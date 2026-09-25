Tata Aeris Variant-Wise Powertrain Options Explained: Which Variant Gets Petrol, CNG & AMT?

Tata has launched the new Tata Aeris at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It replaces the old Tigor compact sedan, which was also based on the Tiago. This means it also shares the engine and transmissions with its hatchback sibling. But are all engines and gearboxes available with the variants you are looking for? Let's explore the variant-wise powertrain split of the Tata Aeris:

Variant Petrol Petrol + CNG MT AMT MT AMT Smart ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Pure ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pure Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Creative ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Accomplished ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base Smart variant is available only with the manual gearbox in the petrol and CNG engine variants.

However, all the other variants get the flexibility of choosing petrol or CNG with manual and AMT gearbox options.

Here are the detailed powertrain specifications of the Tata Aeris:

Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol with CNG Power (PS) 86 PS 75.5 PS Torque (Nm) 113 Nm 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / AMT 5-speed MT / AMT

MT- Manual Transmission; AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The 1.2-litre engine in the Aeris is a potent motor which will get your daily duties done with not much drama. It has been powering the Tiago, Tigor, Punch and the Altroz for years and has proven to be a reasonably reliable engine. Although not the most powerful in its class, it is good enough for occasional highway duties.

Do note that the Tigor gets a dual-cylinder CNG setup underneath the boot floor, which helps free up some usable boot space.

Features And Safety

The Tata Aeris comes with a commendable feature list. The prime feature is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This comes paired with a 6-speaker sound system. The Aeris also gets a split semi-digital driver’s display.

Other feature highlights include ventilated front seats, connected car technology, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), automatic headlamps, wireless chargers, and USB-C fast charging.

The safety package includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rain-sensing wipers, a rear camera, rear parking sensors and hill-hold control.

To rear the full details of the Tata Aeris, check out our launch story here.

Price And Rivals

The Tata Aeris is available at a price of Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

This puts it against the sub-4 metre compact sedans like the Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire and the Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Aeris keeps things fairly simple under the hood, but gives buyers plenty of flexibility when it comes to choosing the right powertrain. While the base Smart variant is restricted to the manual gearbox, every variant above it can be paired with either the petrol or CNG powertrain, along with the choice of a manual or AMT gearbox.

This means you don’t necessarily have to compromise on your preferred fuel type or transmission just because you want a higher-spec Aeris. Whether you want the convenience of an AMT, the running-cost benefits of CNG or the simplicity of a manual gearbox, there is plenty of flexibility across the range. Just make sure you pick the variant that offers the exact powertrain combination you want.

So, which powertrain combination are you going for? Let us know in the comments below.