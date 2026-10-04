Facelifted Skoda Slavia To Go On Sale In India Tomorrow

The facelifted Skoda Slavia was unveiled in August 2026 in India, but its launch with a price announcement has been pending since. Skoda has now confirmed that it will launch the updated sedan tomorrow, while deliveries are expected to begin shortly after. Skoda will retail it in six variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. Here’s a quick recap of what’s on offer with the 2026 Skoda Slavia:

Exterior Design Changes

Skoda has broadly retained the simple and clean design of the previous iteration of the Slavia here as well, but has made subtle tweaks to give it a fresh new look. These changes include a revised pattern for the L-shaped LED DRLs, a faux carbon-fibre insert on the bottom of the grille, LED front fog lamps with cornering function, and a redesigned front bumper.

The new Slavia resembles the pre-facelift version the most when viewed from the side profile. However, with the facelift, Skoda has added rear disc brakes for variants with the bigger 1.5-litre engines. It also gets a fresh design for the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Other details include ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators and a sharkfin antenna.

Things are quite familiar at the rear too, but with updated internal lighting elements in the LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators. Skoda has also put a faux carbon fibre trim on the tailgate that connects both the tail light units. There’s also a chrome strip running across the width of the newly designed bumper.

For those who like their car to look a little more sporty and enticing, Skoda has introduced the facelifted Slavia in a Monte Carlo edition as well. In the meantime, you can also check out the variant-wise colourways on offer with the updated Slavia to pick it in the shade that resonates with your personality the most.

What’s Different On The Inside?

The facelifted Slavia carries forward the dual-tone black and beige cabin theme from the pre-facelift model. It also has the same 2-spoke steering wheel and the piano-black inserts on the dashboard.

Other elements in the cabin include dual-digital displays, a touch-based climate control panel, and adjustable headrests for all occupants.

Equipment On Board

Skoda has equipped the facelifted Slavia with a new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and integrated google assistant, first-in-segment rear massaging seats, and a single-pane sunroof. It also comes with automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and cruise control.

In terms of safety tech, the 2026 Skoda Slavia is provided with front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control (HHC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

Skoda is still offering the sedan with the same two engine options. Details of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT (new) 7-speed DCT

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

With the facelift, Skoda replaced the previously offered 6-speed AT with an 8-speed AT on the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. This is expected to marginally improve fuel economy and provide smoother drivability in city traffic. Meanwhile, the bigger 1.5-litre powertrain remains unchanged with snappy gearshifts of the DSG gearbox and punchy performance.

We have already covered the variant-wise powertrain choices available with the new Slavia to help you in picking the right variant for your needs.

Expected Pricing And Rivals

The 2026 Skoda Slavia is expected to have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits against its rivals being, the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.

CarDekho Says…

The Slavia has always been a popular choice in its segment thanks to its clean design and the choice of two exciting powertrain options. With the facelift, the Slavia has become a more tempting proposition in the compact sedan space, thanks to the updated features and safety list. Moreover, thanks to the new 8-speed gearbox, we can also expect improved fuel efficiency numbers for that powertrain option. Now, if the prices align within the expected range, it would surely become one of the top picks in its class.