Hyundai Motors India has gifted para-archer Sheetal Devi a brand new Hyundai Bayon. One of the few athletes who deserve everyone’s unwavering support and appreciation, para-archer Sheetal Devi won two gold medals and one silver medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in October 2026. Back in September 2026, she was also appointed as the brand ambassador of Hyundai.

Hyundai Bayon Overview

The Hyundai Bayon was launched recently, and it sits in the popular compact SUV segment. Being slightly bigger than the Venue and slightly smaller than the Creta, the Bayon is a great choice for many who prefer a tech-focused SUV package.

The front of the Bayon is handsome as it features Hyundai’s signature LED DRLs, along with a dual LED projector headlamp setup that is reminiscent of the global Hyundai SUVs. Moving to the side, it features 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and roof rails! At the back, you’re greeted by LED tail lamps and a high-mounted LED stop lamp that is situated in the middle of the rear spoiler. Our image gallery will give you a closer look at its intricate design elements.

Coming to the inside, the Bayon features a clean cabin that is dominated by the dual 12.3-inch digital screen setup. The cabin is available in two different colors: a dual-tone black and olive grey and an all-black with red highlights. Moreover, it also features leatherette upholstery on the seats, steering wheel, and gear shift knob for a premium feel.

The feature department is where the Bayon will truly win you over. It comes loaded with gizmos like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with generative AI, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car with OTA updates, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless mobile charger, ambient lighting, and rear AC vents. If you’d like to know more about its variant-wise features, then tap this link.

If you’re a family person and safety is your number one priority, then don’t worry, as it equally packs a good number of safety features. The Bayon comes with safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), ABS with EBD, 360-degree surround view camera with a blind-spot monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist (HSA), front, side and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a dashcam.

Coming to engine options, the Bayon is currently only available in a single powertrain, a 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Hyundai Bayon Specifications Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT Drivetrain FWD

- MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Other Car Owned By Sheetal Devi

The Bayon will be the second addition to her garage, but let’s have a look at her other car:

Mahindra Scorpio N

Amazed by Sheetal Devi’s extraordinary courage and exceptional performances at the Asian Para Games, Mahindra’s chairman, Anand Mahindra, wanted to gift her a car when she was just 16 years old! However, Devi decided to wait till she was 18, and finally decided to choose a Scorpio N, which is a car that stole her heart. She also stated that the car’s capability of tackling rough roads in her village made her pick this car and definitely made the correct choice.

CarDekho Says…

At CarDekho, we would first like to congratulate Sheetal Devi on collecting her brand new Hyundai Bayon, and also thank you for representing India on a global stage. Just like her strong courage, her car collection also carries a strong personality, as she clearly has a soft spot for SUVs. At last, we would like to applaud Hyundai for supporting athletes who are not only a definition of resilience but also make the entire country proud!