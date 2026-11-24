2026 has to be a mixed year to be an NVIDIA fan. Whilst their GPUs are currently skyrocketing in price, their stock prices, on the other hand, have gone through one hell of a ride in the past couple of days. But what if I told you that your laptops and CPUs aren’t the only machines you use that come with NVIDIA chips inside them? You might be surprised to know that some cars that you see in your daily routine have NVIDIA chips inside them. Which is why, in today’s story, we’ll explore which cars that are currently sold in India come with an NVIDIA chipset inside.

Before we dive into the list, you should note that almost every car on this list features an NVIDIA chip or software that powers the infotainment system.

1. Hyundai Venue

We kick this list off with the Hyundai Venue which comes with Hyundai’s connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC) system, which is accelerated by NVIDIA. The Venue features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, which is impressive for a car of this size. Its infotainment system also comes with over-the-air updates that basically work like how you update your mobile or laptop. Additionally, its infotainment package comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai Bluelink connected car tech, and is paired to an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

The Venue’s infotainment system is also very easy to use with a slick user interface and crisp graphics.

2. Hyundai Bayon

The Hyundai Bayon also comes with the same screens as the Venue. And while it gets all the features of the Venue’s infotainment system, the Bayon one-ups it by coming with generative AI voice assistance featuring Perplexity AI, ultimately lets you have a conversation with the car!

3. Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento also has a similar connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC) system, as seen on its Hyundai siblings, paired with its 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, accelerated by an NVIDIA chip. The Sorento comes with KIA AI assistance, which uses Perplexity AI that lets you have interactive conversation with the car, along with over-the-air software updates. Like any other KIA, the Sorento is loaded with gizmos, as its infotainment package includes wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and is paired to a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

4. Volvo EX90

The fourth car on this list is the Volvo EX90, which features dual NVIDIA AGX ORIN system-on-chip (SOC), capable of more than 250 trillion operations per second! It also comes with over-the-air software updates, making the EX90 capable of implementing new features, similar to how you update your mobile phone.

The EX 90 does need such a powerful chip for its 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system as almost all of the car’s functions including minor bits such as adjusting your ORVMs or steering position. The screen comes with in-built Google and has an interface that’s fast and slick. Audiophiles can also rejoice as you get a crisp sounding 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system, which promises a concert-like experience.

5. Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric comes with an NVIDIA DRIVE AV software, powering the Mercedes’ MB.OS platform. This NVIDIA software basically learns from your driving data and assists you in decision making, basically, acting as a fail-safe in worst-case scenarios. The CLA Electric is also the first Mercedes-Benz to get this platform, as it comes with Mercedes-Benz user experience (MBUX) with Virtual Assistant that introduces augmented reality navigation and Generative AI like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Bing that can be accessed via a central 14-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Like any other Mercedes, the infotainment system is one of the best and comes with slick graphics, plenty of features and has multiple customisation options.

6. Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

The GLC Electric features an NVIDIA chip, through Mercedes’ MB.OS platform. Whilst the exact software is unknown, it does feature Mercedes’ MB.OS platform. But the highlight of the GLC Electric is its massive 39-inch Hyperscreen display, which connects the digital driver’s, touchscreen infotainment, and the front passenger display, all in one!

Stay tuned for our review on CarDekho to see how this infotainment system works and how it is to use.

7. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The last car on this is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which comes equipped with Mercedes' MB.OS featuring a NVIDIA Drive AGX Orin system-on-a-chip, alongside NVIDIA’s Hyperion architecture, and a full-stack DRIVE AV L4-software. This complex set of software and chips not only assists in infotainment responsiveness, but also in safety features like Level-2 Plus advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

It also comes with Mercedes’ Superscreen setup consisting of a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The S-Class also comes with ChatGPT, so you can converse with your car. With three massive screens dominating the dashboard, you do need a powerful chip to keep them running flawlessly and fast.

CarDekho Says…

In today’s time, almost every car is now getting more complicated with added technology and electronics that you might not have heard of before. Which is why having powerful and reliable chips has become a borderline necessity. And NVIDIA slowly becoming the choice for automotive manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes-Benz gives a clear signal of its high-quality chips.

With powerful chips in mass-market cars like the Venue, Bayon and Sorento, more buyers have access to a crisp and quick UI interface. Moreover, it’s also good to see that luxury cars are continuing to push the boundaries in terms of innovation and featuring NVIDIA chips strong enough to put your gaming PC to shame!