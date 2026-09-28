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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-Road Price: Here’s How Much It Costs In 5 Major Cities

    The Thar OG is most affordable in Kolkata, while in Chennai the top-end variant is the most expensive!

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Sep 28, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 28, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 28, 2026 19:01 IST
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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Prices

    Although the Mahindra Thar 3-door was given an update just last year, the Indian carmaker has once again refreshed the popular off-roader in 2026. Not only does it get a handful of cosmetic revisions inside and out, but it also comes with a bunch of new amenities and a new suffix (read OG). Mahindra has priced the new Thar OG from Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). If you have been wanting to bring one home, here’s a look at how much it costs on-road in some of the top Indian cities:

    How Is the On-Road Price Calculated?

    The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price. It is not the final amount you have to pay. In order to legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form a car's on-road price. We have also covered the booking and delivery details of the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG to help you make the right decision.

    The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

    • Insurance

    • TCS (if applicable)

    • Road Tax

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • Logistics charges, where applicable

     

    What is TCS?

    Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, levied at 1% of the ex-showroom price, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

    Disclaimer: These prices are merely indicative and may vary depending on various factors. We suggest contacting your local Mahindra dealership for the exact details about the on-road pricing in your city.

    Let’s now take a look at the on-road prices of the Mahindra Thar OG in some of the top Indian cities:

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,320

    Rs 18,990

    Insurance

    Rs 85,362

    Rs 1,30,264

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,48,240

    Rs 2,72,047

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,76,422

    Rs 23,20,801

    The Thar OG starts at Rs 12.76 lakh on-road for the 1.5 diesel manual and goes up to Rs 23.20 lakh on-road for the 2.2 diesel AT four-wheel drive.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: New Delhi

    Charges

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,320

    Rs 18,990

    Insurance

    Rs 54,000

    Rs 82,000

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,33,830

    Rs 2,42,205

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 300

    Rs 300

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,30,450

    Rs 22,42,495

    In New Delhi, the base trim starts at Rs 12.30 lakh on-road and goes up to Rs 22.42 lakh for the top-end variant.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,320

    Rs 18,990

    Insurance

    Rs 93,868

    Rs 1,41,113

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,89,060

    Rs 3,45,120

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600 

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,25,848

    Rs 24,04,823

    The Thar OG in Chennai starts at Rs 13.25 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 24.04 lakh for the top-spec diesel. 

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,320

    Rs 18,990

    Insurance

    Rs 59,883

    Rs 1,13,190

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,97,602

    Rs 3,61,205

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,00,405

    Rs 23,92,985

    In Bengaluru, the Thar OG starts at Rs 13 lakh on-road and goes up to Rs 23.93 lakh on-road for the top-end trim. 

    Highest Registration Fees!

    While others have roughly similar prices for registration, in Bengaluru you will have to pay the highest fees for the Thar OG at Rs 3.61 lakh

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 10,320

    Rs 18,990 

    Insurance

    Rs 53,240

    Rs 1,04,958

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 58,040

    Rs 1,05,725

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 636

    Rs 636

    On-road Price

    Rs 11,54,236 

    Rs 21,29,309

    The Thar OG is the most affordable in Kolkata, with the base variant priced at Rs 11.54 lakh on-road and tops at Rs 21.29 lakh for the top-end trim.

    Overview

    The ‘Thar’ nameplate carries a lot of weight for Mahindra, and the carmaker brought it back in the second-generation version in 2020. Following its introduction, the second-gen Thar was given multiple model year updates and has now received two refreshes in quick succession.

    The updated Thar – or the Thar OG as it is called now – comes with all-LED lighting, a revised grille design, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Other changes include brown leatherette upholstery and armrests with cupholders for rear passengers.

    Mahindra Thar OG Front Quarter

    Equipment on board comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker music system, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a rear parking camera.

    Mahindra Thar OG Interior

    Mahindra is offering it with three powertrain choices to pick from, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    119 PS

    162 PS

    152 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    330 Nm

    300 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain^

    RWD

    RWD, 4WD

    RWD, 4WD

    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    ^RWD - rear-wheel-drive, 4WD - 4-wheel-drive

    Mahindra Thar OG Engine

    Rivals

    Its direct rival is the Force Gurkha 3-door and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while it also serves as an off-road alternative to the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Force Gurkha 5-door

    CarDekho Says…

    With the Thar OG starts at Rs 13 lakh on-road for the base AXT variant and going up to a maximum of Rs 24.04 lakh on-road for the ZXT variant, this price range does overlap with some compact SUVs which do offer more practicality, features and safety equipment. Whereas the Thar OG offers a body-on-frame structure, new Davinci suspension, and capable off-road manners for someone looking for their secondary vehicle as a lifestyle product. 

    Mahindra Thar OG Rear Quarter

    So, at this price segment, you have to choose between a capable, lifestyle off-road SUV or a practical family SUV; let us know in the comments which one you would choose!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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