2026 Hyundai Bayon Dimensions Revealed, How Big Is Hyundai’s Second Compact SUV?

The talk of the town recently has been the new Hyundai Bayon, which was revealed yesterday. Set to become Hyundai’s second product in the compact SUV segment in India, it will be positioned between the Venue and Creta and will come with a quirky styling package, lots of features and a new interior borrowed from the global-spec i20. In this story, let’s take a closer look at the SUV’s dimensions and see if it hits the sweet spot in terms of sizing:

Dimensions

Parameter Hyundai Bayon Length 4245 mm Width 1810 mm Height 1570 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Boot Space 440 litres

As seen above, the Bayon is about 4245 mm in length, which is about 230 mm longer than the Venue, and 85 mm shorter than the current-generation Creta. You can also check out how the Bayon compares to the Creta in this story.

Do note that the Creta is all set to receive a new generation in early 2027, with its length expected to grow to around 4.5 metres.

In terms of width however, it is actually 20 mm wider than the current Creta.

When it comes to height, the Bayon is about 65 mm shorter than the Creta, due to its crossover-like styling.

It also offers a spacious 440-litre boot that outclasses rivals like the Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Disclaimer: Dimensions mentioned above are of the European-spec Bayon. The Indian version may have changes in this department, considering it is the non N-Line model.

About The Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai’s Creta has been dominating the compact SUV segment for nearly a decade, across two generations and now the carmaker wants to expand further in this space with the new Bayon. The upcoming SUV features a crossover-ish stance with a futuristic fascia comprising slim inverted ‘L-shaped’ LED DRLs, LED headlamps and a silver skid plate on the bumper. Other notable design elements include 17-inch alloy wheels, sharkfin antenna, LED taillamps and chunky cladding on the wheel arches.

Inside, the Bayon borrows its dashboard from the global-spec i20 and is equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch curved displays for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, Bose sound system and automatic climate control.

Safety is strong too, with multiple airbags, a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB).

Powertrains

The Bayon will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and automatic gearboxes. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon is slated to be launched on October 26. It is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out this story for more details.

It will rival cars like the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

With Creta getting even bigger and luxurious with the upcoming new generation, the Bayon has an important task cut out, which is to maintain and expand Hyundai’s footprint in the compact SUV segment. When it comes to dimensions, it could hit a sweet spot and, with competitive pricing, it may even attract buyers shopping in lower segments. However, a lot of details remain unconfirmed and we await its launch later this month.

Do you think the Bayon hits the sweet spot in terms of its size? Let us know in the comments below!