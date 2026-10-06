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    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh: 8-Speed Automatic, More Features And Sharper Styling

    The Slavia keeps what worked before, but new additions make this facelift more than just a cosmetic update

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Oct 06, 2026 14:29 IST
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    Published OnOct 06, 2026 12:27 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 06, 2026 14:29 IST
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    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Launched

    The Skoda Slavia has always been one of the more driver-focused sedans in its segment, combining punchy turbo-petrol engines with sporty styling. Skoda had unveiled the facelifted Slavia earlier this year, but it was only now that the sedan has officially gone on sale with prices announced.

    The changes are not drastic, but there’s more here than just a fresh face. The Slavia gets updated styling, a more feature-rich cabin and a new automatic gearbox, while retaining the core package that has made it popular among enthusiasts. So, what exactly has changed, and does the facelift make the Slavia a better buy? Let’s take a closer look.

    Price and Variants

    The facelifted Slavia continues to be offered in six variants. These include Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. 

     

    Variant

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol
     

    MT

    AT

    DCT

    Classic

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    		  

    -

    Classic Plus

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 12.49 lakh

    -

    Signature

    Rs 13.94 lakh

    Rs 14.94 lakh

    -

    Sportline

    Rs 14.34 lakh

    Rs 15.34 lakh

    -

    Prestige

    Rs 15.89 lakh

    Rs 16.89 lakh

    Rs 18.59 lakh

    Monte Carlo

    -

    Rs 17.29 lakh

    Rs 18.84 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom.

    • The Slavia facelift retains its starting price at Rs 9.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 18.84 lakh.
    • The Classic variant now also gets the automatic gearbox option, which was not available before. 
    • Bookings for the new Slavia is open already. Check out our detailed story for the booking process here.

    Design

    • Skoda has retained the clean and understated design of the Slavia with the facelift, but has made subtle changes to give it a fresher appearance.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • The Slavia gets revised L-shaped LED DRLs, a redesigned bumper, LED front fog lamps with cornering function and a faux carbon-fibre insert at the bottom of the grille.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • The side profile remains largely unchanged compared to the pre-facelift version. However, the bigger 1.5-litre engine variants now get rear disc brakes. It also gets newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • Things remain familiar at the rear, although there are some noticeable changes. The LED tail lights now get updated internal lighting elements and dynamic turn indicators. The Slavia also features a faux carbon-fibre trim on the tailgate that connects both tail light units, while the redesigned bumper gets a chrome strip running across its width.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Colour Options

    Skoda offers the Slavia with ten exterior paint shades, while the Monte Carlo edition gets a dual-tone black roof with six colour options. Here’s a look at all the available shades:

    • Arctic Silver

    • Cappuccino Beige

    • Shimla Green

    • Steel Grey

    • Brilliant Silver

    • Candy White

    • Carbon Steel

    • Cherry Red

    • Deep Black

    • Lava Blue

     Do note that deliveries of the Cappuccino Beige shade will begin from December 2026 onwards. 

    What Do They Look Like?

    Check out our detailed variant-wise colour options of the Slavia facelift with images here.

    Interior

    • The facelifted Slavia carries forward the dual-tone black and beige cabin theme from the pre-facelift model. The dashboard layout also remains largely familiar, with the same two-spoke steering wheel and piano-black inserts.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • Other elements in the cabin include dual digital displays, a touch-based climate control panel and adjustable headrests for all occupants.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • While Skoda has not completely redesigned the cabin, the additional equipment gives it a more modern feel.

    Details You Need To Know

    • New 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • Updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • Integrated Google Assistant

    • Dual-tone black and beige interior

    • Two-spoke steering wheel

    • Piano-black dashboard inserts

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • Touch-based climate control panel

    • Adjustable headrests for all occupants

    Features

    The facelift brings several useful additions to the Slavia’s equipment list, including a larger digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system. 

    Features

    What You Need To Know

    10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display

    The larger instrument cluster gives the Slavia a more modern cabin experience.

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    Gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with integrated Google Assistant.

    Rear Seat Massaging Function

    A first-in-segment feature that adds extra comfort for rear passengers.

    360-degree Camera

    Makes parking in tight spaces easier.

    Single-pane Sunroof

    Adds an airier feel to the cabin.

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Allows compatible smartphones to be charged without a cable.

    Cruise Control

    Helps maintain a constant speed on highways.

    Safety 

    • Safety features in the Slavia facelift include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold control and tyre pressure monitoring system. 

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    • It also gets front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera, while 1.5-litre engine variants feature rear disc brakes as well. 

    • However, it misses out on ADAS, which is available on some of its newer rivals.

    Powertrain Options

    The Slavia continues with the same two turbo-petrol engines as before, so there are no major changes to the engine lineup. However, there is an important update when it comes to the automatic gearbox. Here’s a closer look at the engine and transmission options available with the new Slavia:

    Specification

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 8-speed AT (new)

    7-speed DCT

    AT - Torque Converter (automatic), DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Skoda has replaced the 6-speed automatic offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic. Compared to the older 6-speed automatic, the additional ratios should help the engine stay in its ideal power band more often, while also making it smoother and more relaxed during everyday driving.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    The larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, continues with the 7-speed DSG automatic. So, while the engine lineup remains familiar, the new automatic gearbox gives the smaller engine a more modern transmission option.

    To understand the powertrain options in detail, read our detailed report on the powertrain options of the Skoda Slavia.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Skoda Slavia facelift is more of an evolutionary upgrade than a complete overhaul. The brand has wisely retained the sedan’s strongest qualities. The new 8-speed automatic gearbox is the biggest mechanical change, replacing the older 6-speed unit with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The updated features list also makes the Slavia a more complete package, with highlights such as the rear seat massaging function.

    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

    However, the facelift is not without its misses. The cabin still does not feel as premium as some rivals, while the absence of ADAS means the Slavia does not quite match some newer competitors when it comes to the latest safety technology.

    The facelift may not bring enough changes to make the sedan feel completely new, but the sharper styling and added features make it a more rounded package than before. Now that the Slavia facelift has officially been launched, its final appeal will come down to how well its pricing stacks up against the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

    Other Options To Consider

    Volkswagen Virtus: Shares its platform and powertrain options with the Slavia and is one of its closest rivals.

    Hyundai Verna: Offers a more feature-rich cabin and additional technology.

    Honda City: A well-established option known for its spacious cabin and comfortable driving experience.

    We will soon be putting the new Slavia head-to-head with each of its rivals, so stay tuned for our detailed comparison reports. Until then what do you think of the new Skoda Slavia facelift? Let us know in the comments below!

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    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh: 8-Speed Automatic, More Features And Sharper Styling
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