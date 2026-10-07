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    2026 Honda Elevate Variants Explained: What Does Each Variant Get And Which One Should You Buy?

    The updated Honda Elevate is available in multiple personalities; find out which variant of the new Elevate is best suited for your needs

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Oct 07, 2026 17:25 IST
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    Published OnOct 07, 2026 18:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 07, 2026 17:25 IST
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    2026 Honda Elevate Variants Explained

    Honda has finally launched the Elevate Facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest SUV is offered in six variants, each catering to a different set of buyers with varying feature and powertrain requirements. While the lower trims are designed to focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology. 

    The updated Honda Elevate is offered in a total of 6 variants: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Black. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

    2026 Honda Elevate: Exterior

    Feature

    SV

    V

    VX

    ZX

    ZX Plus

    ZX Plus Black

    LED projector headlights

    LED DRL’s 

    Connected LED light bar in grille

    LED projector fog lights 

    Glossy black front mesh grille

    ORVM with LED turn indicators

    LED taillights

    Connected LED rear light bar

    Roof rail garnish

    Shark-fin antenna

    Integrated rear tailgate spoiler

    Wheels

    16-inch steel rims

    16-inch steel rims with wheel cover

    17-inch black & clear finish alloy wheels 

    17-inch black & dark clear finish alloy wheels 

    17-inch black & dark clear finish alloy wheels 

    17-inch gloss black painted alloy wheels

    Dual-tone exterior paint

    Black painted body cladding.

    Door lower garnish

    Black

    Black

    Black

    Dual-tone (black + paint)

    Dual-tone (black + paint)

    Gloss black

    Front skid plate

    Rear skid plate

    • The base SV variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps, connected LED bars in the grille and at the rear, and roof rail garnishing. 

    • Connected LED lights in the front and rear can be had from the VX variant onwards.

    2026 Honda Elevate New Connected Lights

    • Features like LED projector headlights, LED taillights, front and rear skid plates, gloss black front grille, and a shark fin antenna are offered across all variants. 

    • The top three variants boast exclusive premium touches like black painted body cladding and dual-tone door lower garnish.

    • The dual-tone exterior colour scheme is exclusive to the ZX Plus variant. 

    The Honda Elevate is offered in seven different colours: Nordic Forest Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl. Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

    To have a closer look at the 2026 Honda Elevate, check out our detailed image gallery.

    2026 Honda Elevate: Interior 

    Feature

    SV

    V

    VX

    ZX

    ZX Plus

    ZX Plus Black

    Cabin theme 

    Dual-tone Ivory and Black

    Dual-tone Ivory and Black

    Dual-tone Ivory and Black

    Dual-tone Ivory and Black

    Dual-tone Ivory and Black

    Sporty Black

    Soft-touch finishing

    Dashboard And Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric (with stitching)

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    3-spoke steering wheel with controls

    Steering wheel garnish

    ✅ (Gun Metallic)

    ✅ (Gun Metallic)

    ✅ (Gun Metallic)

    ✅ (Piano Black)

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob 

    Orange ambient lighting 

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Soft-touch door lining armrest pad

    ✅ (Fabric)

    ✅ (Leatherette)

    ✅ (Leatherette)

    ✅ (Leatherette)

    Front centre armrest with storage

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Front & rear door pocket LED light.

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    60:40 split rear seats

    Boot storage illumination lamp

    Front seat back pocket

    Rear parcel shelf

    • The SV variant has a very basic cabin package, offering just the essentials.

    • The SV, V, and VX variants offer fabric seat upholstery, while the higher variants boast a premium leatherette upholstery with soft-touch finishing.

    • The dual-tone cabin theme remains the same across all variants. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Interior

    • Premium touches like ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with garnishing, and a soft-touch door lining armrest pad can be had from the VX variant onwards.

    2026 Honda Elevate Ambient Lighting

    • A tilt and telescopic steering, height-adjustable driver’s seat, front centre armrest with storage, and 60:40 split rear seats can be seen on all variants. 

