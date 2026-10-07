2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Powertrain Options Explained: Which Variant Gets The CVT Option?

Honda India has finally launched the Elevate facelift at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised compact SUV comes with a new fascia, new connected LED taillamps, new alloys, and a whole host of new features inside. But what hasn’t changed are the powertrains you get with the Elevate. The refreshed Elevate is available in four trims — SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus and ZX Plus Black

Powertrain Options

The refreshed Elevate still continues with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. However, not all variants get the same powertrain options.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT

MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Now let’s see which variant gets which powertrain option:

Trims 1.5-litre NA MT 1.5-litre NA CVT SV ✅ ❌ V ✅ ✅ VX ✅ ✅ ZX ✅ ✅ ZX Plus ✅ ✅* ZX Plus Black ✅ ✅

*Available In Dual-tone at an additional cost of Rs 20,000

The base variant, SV, is the only variant without an automatic transmission

All other variants give you the option of a manual or an automatic transmission

Features And Safety

The Elevate was never known to be extremely feature-rich, and the Elevate facelift doesn’t break that mould either. It still offers a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver’s display, ventilated front and rear seats, and power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats.

Safety has also been a big priority for Honda with the Elevate, as it comes with a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, improved ADAS, six airbags, and front parking sensors.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the new Honda Elevate begin at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Elevate continues to compete with popular mid-size SUVs of the segment, including cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Honda Elevate facelift keeps things simple under the bonnet, with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and two gearbox options. The good news is that you don’t have to stretch all the way to the top-spec variants to get the CVT; it is available from the V variant onwards. The SV, however, remains manual-only.

For buyers who enjoy taking control themselves, the 6-speed manual is available across all six variants. And while the engine itself hasn’t changed with the facelift, the CVT continues to get 7-speed paddle shifters, giving you a little more involvement when you want it. Overall, Honda hasn’t reinvented the Elevate’s powertrain package, and that’s probably the point. The facelift is more about adding features and freshening up the SUV, while the familiar petrol engine and gearbox options continue to do the heavy lifting.

Which option will you choose with the Elevate? Let us know in the comments below!