2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Explained In 20 Images: Here’s What’s New And What You May Have Missed!

Honda has recently launched the Elevate facelift at a price of Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The facelift brings a few tangible comfort and safety upgrades, which make it a stronger proposition than the outgoing model.

The Elevate was always a no-nonsense compact SUV which got the fundamentals right while not being brimmed with features like some of its competition. Let's explore what the facelift gets, which now makes it a stronger, more compelling, practical family SUV.

Design

Front

To the untrained eye, the Elevate facelift’s fascia is more or less similar to the outgoing model. However, the grille and colour accents get a subtle update.

One of the major updates on the front end is the chrome bar, which is now replaced with a gloss black accent bar that runs across the width of the car above the headlamps and the grille.

The Honda logo has moved up to the bonnet to make way for the connected LED DRL setup and the front camera for the 360-degree camera feature.

The facelift now also gets front parking sensors. Two of which are placed on the front grille and the other two are placed lower down near the fog lamp housing.

Speaking of which, while the shape of the fog lamp housing is still the same, it is now finished in the body colour with a subtle black border.

Side

The side profile of the Elevate facelift does not get any noticeable update. The boxy upright stance of the compact SUV is among the better proportioned ones in the class.

The design of the 17-inch dual-tone alloys remains the same and complements well with the proportions of the overall design.

The Elevate could’ve looked sportier with a subtle rear spoiler. However, the neatly designed roof rails add to its SUV credentials.

Notice that the passenger-side front door only gets the request sensor and does not get the keyhole like on the driver’s door.

The de-chromed theme follows here as well, thanks to the black-finished window lines as opposed to the outgoing model, which had them in a chrome finish.

Rear

The rear end gets a major design upgrade thanks to the new connected LED tail lamps. While these had the design before, they are now truly connected and are neatly executed.

The rear glass gets a rear wash and wipe function, which is neatly executed thanks to the premium-looking rear wiper.

The rest of the rear end is still identical to the outgoing model. The Elevate bears a premium look with well-finished body panels and paint quality as we expect in every Honda.

Interior

The interior of the new Elevate also gets subtle updates which are noticeable only to the trained eye.

The colour theme is now black and white, which makes the already spacious cabin feel more airy.

The dashboard layout also gets a small update. The centre accent panel makes way for the leatherette finish, which runs across the width of the dashboard, boosting the premium feel inside.

Another notable update is the integrated interior ambient lighting on the dashboard and all doors, which get a tastefully executed ribbed pattern.

The all-black steering now looks sportier and goes well with the dual-tone interior.

Down below the centre console, the parking brake lever makes way for the switch for the electronic parking brake and auto hold. (CVT only)

The provision for wireless charging also rests right below the front armrest.

One can now argue that the rear seats of the Elevate facelift are one of the best in class. While they already provided good support, space and cushioning, they now also get a ventilation function, which will make many back seat passengers happy in our hot weather.

Switches are placed beside the charging ports below the rear AC vents.

The ambient lighting also extends to the rear doors with the ribbed pattern.

The soft-touch leatherette finish on the door armrest and padding elevates the experience at the back.

The facelift now also gets touch-sensitive LED reading lamps at the back.

All three rear seat passengers get a seatbelt and adjustable headrests, which is a good safety touch.

Features And Safety

The Elevate facelift gets the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The driver also gets the same digital information display.

What is now added is the 8-way powered driver seat and the 4-way powered passenger seat.

The rear seats now get a ventilated function, which is first in segment.

The Elevate now also gets a PM 2.5 cabin air filter, with the display now integrated into the climate control panel.

Music comes courtesy of an 8-speaker non-branded sound system.

The Elevate also gets active keyless entry with engine push-button start.

Other highlighting features include automatic climate control, automatic headlamps and connected car technology.

The Elevate facelift now gets a factory-fitted 360-degree camera, which was only available as a dealer-fitted accessory before.

Another safety upgrade is the addition of front parking sensors. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, front and rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic parking brake, hill-hold control (HHC) and an upgraded Level-2 ADAS suite.

Powertrain

The new Elevate gets the same powertrain setup as the outgoing model. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues with the familiar 6-speed manual and 7-step CVT automatic options. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/7-step CVT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 15.31 kmpl (MT)/16.61 kmpl (CVT)

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

This familiar 1.5-litre engine has been among the best in the segment in terms of power, efficiency and reliability. And with the facelift, Honda has mentioned that they have worked on improving the refinement levels of the powertrain. Hence, the reduced NVH levels can help to improve the travel experience and reduce fatigue during long-distance journeys.

Price And Rivals

The Elevate facelift is priced at Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

It goes against a long list of compact SUVs in the fierce segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, MG Astor, Citroen Aircross X and the Tata Curvv.

CarDekho Says…

The Elevate, though not being the most exciting compact SUV, has been among the best picks for great engineering, reliability and comfort. For people looking to have a car for the long term with a good balance of features, power, comfort and efficiency, this has been among the best picks in the segment.

With the facelift, it now feels more up to date thanks to the connected lighting setup, the powered and ventilated seats, ambient lighting and the PM 2.5 cabin air filter.

What do you think of the new 2026 Elevate? Let us know in the comments below.