    2026 Honda Elevate: Comfort And Convenience Features

    Feature

    SV

    V

    VX

    ZX

    ZX Plus

    ZX Plus Black

    Keyless entry 

    Push-button start 

    Automatic headlights 

    Follow-me-home headlights

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Electric sunroof 

    Electrically powered driver seat

    ✅ (8-way)

    ✅ (8-way)

    Electrically powered co-driver seat

    ✅ (4-way)

    ✅ (4-way)

    Ventilated front seats

    ✅ 

    Ventilated rear seats

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs 

    ✅ (adjust only)

    ✅ (adjust only)

    Climate control 

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Rear AC vents 

    PM2.5 air filter

    Adaptive cruise control

    Paddle shifters 

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    Wireless phone charger 

    Front sun visors with vanity mirror 

    ✅ (with illumination)

    ✅ (with illumination)

    ✅ (with illumination)

    ✅ (with illumination)

    Driver-side one-touch up/down power window operation

    USB Type-C ports (2x rear)

    USB Type-C ports (1x front)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    12V power socket (front)

    • Standard list of features includes keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and front sun visors with a vanity mirror. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Climate Controls

    • Most of the convenience features, like a sunroof, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a wireless phone charger, are available from the VX variant.

    • The premium amenities such as powered front seats and ventilated front and rear seats are reserved for the top-spec ZX Plus and ZX Plus Black variants. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Rear Ventilated Seats

    2026 Honda Elevate: Infotainment 

    Feature

    SV

    V

    VX

    ZX

    ZX Plus

    ZX Plus Black

    Infotainment system 

    ✅ (8-inch)

    ✅ (8 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Digital + analogue instrument cluster with colour TFT MID

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (7 inch)

    Digital speedometer

    Premium sound system

    4-speakers 

    6 speakers (4 speakers + 2 tweeters)

    8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

    8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

    8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

    Steering wheel-mounted controls

    Connected car tech

    • The base-spec SV variant misses out on a music system and speakers altogether. It can be had only from the upper V trim, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen unit with a 4-speaker audio system.

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and steering-mounted controls can be seen on all variants that incorporate a touchscreen infotainment system. The top-spec variants further offer a larger screen size and a more premium audio system. 

    • Connected car tech is offered right from the V variant onwards.

    • All variants come equipped with an instrument cluster incorporating a 7-inch colour TFT MID and a digital speedometer.   

    2026 Honda Elevate: Safety 

    Feature

    SV

    V

    VX

    ZX

    ZX Plus

    ZX Plus Black

    Level-2 ADAS

    360-degree camera

    6 airbags

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    ABS with EBD

    Brake assist

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Traction control system (TCS)

    Hill start assist

    Lane watch camera

    Rear parking camera 

    Rear parking sensors

    Front parking sensors

    Rear wiper and washer 

    Rear defogger

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    3-point seatbelts for all seats

    Burglar alarm

    • Honda has ensured a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment like 6 airbags, ESP, TCS, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors offered as standard.

    • Features like a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS are available only on the higher variants.

    2026 Honda Elevate ORVM mounted 360-degree Camera

    • All-wheel disc brakes and electronic parking brake with auto-hold are available exclusively on the automatic transmission variants. 

    2026 Honda Elevate: Powertrain 

    Honda is offering the 2026 Elevate Facelift with a single engine option only. This engine is the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which also powered the outgoing model. The engine is offered with a choice of both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission option.  

    Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Elevate:

    Engine

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    Power (PS)

    121 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    145 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 7-speed CVT

    MT- manual transmission;  CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic)

    2026 Honda Elevate Engine

    To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

    2026 Honda Elevate: Price And Rivals

    Honda has priced the Elevate between Rs 11.80 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

    The Honda Elevate faces competition from the likes of other mid-size SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Citroen Aircross X, and the MG Astor

    CarDekho Says…

    The Honda Elevate facelift has a fairly straightforward variant lineup, but the jump in features between trims means there is a clear difference in what you get for your money. 

    The SV is best suited to buyers who want the Elevate at the lowest possible price, but the lack of an infotainment system makes the V a much more sensible starting point for most buyers. The V also gives you the option of a CVT, making it the most affordable automatic variant. 

    However, if you want the Elevate to feel properly loaded, the VX is where things start getting interesting. With features such as the sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, wireless charger and blind-view, it adds quite a bit without taking you all the way to the top of the range.

    The ZX is worth considering if you want the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, front ventilated seats and ADAS. But if you want the full feature package, the ZX Plus adds the 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, rear ventilated seats and powered front seats.

    As for the ZX Plus Black, it is primarily a styling-focused variant. The blacked-out exterior and sporty cabin do give it a distinctive look, but it does not add a significant amount of equipment over the regular ZX Plus. For most buyers, the VX looks like the sweet spot, while the ZX Plus is the variant to consider if features are your priority.

    Which variant feels like value for money? Let us know in the comments!

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