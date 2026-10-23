Jeep Gladiator Headed To India? Stellantis Teases A Big D-Segment Pickup

In a recent announcement by Stellantis in India, it stated that almost 12 new products are coming to India. This massive investment in our industry will include some of the iconic models sold overseas as well. According to Stellantis, one of the arrivals is said to be a premium D-segment pickup, which can only mean the Jeep Gladiator, which matches the description in their current global portfolio.

Let’s explore what the Gladiator is:

Exterior

The Gladiator carries the iconic Jeep look thanks to the 7-slotted grille and the round headlamps on either side. The design in that sense is basic yet functional, which also serves a nostalgic purpose.

Lower down, the bumper is a plastic part protruding forward and also houses the LED fog lamps. This old-school-style bumper further adds character to the Gladiator's front end.

Over to the side, it has a straightforward boxy pickup shape. The utilitarian theme here includes the removable doors with the exposed hinges. Interestingly, the roof can also be removed and can be enjoyed as a safari-mobile. The exaggerated wheel arches also give the Gladiator extra muscle.

At the rear end, the Gladiator has the typical pickup shape but in Jeep’s style. The ‘Jeep’ logo sits proudly in the centre of the tailgate with the LED tail lamps on either side. Below, the utilitarian bumpers house the rear fog lamps, reflectors, sensors and the number plate. Interestingly, like many modern pickups, the Gladiator does not have any indentation for your feet to easily access the bed. Speaking of which, the Gladiator has a 5-foot-long bed.

Interior

Step inside, and the utilitarian theme continues. The rugged-looking interior thankfully is more biased towards buttons than screens.

However, the large touchscreen in the centre makes it look modern. Interestingly, the cabin has a generous amount of leatherette finishes on the dashboard and door pads, which adds a premium touch to the off-roader’s cabin.

Space and practicality may not be the best. However, given that it is a large pickup, it will be spacious enough for the average-sized family to have fun driving beyond the paved tarmac.

Features

The Gladiator, being a premium pickup truck, comes with a decent list of features.

They include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a portable Bluetooth speaker, heated seats and steering wheel, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, an 8-speaker sound system, and keyless entry with engine push-button start.

The safety kit includes ABS with EBD, hill-descent control, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ADAS, and a roll-over mitigation system.

Powertrain

The Gladiator in the overseas market comes with a 3.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 3.6-litre V6 naturally aspirated petrol Power 288 PS Torque 352 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD

AT - Torque Converter (automatic), 4WD - Four Wheel Drive

If the Gladiator comes as a completely built unit (CBU) to India, expect it to come with the 3.6-litre petrol engine like in the global markets. However, if it comes to India as a completely knocked down unit (CKD), it can be sold with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine to keep costs in check.

The Gladiator is rated to carry 465 kg of load. It also has a rated towing capacity of over 2 tonnes.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Jeep Gladiator is expected to be priced from Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

At this price, the Jeep will sit in a class of its own. However, the closest rival to the Gladiator will be the Toyota Hilux.

CarDekho Says…

The Stellantis group in India, which includes Jeep and Citroen, has been struggling in India lately. To give the brand a second lease of life, the parent company has recently approved a massive investment of about Rs 4,000 Crore which will include 12 new models and product updates in the coming years. This revival project is called the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy.

The introduction of the new products can spice up the Indian automotive industry since our market is estimated to be among the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world.

Among the new products planned for India, the Gladiator can be positioned as a halo product for the brand, acting as a premium lifestyle vehicle sitting alongside the Wrangler.

What models from the Stellantis group are you excited to see coming to India? Let us know in the comments below.