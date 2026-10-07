2026 Honda Elevate Variants Explained: What Does Each Variant Get And Which One Should You Buy?

Honda has finally launched the Elevate Facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest SUV is offered in six variants, each catering to a different set of buyers with varying feature and powertrain requirements. While the lower trims are designed to focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology.

The updated Honda Elevate is offered in a total of 6 variants: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Black. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

2026 Honda Elevate: Exterior

Feature SV V VX ZX ZX Plus ZX Plus Black LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRL’s ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected LED light bar in grille ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED projector fog lights ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Glossy black front mesh grille ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED taillights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected LED rear light bar ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rail garnish ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark-fin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Integrated rear tailgate spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch steel rims 16-inch steel rims with wheel cover 17-inch black & clear finish alloy wheels 17-inch black & dark clear finish alloy wheels 17-inch black & dark clear finish alloy wheels 17-inch gloss black painted alloy wheels Dual-tone exterior paint ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Black painted body cladding. ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Door lower garnish Black Black Black Dual-tone (black + paint) Dual-tone (black + paint) Gloss black Front skid plate ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear skid plate ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base SV variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps, connected LED bars in the grille and at the rear, and roof rail garnishing.

Connected LED lights in the front and rear can be had from the VX variant onwards.

Features like LED projector headlights, LED taillights, front and rear skid plates, gloss black front grille, and a shark fin antenna are offered across all variants.

The top three variants boast exclusive premium touches like black painted body cladding and dual-tone door lower garnish.

The dual-tone exterior colour scheme is exclusive to the ZX Plus variant.

The Honda Elevate is offered in seven different colours: Nordic Forest Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl. Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

To have a closer look at the 2026 Honda Elevate, check out our detailed image gallery.

2026 Honda Elevate: Interior

Feature SV V VX ZX ZX Plus ZX Plus Black Cabin theme Dual-tone Ivory and Black Dual-tone Ivory and Black Dual-tone Ivory and Black Dual-tone Ivory and Black Dual-tone Ivory and Black Sporty Black Soft-touch finishing ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dashboard And Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric (with stitching) Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette 3-spoke steering wheel with controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering wheel garnish ❌ ❌ ✅ (Gun Metallic) ✅ (Gun Metallic) ✅ (Gun Metallic) ✅ (Piano Black) Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear knob ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Orange ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Soft-touch door lining armrest pad ❌ ❌ ✅ (Fabric) ✅ (Leatherette) ✅ (Leatherette) ✅ (Leatherette) Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front & rear door pocket LED light. ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split rear seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Boot storage illumination lamp ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front seat back pocket ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parcel shelf ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The SV variant has a very basic cabin package, offering just the essentials.

The SV, V, and VX variants offer fabric seat upholstery, while the higher variants boast a premium leatherette upholstery with soft-touch finishing.

The dual-tone cabin theme remains the same across all variants.

Premium touches like ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with garnishing, and a soft-touch door lining armrest pad can be had from the VX variant onwards.

A tilt and telescopic steering, height-adjustable driver’s seat, front centre armrest with storage, and 60:40 split rear seats can be seen on all variants.

2026 Honda Elevate: Comfort And Convenience Features

Feature SV V VX ZX ZX Plus ZX Plus Black Keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic headlights ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Follow-me-home headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electric sunroof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically powered driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (8-way) ✅ (8-way) Electrically powered co-driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (4-way) ✅ (4-way) Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated rear seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ (adjust only) ✅ (adjust only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Climate control Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adaptive cruise control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front sun visors with vanity mirror ✅ ✅ ✅ (with illumination) ✅ (with illumination) ✅ (with illumination) ✅ (with illumination) Driver-side one-touch up/down power window operation ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-C ports (2x rear) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-C ports (1x front) ❌ ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) 12V power socket (front) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Standard list of features includes keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and front sun visors with a vanity mirror.

Most of the convenience features, like a sunroof, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a wireless phone charger, are available from the VX variant.

The premium amenities such as powered front seats and ventilated front and rear seats are reserved for the top-spec ZX Plus and ZX Plus Black variants.

2026 Honda Elevate: Infotainment

Feature SV V VX ZX ZX Plus ZX Plus Black Infotainment system ❌ ✅ (8-inch) ✅ (8 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital + analogue instrument cluster with colour TFT MID ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (7 inch) Digital speedometer ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Premium sound system ❌ 4-speakers 6 speakers (4 speakers + 2 tweeters) 8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters) 8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters) 8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters) Steering wheel-mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base-spec SV variant misses out on a music system and speakers altogether. It can be had only from the upper V trim, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen unit with a 4-speaker audio system.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and steering-mounted controls can be seen on all variants that incorporate a touchscreen infotainment system. The top-spec variants further offer a larger screen size and a more premium audio system.

Connected car tech is offered right from the V variant onwards.

All variants come equipped with an instrument cluster incorporating a 7-inch colour TFT MID and a digital speedometer.

2026 Honda Elevate: Safety

Feature SV V VX ZX ZX Plus ZX Plus Black Level-2 ADAS ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Brake assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill start assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Lane watch camera ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Burglar alarm ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Honda has ensured a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment like 6 airbags, ESP, TCS, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors offered as standard.

Features like a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS are available only on the higher variants.

All-wheel disc brakes and electronic parking brake with auto-hold are available exclusively on the automatic transmission variants.

2026 Honda Elevate: Powertrain

Honda is offering the 2026 Elevate Facelift with a single engine option only. This engine is the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which also powered the outgoing model. The engine is offered with a choice of both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission option.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Elevate:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power (PS) 121 PS Torque (Nm) 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed CVT

MT- manual transmission; CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

2026 Honda Elevate: Price And Rivals

Honda has priced the Elevate between Rs 11.80 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The Honda Elevate faces competition from the likes of other mid-size SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Citroen Aircross X, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Honda Elevate facelift has a fairly straightforward variant lineup, but the jump in features between trims means there is a clear difference in what you get for your money.

The SV is best suited to buyers who want the Elevate at the lowest possible price, but the lack of an infotainment system makes the V a much more sensible starting point for most buyers. The V also gives you the option of a CVT, making it the most affordable automatic variant.

However, if you want the Elevate to feel properly loaded, the VX is where things start getting interesting. With features such as the sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, wireless charger and blind-view, it adds quite a bit without taking you all the way to the top of the range.

The ZX is worth considering if you want the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, front ventilated seats and ADAS. But if you want the full feature package, the ZX Plus adds the 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, rear ventilated seats and powered front seats.

As for the ZX Plus Black, it is primarily a styling-focused variant. The blacked-out exterior and sporty cabin do give it a distinctive look, but it does not add a significant amount of equipment over the regular ZX Plus. For most buyers, the VX looks like the sweet spot, while the ZX Plus is the variant to consider if features are your priority.

Which variant feels like value for money? Let us know in the comments!