buy a sedan, you should consider this Honda since it even offers a hybrid powertrain as well.

The City starts at Rs 12 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze

Offer Amount Total Benefits Rs 67,000

The third-generation Amaze is offered with total benefits of Rs 67,000 for October 2026.

The Amaze packs sophisticated looks and non-polarising design, which enhances road presence as well.

It starts at Rs 7.65 lakh for the base and goes up to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen

Offer Amount Total Benefits Rs 58,000

The second-generation Amaze also has benefits for this festive season, worth up to Rs 58,000.

The Amaze second generation is a practical and spacious sedan, with a smooth four cylinder petrol engine and ample boot space. For someone considering buying a compact sedan on a budget, this month could be even more beneficial for them because of the offers available.

It starts from Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Overall, Honda is offering a lot of benefits with these cars, and the rest of them are currently excluded from this. If you are considering purchasing a Honda product out of these three cars, October could be the best time to do so.

CarDekho Says..

Honda Cars India has the highest number of sedans on sale in the market, while SUVs are taking more action. Products like the City, the new-generation Amaze, and the second-generation Amaze offer a wider range of options. And with the benefits available in October ahead of the festive season, this might be the best time to purchase one of the smoothest, most reliable, and feature-rich sedans in the market.

So this month will be a cherry on top for the buyers looking out for the Japanese product.