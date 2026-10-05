Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift Launched At Rs 3.35 Crore! More Luxury You Wouldn’t Imagine.

The top of the food chain of luxury cars sees yet another launch this year in the form of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes India has launched the Maybach S-Class at Rs 3.35 Crore (ex-showroom) onwards. Bookings for the facelift are open, with deliveries starting from November 2026. The Maybach S-Class further pushes the ceiling of luxury and opulence with the facelift. Let’s explore what it packs new:

Price

Variant Price S580e Rs 3.35 Crore

Price is ex-showroom pan-India

The Maybach S-Class is available in one variant this time, which is the S580e, which has a 3-litre turbo petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid setup.

Design

The major update to the front end comes in the headlamps, which get the three-star LED elements.

At night, you will notice the front grille, the ‘Maybach’ logo and the three-pointed star illuminate as well.

The centre chrome spine on the long bonnet is also a quintessential luxury touch.

The side profile of this 5.5-metre land yacht is 180mm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class.

The Maybach logo on the D-pillar now also gets illumination

The 20-inch silver coloured alloy wheels get a new design matching the regal presence of the Maybach.

The dual-tone paintwork is carried forward here as well, including the slim pin-striping.

Generous chrome details are provided here as well, which are included in the window lines, B- and D-pillars and chrome strips on the lower half of the car.

The 3-pointed star-like design is also carried over to the tail lamps of the Maybach S-Class facelift.

The generous chrome accents are also carried over here above the tail lamps and on the lower half of the bumper.

We find the ‘Maybach’ branding on the left of the bootlid, the three-pointed star on the centre and the powertrain badging on the right side.

Interior

Step inside the Maybach and expectedly you will be greeted by the lavish expanse of space, luxury and premium materials.

The massive three-screen setup is carried over here as well.

The horizontal silver accent lines run throughout the cabin and neatly integrate the AC vents on the dashboard.

Meanwhile, the rear seats are the real party trick of the Maybach. The passenger side gets a boss mode with multiple adjustments.

Notice the extra pillows for the neck, back and the knees.

The rear entertainment system includes screens for both the rear passengers and two smartphone-like devices on the armrest to control the rear seat comfort, entertainment and climate control.

Features And Safety

Let’s remind ourselves that we are talking about Mercedes’ most luxurious car.

It gets a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

31-speaker Burmester premium audio system.

Other feature highlights include dual sunroofs, powered, ventilated and massaging seats, voice-assisted door-shutting, and multi-zone climate control.

Safety list includes 15 airbags, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear-wheel steering.

Powertrain

The Maybach S-Class comes with one powertrain option for India. It is the 3-litre turbo petrol engine with the plug-in hybrid setup. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 3-litre turbo petrol Power (+ e-motor) 593 PS + 81 PS Torque(+ e-motor) 750 Nm + 50 Nm Gearbox 9-speed AT

AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

The Maybach S-Class is no longer available with the iconic V12 engine known for its smoothness, effortless power and sheer status. However, this powertrain is plenty powerful enough to pull the large luxury sedan.

Rivals

The Maybach S-Class does not have a direct rival. However, it will rival the likes of the Range Rover and the Bentley Flying Spur and the on the upper end. However, it goes against its own family of Maybach cars like the Maybach GLS and the Maybach EQS SUV.

CarDekho Says…

The ultra-luxury car market is seeing more takers for these luxury cars like the Maybach. With more luxury cars entering the market recently, including ones from BMW and Lexus and upcoming new luxury brands entering India soon, it is a sign that there are a growing number of takers in the luxury segment.

The new update to the Maybach S-Class ups the bling factor thanks to the added LED elements on the grille, logo and branding. While this isn’t a major upgrade over the old model, people may lose out on the more special V12 engine, which is no longer available in the country.

What do you think of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class? Let us know in the comments.