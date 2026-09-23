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    Hyundai Opens Bookings For Bayon In India, Launch Expected In October 2026

    The Bayon is a crossover SUV and it will slot between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai’s India lineup

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Sep 23, 2026 14:08 IST
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    Published OnSep 23, 2026 11:47 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 23, 2026 14:08 IST
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    Hyundai Bayon

    After releasing a bunch of short clips teasing the design details of the upcoming Hyundai Bayon crossover SUV, the carmaker has now announced that it has opened bookings for the same. Hyundai is accepting bookings for the crossover SUV both online and its authorised dealerships across the country for an amount of Rs 11,000. The Bayon will slot between the Venue and the Creta in Hyundai’s India lineup.

    Here’s what you need to know about the Bayon before putting your name down for it:

    A Minimalistic Exterior Design

    From the teaser images and videos released so far, it can be observed that the India-spec Bayon gets inverted L-shaped LED DRLs connected by a sleek black trim. The crossover SUV vertically stacked LED headlights that flank a small grille located in the bumper. Hyundai has also confirmed that it will sit in the compact SUV segment, with an approximate length of 4.2 metres.

    Hyundai Bayon

    Its crossover bodystyle is more pronounced when viewed from the sides. Hyundai has given it a sloping roofline, an upward kink in the windowline near the C-pillar, and roof rails. The India-spec Bayon also comes with dual-tone alloy wheels with an interesting pattern.

    Hyundai Bayon

    Key highlights at the rear include a roof-integrated spoiler, inverted L-shaped tail lights, the ‘Hyundai’ logo and the ‘Bayon’ badge on the tailgate, and a wiper.

    Hyundai Bayon

    What About Its Cabin?

    Hyundai had recently shared a couple of teaser sketches of the Bayon’s interior. From that, we can make out that it has a 3-spoke steering wheel and a connected-screens setup as seen on most of its newer offerings. It feels quite similar to what we have seen on the recently launched Brazilian-spec new-generation i20.

    Hyundai i20

    *Brazil-spec Hyundai i20 interior for representation

    Expect Hyundai to equip it with leatherette upholstery all around the cabin to enrich the overall interior experience.

    In terms of features, the Bayon is likely to get dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and probably even rear sunshades. Hyundai could offer it with safety tech such as six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Powertrains On Offer

    Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon will be offered with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, borrowed from the Creta. This will have a choice of manual and CVT gearbox options. Here are the specifications of this powertrain from the Creta:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    Expected Price And Rivals

    The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Since it will slot alongside the Creta, it will face competition from similar rivals such as the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and its own sibling, the much loved, Hyundai Creta.

    Hyundai Bayon

    CarDekho Says…

    As the festive season of 2026 is approaching, things are expected to heat up in the Indian automotive industry, and Hyundai – in its known fashion – is getting ready with another key launch. The Bayon could be an important product since it will sit in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, which has been ever booming in the Indian automotive market.

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Bayon

    1 comment
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    J
    julius
    Sep 23, 2026, 2:14:58 PM

    what is it on road price?

      Reply
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