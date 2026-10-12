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    2026 Hyundai Bayon Revealed: Check Out Its Design, Features & Key Details Here!

    The Bayon is the carmaker’s second compact SUV and will slot below the Creta

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Oct 12, 2026 19:51 IST
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    Published OnOct 12, 2026 19:00 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 12, 2026 19:51 IST
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    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai India has taken wraps off the all-new Bayon in India today, and revealed a few key details about its feature list, powertrains and interior. With a launch date set for October 26, the upcoming crossover will slot between the Venue and the Creta. Do note that the Creta is due for a generation update, which is set to get larger dimensions and will arrive early next year. Let’s see what we know about the Bayon, and the details that have been revealed today: 

    Design

    In terms of its design, the Bayon takes a more modern and quirky approach compared to more conventionally styled rivals. Up front, you have a silver skid plate along with generous cladding on the bumper, a rectangular LED headlamp cluster and slim LED DRLs on top, which are connected with a gloss black strip.

    Hyundai Bayon

    Towards the side, chunky cladding enhances its road presence, while the uniquely-styled 17-inch alloy wheels also add to its quirkiness. The body panels have multiple cuts and creases as we have seen in cars like the Exter and Venue. The rear fender also gets a muscular sculpted look, along with a signature windowline kink on the C-pillar and tall roof rails.

    Hyundai Bayon

    At the rear, the Bayon ditches the connected taillamps trend, and instead gets slim LED units with a gloss black strip in between. There’s also a rear spoiler and sharkfin antenna to add to the premiumness, while the chunkily-clad bumper replicates the front-end’s aggression.

    Hyundai Bayon

    Interior

    Inside, the Bayon gets a futuristic interior theme that we have seen on the global-spec i20 before. This includes a curved dual-screen setup on the dashboard, slim vertical AC vents positioned lower down with climate controls sandwiched in between and a four-spoke steering wheel with the ‘morse-code’ Hyundai logo from cars like the Verna and Venue.

    Hyundai Bayon

    Furthermore, you also have a dual-tone black and white cabin theme. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice the quirky circular door handles and speakers on the door pads which add even more distinction to its cabin.

    Features

    Along with the design and interiors, Hyundai has also confirmed a few features, such as:

    • Dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Generative AI Assistant based on Perplexity AI

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Automatic climate control

    • Adaptive cruise control

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Connected car technology with OTA (Over-the-air) updates

    • Customisable drive modes

    • Bose premium sound system

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 2x Front USB Type-C charging ports.

    Besides this, it is also likely to be equipped with tech such as a sunroof (remains to be seen if either panoramic or single-pane), rear AC vents, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and rear sunshades.

    Hyundai Bayon

    Safety

    The Bayon is expected to be strong in the safety department as well, and these images confirm the presence of front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB).

    Besides these, it is likely to also receive standard safety kit such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

    Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the Bayon will be offered with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive

    Launch Date And Expected Price

    Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the Bayon in India on October 26. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV are already open, with deliveries scheduled to begin next month. Check out this story for more details.

    Rivals

    Besides its own sibling, the Creta, the Bayon will compete with cars like the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate and the MG Astor.

    CarDekho Says…

    Hyundai’s Creta has long been the most popular choice in the compact SUV segment, outselling some of its competitors multiple times over. And now, with the Creta set to get larger and more opulent, the Bayon will take its place as a more youthful and unconventional take on the idea of an SUV. With the extensive details revealed so far, we are sure that Hyundai is set to offer a well-rounded and appealing package, although we wish it also gives it more powertrain choices in the future. 

    Hyundai Bayon

    Nonetheless, it looks like an exciting car and we are eager to witness its launch later this month. Also, with the Bayon set to be positioned underneath the Creta, it is likely to get aggressive pricing, which could make for a well-appealing deal. 

    What are your thoughts on the Bayon? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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