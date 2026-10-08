2026 Honda Elevate ZX Variant Explained In Detail; Should You Buy The One-Below Top Variant?

The Honda Elevate facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Elevate can be had in a total of six variants: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Black.

The ZX variant of the Honda Elevate is priced at Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the one with manual transmission, and Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT automatic transmission version.

The ZX variant sits just one variant below the top-spec ZX Plus variant of the Honda Elevate lineup and offers almost all of the plush features that are offered in the top model. The ZX variant is for sure one of the most feature-loaded trims on offer, and also gets all of the design highlights as seen on the higher ZX Plus variant. If you're looking to bring home the Elevate without stretching your budget, here's everything that the ZX variant has to offer:

2026 Honda Elevate ZX: Exterior

The Honda Elevate has always been a good-looking car, but with the facelift being launched, the design updates make it look even better now. Honda has given the SUV a redesigned front fascia, unique lighting elements, and an updated rear. Here's a look at what the ZX variant gets on the outside:

Starting with the front, the Honda Elevate ZX gets a bold and upright fascia featuring LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs, a new mesh grille with gloss black design elements, a redesigned bumper with a skid plate, and body-coloured housing for the LED projector fog lights. The Honda logo now sits on the bonnet. The overall design looks rugged yet modern.

From the side, the ZX variant comes with black-painted body cladding, dual-tone (black+paint) door lower garnish, roof rail garnish, shark fin antenna, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, and rides on 17-inch black and dark clear finish alloy wheels. All of this, combined with a boxy silhouette and big windows, gives the Elevate a very proportionate stance.

At the rear, the Elevate ZX features connected LED taillights, an integrated roof spoiler, and a rear skid plate on the updated bumper that gives the rear profile a clean and sporty appearance. Everything on the outside resembles that of the top-spec ZX Plus variant.

The Honda Elevate is offered in seven different colours: Nordic Forest Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX: Interior

On the inside, the ZX variant of the 2026 Honda Elevate features an appealing interior with a dual-tone theme and leatherette upholstery. The dashboard comes finished in a dual-tone Ivory and Black colour scheme with gloss black inserts, along with soft-touch leatherette inserts, which can also be seen on the door pads.

The seats are also finished in a contrasting White leatherette upholstery. The centre space is taken by a free-standing infotainment screen, while the AC vents are placed below the said infotainment screen, along with controls to adjust the flow. The steering wheel features a three-spoke design with Gun Metallic garnish and offers both tilt and telescopic adjustment for enhanced driving comfort. The steering wheel and gear knob are both wrapped in leatherette.

Speaking of usability, the cabin gets a front armrest with storage, a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, a 4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat, adjustable headrests, and rear AC vents. The rear seats also offer a central armrest with cup holders and front seat back pockets. It also gets a rear parcel shelf, a boot storage lamp, and 60:40 split rear seats. The overall space and comfort inside are nothing to complain about; the cabin of the Elevate is one of the most spacious in the segment with ample knee room and headroom, along with decent shoulder room to accommodate three adults seated at the rear.

If you would like to take a closer look at the Honda Elevate’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX: Features

The one-below-top ZX variant of the Honda Elevate comes with a long list of features. It does miss out on a few bells and whistles, but the equipment list seems good for the price. You get all the basic and premium amenities that you would require, leaving hardly any scope for complaints.

Starting with the list of features, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 8-speaker audio system (4 speakers + 4 tweeters), a digital + analogue instrument cluster with 7-inch colour TFT MID, a digital speedometer, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, orange ambient lighting, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charger, connected car tech, keyless entry, push-button start, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and a 12V power socket in the front.

Some features that are missing here as compared to the top-spec ZX Plus variant are electrically powered front seats, ventilated rear seats, and a 360-degree camera. Everything else is the same.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX: Safety

In terms of safety, Honda already offers a strong baseline with multiple safety features standard across all variants. You also start to get a Level-2 ADAS from this variant onwards.

The equipment list on the ZX variant consists of a lane watch camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill hold control, rear camera, rear parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, auto-dimming IRVM, all-wheel disc brakes (CVT only), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (CVT only), central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX: Engine Specifications

The Honda Elevate Facelift is offered only with a single engine option, which is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. If you’re buying the ZX variant, you can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission option.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Elevate:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT

MT- Manual Transmission; CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

2026 Honda Elevate: Price And Rivals

Prices for the updated Honda Elevate range between Rs 11.80 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The Honda Elevate faces competition from the likes of other mid-size SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Citroen Aircross X, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Honda Elevate ZX is priced at Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT automatic, and gets almost everything you would expect from the higher ZX Plus.

The ZX variant however, gets the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with both manual and CVT options. The only notable differences compared to the ZX Plus are electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated rear seats and a 360-degree camera, along with the dual-tone exterior paint option. For these additions, the ZX Plus asks for a sizeable Rs 1.41 lakh premium over the ZX, which is difficult to justify. Unless you specifically want these extra conveniences, the ZX packs in almost everything you need and is the variant that justifies its stronger value-for-money proposition.