2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-Road Price: Here’s How Much It Costs In 5 Major Cities

Although the Mahindra Thar 3-door was given an update just last year, the Indian carmaker has once again refreshed the popular off-roader in 2026. Not only does it get a handful of cosmetic revisions inside and out, but it also comes with a bunch of new amenities and a new suffix (read OG). Mahindra has priced the new Thar OG from Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). If you have been wanting to bring one home, here’s a look at how much it costs on-road in some of the top Indian cities:

How Is the On-Road Price Calculated?

The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price. It is not the final amount you have to pay. In order to legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form a car's on-road price. We have also covered the booking and delivery details of the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG to help you make the right decision.

The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

Insurance

TCS (if applicable)

Road Tax

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

Logistics charges, where applicable

What is TCS? Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, levied at 1% of the ex-showroom price, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

Disclaimer: These prices are merely indicative and may vary depending on various factors. We suggest contacting your local Mahindra dealership for the exact details about the on-road pricing in your city.

Let’s now take a look at the on-road prices of the Mahindra Thar OG in some of the top Indian cities:

2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges 2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2 2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4 Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,320 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 85,362 Rs 1,30,264 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,48,240 Rs 2,72,047 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,76,422 Rs 23,20,801

The Thar OG starts at Rs 12.76 lakh on-road for the 1.5 diesel manual and goes up to Rs 23.20 lakh on-road for the 2.2 diesel AT four-wheel drive.

2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: New Delhi

Charges 2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2 2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4 Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,320 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 54,000 Rs 82,000 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,33,830 Rs 2,42,205 FASTag Charges Rs 300 Rs 300 On-road Price Rs 12,30,450 Rs 22,42,495

In New Delhi, the base trim starts at Rs 12.30 lakh on-road and goes up to Rs 22.42 lakh for the top-end variant.

2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Chennai

Charges 2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2 2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4 Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,320 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 93,868 Rs 1,41,113 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,89,060 Rs 3,45,120 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 13,25,848 Rs 24,04,823

The Thar OG in Chennai starts at Rs 13.25 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 24.04 lakh for the top-spec diesel.

2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges 2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2 2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4 Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,320 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 59,883 Rs 1,13,190 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,97,602 Rs 3,61,205 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 13,00,405 Rs 23,92,985

In Bengaluru, the Thar OG starts at Rs 13 lakh on-road and goes up to Rs 23.93 lakh on-road for the top-end trim.

Highest Registration Fees! While others have roughly similar prices for registration, in Bengaluru you will have to pay the highest fees for the Thar OG at Rs 3.61 lakh

2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges 2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2 2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4 Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 10,320 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 53,240 Rs 1,04,958 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 58,040 Rs 1,05,725 FASTag Charges Rs 636 Rs 636 On-road Price Rs 11,54,236 Rs 21,29,309

The Thar OG is the most affordable in Kolkata, with the base variant priced at Rs 11.54 lakh on-road and tops at Rs 21.29 lakh for the top-end trim.

Overview

The ‘Thar’ nameplate carries a lot of weight for Mahindra, and the carmaker brought it back in the second-generation version in 2020. Following its introduction, the second-gen Thar was given multiple model year updates and has now received two refreshes in quick succession.

The updated Thar – or the Thar OG as it is called now – comes with all-LED lighting, a revised grille design, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Other changes include brown leatherette upholstery and armrests with cupholders for rear passengers.

Equipment on board comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker music system, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a rear parking camera.

Mahindra is offering it with three powertrain choices to pick from, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 119 PS 162 PS 152 PS Torque 300 Nm 330 Nm 300 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD RWD, 4WD RWD, 4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD - rear-wheel-drive, 4WD - 4-wheel-drive

Rivals

Its direct rival is the Force Gurkha 3-door and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while it also serves as an off-road alternative to the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Force Gurkha 5-door

CarDekho Says…

With the Thar OG starts at Rs 13 lakh on-road for the base AXT variant and going up to a maximum of Rs 24.04 lakh on-road for the ZXT variant, this price range does overlap with some compact SUVs which do offer more practicality, features and safety equipment. Whereas the Thar OG offers a body-on-frame structure, new Davinci suspension, and capable off-road manners for someone looking for their secondary vehicle as a lifestyle product.

So, at this price segment, you have to choose between a capable, lifestyle off-road SUV or a practical family SUV; let us know in the comments which one you would choose!