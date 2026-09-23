Hyundai Opens Bookings For Bayon In India, Launch Expected In October 2026

After releasing a bunch of short clips teasing the design details of the upcoming Hyundai Bayon crossover SUV, the carmaker has now announced that it has opened bookings for the same. Hyundai is accepting bookings for the crossover SUV both online and its authorised dealerships across the country for an amount of Rs 11,000. The Bayon will slot between the Venue and the Creta in Hyundai’s India lineup.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bayon before putting your name down for it:

A Minimalistic Exterior Design

From the teaser images and videos released so far, it can be observed that the India-spec Bayon gets inverted L-shaped LED DRLs connected by a sleek black trim. The crossover SUV vertically stacked LED headlights that flank a small grille located in the bumper. Hyundai has also confirmed that it will sit in the compact SUV segment, with an approximate length of 4.2 metres.

Its crossover bodystyle is more pronounced when viewed from the sides. Hyundai has given it a sloping roofline, an upward kink in the windowline near the C-pillar, and roof rails. The India-spec Bayon also comes with dual-tone alloy wheels with an interesting pattern.

Key highlights at the rear include a roof-integrated spoiler, inverted L-shaped tail lights, the ‘Hyundai’ logo and the ‘Bayon’ badge on the tailgate, and a wiper.

What About Its Cabin?

Hyundai had recently shared a couple of teaser sketches of the Bayon’s interior. From that, we can make out that it has a 3-spoke steering wheel and a connected-screens setup as seen on most of its newer offerings. It feels quite similar to what we have seen on the recently launched Brazilian-spec new-generation i20.

*Brazil-spec Hyundai i20 interior for representation

Expect Hyundai to equip it with leatherette upholstery all around the cabin to enrich the overall interior experience.

In terms of features, the Bayon is likely to get dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and probably even rear sunshades. Hyundai could offer it with safety tech such as six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrains On Offer

Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon will be offered with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, borrowed from the Creta. This will have a choice of manual and CVT gearbox options. Here are the specifications of this powertrain from the Creta:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Since it will slot alongside the Creta, it will face competition from similar rivals such as the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and its own sibling, the much loved, Hyundai Creta.

CarDekho Says…

As the festive season of 2026 is approaching, things are expected to heat up in the Indian automotive industry, and Hyundai – in its known fashion – is getting ready with another key launch. The Bayon could be an important product since it will sit in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, which has been ever booming in the Indian automotive market.