All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Honda Elevate Colour Options: Check Variant-wise Colours And New Nordic Forest Shade

    Not every Elevate gets every colour; here’s the shade you can have with the variant you want

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Oct 07, 2026 13:17 IST
    info icon
    Published OnOct 07, 2026 12:45 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 07, 2026 13:17 IST
    917 Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Honda Elevate Variant-wise Colours Explained

    The 2026 Honda Elevate has just gone on sale in India, and it marks the first major refresh for the compact SUV following its introduction in our market in 2023. With the midlife update, Honda has not only given the SUV a much sharper exterior look, but has also spruced things up on the inside and expanded its feature list as well. As part of the revisions, the new Elevate is available in 6 variants and also comes in a total of seven fresh colourway choices.

    If you are thinking of buying the updated Elevate SUV and want to check out the variant-wise availability of its colour options, here’s all of it for you:

    2026 Honda Elevate Colour Options

    Honda is offering the facelifted Elevate in seven colour options:

    • Crystal Black Pearl

    2026 Honda Elevate Crystal Black Pearl

    • Obsidian Blue Pearl

    2026 Honda Elevate Obsidian Blue Pearl

    • Radiant Red Metallic

    2026 Honda Elevate Radiant Red Metallic
    2026 Honda Elevate Radiant Red Metallic With Black Roof

    • Meteoroid Grey Metallic

    2026 Honda Elevate Meteoroid Gray Metallic

    • Lunar Silver Metallic

    2026 Honda Elevate Lunar Silver Metallic

    • Platinum White Pearl

    2026 Honda Elevate Platinum White Pearl
    2026 Honda Elevate Platinum White Pearl With Black Roof

    • Nordic Forest Pearl (NEW)

    2026 Honda Elevate Nordic Forest Pearl
    2026 Honda Elevate Nordic Forest Pearl With Black Roof

    It is also available with a black roof option in Nordic Forest Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic.

     

    Let’s now check out the variant-wise availability of the colourways on offer with the new Honda Elevate:

    Variant

    SV

    V

    VX

    ZX

    ZX Plus

    ZX Plus Black

    Radiant Red Metallic

    ✅*

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Nordic Forest Pearl

    ✅*

    Platinum White

    ✅*

    Lunar SIlver Metallic

    Meteoroid Gray Metallic

    Crystal Black Pearl

    *Available with Black-roof Option

    Features & Safety

    Honda has packed the new Elevate with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, first-in-class rear ventilated seats, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a premium 8-speaker sound system. Other equipment that’s present as well includes automatic climate control, a digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.

    2026 Honda Elevate Interior

    In terms of safety, the 2026 Honda Elevate gets front parking sensors (new), six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    2026 Honda Elevate 360-degree camera

    To know more about the Elevate facelift, check out the launch story of it.

    Powertrain Specifications

    No changes have been made under the hood of the SUV with the midlife update. It carries on with the same petrol engine as the pre-facelift model, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

    Power

    121 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    15.31 kmpl, 16.92 kmpl

    *CVT - continuously variable transmission

    2026 Honda Elevate Engine

    Price And Rivals 

    The facelifted Honda Elevate is priced in the range of Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It rekindles its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, Renault Duster, and Maruti Victoris. It also takes on similarly sized and priced SUV-coupes such as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

    CarDekho Says…

    With this update, Honda has grabbed the opportunity to add a fresh new colour called Nordic Forest Pearl, along with six others that are carried forward from the older Elevate.  In the Nordic Forest Pearl shade, this Honda elevates the overall appearance (pun intended), and with the black-roof option, it makes the SUV look even meaner and more rugged

    The Elevate offers a total of seven different shades, giving you plenty of options to choose from. This time around too, Honda has kept the colour palette classy and elegant. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

    Write your Comment on Honda Elevate

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Honda Elevate Colour Options: Check Variant-wise Colours And New Nordic Forest Shade
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience