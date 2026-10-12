2026 Hyundai Bayon Explained In Images: Quirky Interior, Panoramic Sunroof And Key Details Revealed!

Indian car buyers are flooded with a lot of SUV choices, whether it is a sub-4m SUV or even a compact SUV that is over 4m in length. Even though Hyundai has dominated this segment so far with the Creta, it is now creating a completely new category of crossover SUVs, and this is where the newly revealed Bayon comes in.

The Bayon slots in between the Venue and the upcoming next-gen Creta, which will grow in size. In this story, we take a detailed look at the newest SUV by Hyundai, and all the details we know about it so far:

Design

Looking up front, it gets a bold and sharp-looking face, with slim LED DRLs that don’t follow the connected-look trend.

The LED headlamps are placed below the DRLs, and it gets a silver skid plate over the front bumper to add a rugged feel to it.

The DRLs are connected with black trim, and the Hyundai logo sits on top of the hood.

Coming to the profile, it becomes obvious that Hyundai is trying to give the Bayon a rugged look, with chunky side cladding and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The side profile of the Bayon features muscular sculpted elements, which add to its tough appeal.

It gets black roof rails, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, a shark-fin antenna, body-coloured door handles, and a blacked-out B-pillar.

At the rear, it gets a similar LED taillight setup to the front DRLs, a squared-off tailgate, along with an integrated roof spoiler.

The boot has the Hyundai logo and the Bayon badge on it, so that you aren't confused about what you are looking at.

On the bottom, the rear bumper also follows the muscular look with a silver skid plate, and reverse lamps are integrated neatly into it.

Interior

The cabin feels entirely different from what other Hyundai cars offer, and is shared with the international-spec i20 hatchback.

The dashboard has dual-tone cabin theme and a curved screen setup, which comprises of dual displays.

It also has vertical slim AC vents, and placed in between is the new automatic climate control panel.

The Bayon has unique elements such as circular inside door handles and the premium sound system, which also has circular speakers.

It gets a similar steering wheel as the Venue and Verna, with a new Morse-code Hyundai logo on it.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Bayon is offered with a large dual-display setup which comprises a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

It also gets a new vertical-oriented automatic climate control panel, front ventilated seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, and premium Bose sound system.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, automatic high beam, automatic emergency braking, auto-headlights and lane keep assist.

To give a detailed view around the car, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera with multiple view angles, which is also used for blind view monitoring.

Alongside, it features front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain Options

The Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmissions.

Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Price & Rivals

The new Bayon is confirmed to be launched on 26th October and is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), since it will be positioned below the Creta.

It will rival the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and the platform sibling, Hyundai Creta.

CarDekho Says…

The Bayon offers a distinctive new design, with rugged looks, sculpted body panels that make it appear more bulky, slim LED lights that, unlike most of its rivals, don’t follow the connected light trend. With a new cabin layout, it feels entirely new, with vertical AC vents, circular door handles, and speakers, adding to the quirkiness of the Bayon. It will be interesting to see how well Hyundai prices it once it gets launched on 26th October.