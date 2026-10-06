2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh: 8-Speed Automatic, More Features And Sharper Styling

The Skoda Slavia has always been one of the more driver-focused sedans in its segment, combining punchy turbo-petrol engines with sporty styling. Skoda had unveiled the facelifted Slavia earlier this year, but it was only now that the sedan has officially gone on sale with prices announced.

The changes are not drastic, but there’s more here than just a fresh face. The Slavia gets updated styling, a more feature-rich cabin and a new automatic gearbox, while retaining the core package that has made it popular among enthusiasts. So, what exactly has changed, and does the facelift make the Slavia a better buy? Let’s take a closer look.

Price and Variants

The facelifted Slavia continues to be offered in six variants. These include Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT AT DCT Classic Rs 9.99 lakh - Classic Plus Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh - Signature Rs 13.94 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh - Sportline Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 15.34 lakh - Prestige Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Monte Carlo - Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 18.84 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

The Slavia facelift retains its starting price at Rs 9.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 18.84 lakh.

The Classic variant now also gets the automatic gearbox option, which was not available before.

Bookings for the new Slavia is open already. Check out our detailed story for the booking process here.

Design

Skoda has retained the clean and understated design of the Slavia with the facelift, but has made subtle changes to give it a fresher appearance.

The Slavia gets revised L-shaped LED DRLs, a redesigned bumper, LED front fog lamps with cornering function and a faux carbon-fibre insert at the bottom of the grille.

The side profile remains largely unchanged compared to the pre-facelift version. However, the bigger 1.5-litre engine variants now get rear disc brakes. It also gets newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Things remain familiar at the rear, although there are some noticeable changes. The LED tail lights now get updated internal lighting elements and dynamic turn indicators. The Slavia also features a faux carbon-fibre trim on the tailgate that connects both tail light units, while the redesigned bumper gets a chrome strip running across its width.

For buyers looking for a sportier appearance, Skoda is also offering the Slavia in a Monte Carlo edition. It gets blacked-out exterior elements, red contrasting accents and an all-black interior.

To explore the Slavia facelift in detail with real life images, check out our story here.

Colour Options

Skoda offers the Slavia with ten exterior paint shades, while the Monte Carlo edition gets a dual-tone black roof with six colour options. Here’s a look at all the available shades:

Arctic Silver

Cappuccino Beige

Shimla Green

Steel Grey

Brilliant Silver

Candy White

Carbon Steel

Cherry Red

Deep Black

Lava Blue

Do note that deliveries of the Cappuccino Beige shade will begin from December 2026 onwards.

What Do They Look Like? Check out our detailed variant-wise colour options of the Slavia facelift with images here.

Interior

The facelifted Slavia carries forward the dual-tone black and beige cabin theme from the pre-facelift model. The dashboard layout also remains largely familiar, with the same two-spoke steering wheel and piano-black inserts.

Other elements in the cabin include dual digital displays, a touch-based climate control panel and adjustable headrests for all occupants.

While Skoda has not completely redesigned the cabin, the additional equipment gives it a more modern feel.

Details You Need To Know

New 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Integrated Google Assistant

Dual-tone black and beige interior

Two-spoke steering wheel

Piano-black dashboard inserts

Touch-based climate control panel

Adjustable headrests for all occupants

Features

The facelift brings several useful additions to the Slavia’s equipment list, including a larger digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system.

Features What You Need To Know 10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display The larger instrument cluster gives the Slavia a more modern cabin experience. 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with integrated Google Assistant. Rear Seat Massaging Function A first-in-segment feature that adds extra comfort for rear passengers. 360-degree Camera Makes parking in tight spaces easier. Single-pane Sunroof Adds an airier feel to the cabin. Wireless Phone Charger Allows compatible smartphones to be charged without a cable. Cruise Control Helps maintain a constant speed on highways.

Safety

Safety features in the Slavia facelift include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

It also gets front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera, while 1.5-litre engine variants feature rear disc brakes as well.

However, it misses out on ADAS, which is available on some of its newer rivals.

Powertrain Options

The Slavia continues with the same two turbo-petrol engines as before, so there are no major changes to the engine lineup. However, there is an important update when it comes to the automatic gearbox. Here’s a closer look at the engine and transmission options available with the new Slavia:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT (new) 7-speed DCT

AT - Torque Converter (automatic), DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Skoda has replaced the 6-speed automatic offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic. Compared to the older 6-speed automatic, the additional ratios should help the engine stay in its ideal power band more often, while also making it smoother and more relaxed during everyday driving.

The larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, continues with the 7-speed DSG automatic. So, while the engine lineup remains familiar, the new automatic gearbox gives the smaller engine a more modern transmission option.

To understand the powertrain options in detail, read our detailed report on the powertrain options of the Skoda Slavia.

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Slavia facelift is more of an evolutionary upgrade than a complete overhaul. The brand has wisely retained the sedan’s strongest qualities. The new 8-speed automatic gearbox is the biggest mechanical change, replacing the older 6-speed unit with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The updated features list also makes the Slavia a more complete package, with highlights such as the rear seat massaging function.

However, the facelift is not without its misses. The cabin still does not feel as premium as some rivals, while the absence of ADAS means the Slavia does not quite match some newer competitors when it comes to the latest safety technology.

The facelift may not bring enough changes to make the sedan feel completely new, but the sharper styling and added features make it a more rounded package than before. Now that the Slavia facelift has officially been launched, its final appeal will come down to how well its pricing stacks up against the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

Other Options To Consider

Volkswagen Virtus: Shares its platform and powertrain options with the Slavia and is one of its closest rivals.

Hyundai Verna: Offers a more feature-rich cabin and additional technology.

Honda City: A well-established option known for its spacious cabin and comfortable driving experience.

We will soon be putting the new Slavia head-to-head with each of its rivals, so stay tuned for our detailed comparison reports. Until then what do you think of the new Skoda Slavia facelift? Let us know in the comments below!