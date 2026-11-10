Honda Elevate’s One-above-base V Variant Explained In Images

The Honda Elevate was introduced in 2023 in India, and was recently given its first major refresh. With the latest update, the compact SUV has not only got some design upgrades, but it is also available with some additional equipment. Honda is offering the new Elevate in a total of six variants: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Black. In this story, let’s check out the one-above-base V trim of the SUV in detailed images:

Price

The Elevate’s range starts at Rs 11.80 lakh onwards. However, the price deatild of the Elevate V is as follows:

Price Manual CVT Elevate V Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 13.79 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The V variant of the Elevate starts at Rs 12.29 lakh for the manual gearbox variant. Meanwhile, the CVT automatic powertrain is priced at Rs 13.79 lakh onwards. Do not that Honda charges Rs 8000 extra depending on the colour you choose.

Exterior

Honda has provided the one-above-base V variant of the facelifted Elevate with the same redesigned grille in a gloss-black finish as seen on all other variants. While it does get dual-pod LED projector headlights and eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, the V variant misses out on the three-piece lighting in the grille as seen from the next-in-line VX trim. The V variant also comes with LED front fog lamps, which are absent here, and come in body-coloured housings. Other details like the hood-mounted Honda logo and the silver-finished skid plate are available right from the base-spec SV variant of the new Honda Elevate.

From the sides, you will notice body-coloured door handles and ORVM housings, which also feature the LED turn indicators. It does not, however, come with the LaneWatch camera – located on the underside of the left wing mirror – that is on offer from the next-in-line VX variant. Honda has skipped out on providing it with silver-finished roof rails, which again, are available from the VX variant onwards.

The body side cladding is finished in standard black paint, whereas it has a piano-black look from the higher-spec ZX variant. The V variant of the facelifted Honda Elevate is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels with covers but the SUV’s VX trim comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. You can also notice a shark fin antenna that is available as standard on the new Elevate.

Its rear has a connected LED tail light setup, but the central portion still does not feature illumination, considering this is one of the lower-spec variants. It does, however, come with a rear spoiler and defogger (climbing one step up in the variant ladder gets you a wiper too), as well as an ‘Elevate’ badge on the bottom left side of the tailgate and a tall bumper with a chunky silver-finished skid plate. You would also notice the presence of rear parking sensors in the bumper that are part of the government-mandated standard safety equipment.

Colour Options

Honda is offering the updated Elevate SUV in a total of seven monotone colourways, on the V trim. These are: Radiant Red Metallic, Nordic Forest Pearl, Platinum White, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. We have already done the detailed ‘variant-wise colour options’ story to help you pick the SUV in the shade of your choice.

Interior

The cabin of the V variant has a two-tone ivory and black theme. It has a 3-spoke steering wheel with audio controls (sans the leather wrap and gloss-black finish), fabric seat upholstery and adjustable headrests for all occupants. The steering wheel, thankfully, also has tilt and telescopic adjustments on offer in the V variant.

While it does get a front centre armrest with storage, it misses out on an armrest for those seated at the back.

Honda also offers the V variant with 60:40 split-folding rear seats and a rear parcel tray. That said, there’s no illumination for the sunvisors and the boot in the V trim of the new Honda Elevate.

Features And Safety

In terms of equipment, the facelifted Elevate’s V variant comes with more than just the basics. It is provided with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 4-speaker sound system, and connected car tech. Honda also offers it with a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and paddle shifters (CVT only).

However, if you prefer premium amenities such as a single-pane sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front and rear seats, and a wireless phone charger, you would have to stretch up to the higher-spec variants of the 2026 Honda Elevate.

The V variant’s safety net comprises six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, all-wheel disc brakes (CVT only), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (CVT only), a rear parking camera, and hill-start assist. Being a lower-spec variant, the Elevate’s V trim lacks a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, an auto-dimming IRVM, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

We have already covered the complete variant-wise features on offer with the new Elevate to help you select the variant of your choice.

Engine And Transmission Options

Honda has not tinkered with the powertrain department of the Elevate and continues to offer it with the same naturally aspirated petrol engine as the pre-facelift model. Here’s a look at its technical specifications:

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 15.31 kmpl(MT)/ 16.61 kmpl (CVT)

*CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The V variant is the entry-level trim to have the new Honda Elevate with the CVT automatic option. Our detailed report on variant-wise powertrain options of the updated SUV will help you in picking the right engine and gearbox for your needs.

Rivals

The 2026 Honda Elevate competes against the Hyundai Creta and Bayon, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Victoris, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Citroen Aircross X, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

CarDekho Says…

Although the V variant is not as well equipped as some of the higher-spec trims, it does get plenty of features to cover more than just the basics. Honda’s thoughtfulness of providing it with some good-to-have amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear parking camera, and a well-loaded safety kit, does make it a worthy purchase for buyers on a tight budget.

Not to forget, it also opens the door to the automatic transmission option of the SUV, further increasing the convenience factor.