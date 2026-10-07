2026 Honda Elevate Colour Options: Check Variant-wise Colours And New Nordic Forest Shade

The 2026 Honda Elevate has just gone on sale in India, and it marks the first major refresh for the compact SUV following its introduction in our market in 2023. With the midlife update, Honda has not only given the SUV a much sharper exterior look, but has also spruced things up on the inside and expanded its feature list as well. As part of the revisions, the new Elevate is available in 6 variants and also comes in a total of seven fresh colourway choices.

If you are thinking of buying the updated Elevate SUV and want to check out the variant-wise availability of its colour options, here’s all of it for you:

2026 Honda Elevate Colour Options

Honda is offering the facelifted Elevate in seven colour options:

Crystal Black Pearl

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Lunar Silver Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Nordic Forest Pearl (NEW)

It is also available with a black roof option in Nordic Forest Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic.

Let’s now check out the variant-wise availability of the colourways on offer with the new Honda Elevate:

Variant SV V VX ZX ZX Plus ZX Plus Black Radiant Red Metallic ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ❌ Obsidian Blue Pearl ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Nordic Forest Pearl ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ❌ Platinum White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ❌ Lunar SIlver Metallic ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Meteoroid Gray Metallic ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Crystal Black Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

*Available with Black-roof Option

Features & Safety

Honda has packed the new Elevate with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, first-in-class rear ventilated seats, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a premium 8-speaker sound system. Other equipment that’s present as well includes automatic climate control, a digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, the 2026 Honda Elevate gets front parking sensors (new), six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

To know more about the Elevate facelift, check out the launch story of it.

Powertrain Specifications

No changes have been made under the hood of the SUV with the midlife update. It carries on with the same petrol engine as the pre-facelift model, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 15.31 kmpl, 16.92 kmpl

*CVT - continuously variable transmission

Price And Rivals

The facelifted Honda Elevate is priced in the range of Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It rekindles its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, Renault Duster, and Maruti Victoris. It also takes on similarly sized and priced SUV-coupes such as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

CarDekho Says…

With this update, Honda has grabbed the opportunity to add a fresh new colour called Nordic Forest Pearl, along with six others that are carried forward from the older Elevate. In the Nordic Forest Pearl shade, this Honda elevates the overall appearance (pun intended), and with the black-roof option, it makes the SUV look even meaner and more rugged

The Elevate offers a total of seven different shades, giving you plenty of options to choose from. This time around too, Honda has kept the colour palette classy and elegant. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments below!