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    'No PUC, No Fuel’ Says Delhi CM: New Plan To Curb Winter Pollution

    Pre-BSVI vehicles will not be allowed entry into the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi from November 1 onwards

    Ved
    Ved
    Modified On Oct 23, 2026 15:31 IST
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    Published OnOct 23, 2026 13:42 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 23, 2026 15:31 IST
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    Delhi BS6 Winter Action Plan

    The Delhi-NCR region has a history of having to deal with extreme levels of air pollution each year, especially in the winter months, and while reasons range from vehicular pollution, to agricultural practices and construction, the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has now issued a new mandate to curb and minimise its effects this year. Let’s take a look at how it may affect you, and your cars:

    Pre-BSVI Vehicles Not Allowed To Enter Delhi-NCR From November

    One of the biggest moves according to the new winter action plan, is that vehicles not conforming to Bharat Stage VI emission norms will be banned from entering or plying in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Do note that this ban is applicable to all motor vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars and commercial trucks and buses. This means that any car sold before April 1, 2020 will effectively not be allowed to run on Delhi-NCR roads. Besides this, the NGT ban on diesel vehicles over 10 years, and petrol vehicles over 15 years will also be applicable as usual.

    ‘No PUC, No Fuel’

    In the official video, the Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi, Rekha Gupta also announced that fuel pumps will be banned from selling fuel to vehicles with expired PUCs (Pollution Under-control Certificates).

    Kia Seltos

    While the method and scope of enforcement of this ban remains unclear, we still suggest double-checking your vehicle’s documentation and renewing the PUC if required, to reduce hassles and comply with laws.

    Other Measures To Be Taken

    While older vehicle owners will face some inconveniences, there are some more measures that are being taken to reduce pollution:

    • Added Delhi Metro services to encourage adoption of public transport.

    • A complete ban on construction, demolition and transportation of construction materials, with enforcement through AI-driven cameras.

    • A 50 percent work-from-home policy for both public and private sector employees.

    • Staggered office timings to avoid congestion.

    Official Notification Still Awaited:

    These measures were announced by the Delhi CM through a video on social media, however, an official notification from Government of NCT of Delhi is still awaited on these measures.

    CarDekho Says…

    Delhi’s winter air pollution problem has been present for many years, with AQI readings breaking records each season. With that in mind, the new action plan does seem like an important step in the right direction, especially given the lacklustre attitude towards simple documentation such as a PUC. However, what remains to be seen is if the government can truly enforce the measures this time around and actually make a difference to the air quality this year.

    What do you think of Delhi’s new winter action plan? Let us know in the comments below! 

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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